Café Chill playlist: Birocratic, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Birocratic, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player
Photo: “Calm on the Water” A photo of Bay Street Lake on a cold but normal afternoon with a railway, houses, mountains, shipyards, boats, and grass with little lavender spots in the background. Credit: Darius Doom Scott, JSMS Photography Club, February 18, 2022, Bay Street Lake. Used by permission.
Thanks to Darius for the photo!
Originally aired 05 Nov 2023
6AM Playlist
- Stumbleine – The Cracks Let the Light In
Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
Label: Stumbleine
- Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Release: In Search of Lost Time
Label: Likes Flowers Records
- Frythm – Rose Quartz
Release: Flow
Label: SXN
- Livision – Retro Lemonade
Release: Retro Lemonade – Single
Label: Livision
- Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
- Macroblank – Vice Grip
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
Label: Macroblank
- Slow Magic – Moon
Release: Triangle
Label: PLANCHA
- DreamStation1986 – Landscape
Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Havana Swim Club – Lagoon
Release: Havana Swim Club
Label: Havan Swim Club
- Home – Oort Cloud
Release: Odyssey
Label: Home
- upusen – Tape End
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental
Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single
Label: Audionautic Records
- Pbs’73 – Viewers Like You
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
- Boards of Canada – Roygbiv
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star
Release: Apotheosis – EP
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again
Release: Slow Waves
Label: Project Mooncircle
7AM Playlist
- wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
Release: brodies attestupa
Label: Wowflower
- Thrupence – Don’t You Mind
Release: Lessons
Label: Future Classic
- Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
Release: Tell Me – Single
Label: Compressed Soul
- Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Kashi – Summit
Release: Tides/Summit – Single
Label: Ruca
- TOR – City 66
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
- Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
Release: Eucalyptus – Single
Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll
- eeph & Jani – Resolve
Release: Focus and Distraction – Single
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- IHF – Evolve
Release: Departure – EP
Label: Seeking Blue
- Menta – Shibuya Streets
Release: Natural Sounds
Label: SXN
- Manatee Commune – Wake
Release: Wake – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Frameworks – Fires
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: Loci Records
- Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
Label: Indigo Soul
8AM Playlist
- Laflamme – Oceana
Release: Palm
Label: Underground Parking
- Letherette – Sun Up
Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5
Label: Wulf
- Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Brush
Release: I Could Be Your Dog / I Could Be Your Moon
Label: Ghostly International
- Haunted Lakes – Disappearance
Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance
Label: Haunted Lakes
- Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
Release: North Remixes – EP
Label: Koresma
- Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Release: Espacio Negativo – EP
Label: Tomas Novoa
- Flamingosis – Hidden Attraction
Release: Great Hair
Label: Flamingosis
- Special Q – Reach the Top
Release: Freedom – Single
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Birocratic – snowdown
Release: Snowdown – Single
Label: Birocracy
- Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad
Release: Astray (Inspired by ‘The Outlaw Ocean’ – a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC
- Frameworks – Titles
Release: Kings
Label: FRAMEWORKS
- Jinsang – Never Know
Release: In Flight
Label: VinDig
- Nemea – Silva (Pt. 2)
Release: Bare/Silva/Mirror
Label: Nemea
- Edamame – Lungs Full
Release: Virga
Label: Abandon Building Records
- Soft Static – 05
Release: Warrior in a Garden
Label: 3736632 Records DK
- Stumbleine – Ember
Release: Ghosting
Label: Stumbleine
- Mndsgn – Hiking
Release: Breatharian
Label: MERLIN – Fresh Selects
9AM Playlist
- AWITW – Ultraviolet Impressions
Release: Inside World
Label: Golden Forest Records
- A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
Release: Spirit – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Bad Snacks – A Bientot (ft. Lynette Williams)
Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- DNZ – Wanderlust
Release: Wanderlust – Single
Label: DNZ
- Sensi Sye – Wake Up
Release: Wake Up – Single
Label: Sensi Sye
- Boards of Canada – Cold Earth
Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
Label: Warp Records
- Cialyn – Silent Winds
Release: In From The Cold
Label: Cialyn
- Reside In Flames – Motion is Me
Release: Till Dim Stars Wane
Label: Reside in Flames
- Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
- Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
Release: Ocean Tides – Single
Label: Chillhop Records
- Alaskan Tapes – Memoir (feat. Nori)
Release: Memoir (feat. Nori) – Single
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
- Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone
Release: Peach Dream – EP
Label: lowkey radical
- Chrome Sparks – All There Is (feat. Steffaloo)
Release: My <3
Label: Chrome Sparks
- Elijah Nang – Haru
Release: Lost in Japan II
Label: Elijah Nang
- Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
Release: Crescent Lake – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
