Café Chill playlist: Birocratic, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and more

Photo: “Calm on the Water” A photo of Bay Street Lake on a cold but normal afternoon with a railway, houses, mountains, shipyards, boats, and grass with little lavender spots in the background. Credit: Darius Doom Scott, JSMS Photography Club, February 18, 2022, Bay Street Lake. Used by permission.

Thanks to Darius for the photo!

Originally aired 05 Nov 2023

6AM Playlist

Stumbleine – The Cracks Let the Light In

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single

Label: Stumbleine

Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Release: In Search of Lost Time

Label: Likes Flowers Records

Frythm – Rose Quartz

Release: Flow

Label: SXN

Livision – Retro Lemonade

Release: Retro Lemonade – Single

Label: Livision

Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

Macroblank – Vice Grip

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3

Label: Macroblank

Slow Magic – Moon

Release: Triangle

Label: PLANCHA

DreamStation1986 – Landscape

Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60

Label: Stratford Ct.

Havana Swim Club – Lagoon

Release: Havana Swim Club

Label: Havan Swim Club

Home – Oort Cloud

Release: Odyssey

Label: Home

upusen – Tape End

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental

Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single

Label: Audionautic Records

Pbs'73 – Viewers Like You

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

Boards of Canada – Roygbiv

Release: Music Has the Right to Children

Label: Warp Records

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star

Release: Apotheosis – EP

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

Release: Apotheosis – EP Label: Orbital Rendezvous Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again

Release: Slow Waves

Label: Project Mooncircle

7AM Playlist

wowflower – sidewalk slowdance

Release: brodies attestupa

Label: Wowflower

Thrupence – Don't You Mind

Release: Lessons

Label: Future Classic

Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip

Release: Tell Me – Single

Label: Compressed Soul

Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Kashi – Summit

Release: Tides/Summit – Single

Label: Ruca

TOR – City 66

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus

Release: Eucalyptus – Single

Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll

eeph & Jani – Resolve

Release: Focus and Distraction – Single

Label: SVNSET WAVES

IHF – Evolve

Release: Departure – EP

Label: Seeking Blue

Menta – Shibuya Streets

Release: Natural Sounds

Label: SXN

Manatee Commune – Wake

Release: Wake – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Frameworks – Fires

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: Loci Records

Release: Imagine Gold Label: Loci Records Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom

Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single

Label: Indigo Soul

8AM Playlist

Laflamme – Oceana

Release: Palm

Label: Underground Parking

Letherette – Sun Up

Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5

Label: Wulf

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Brush

Release: I Could Be Your Dog / I Could Be Your Moon

Label: Ghostly International

Haunted Lakes – Disappearance

Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance

Label: Haunted Lakes

Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)

Release: North Remixes – EP

Label: Koresma

Tomas Novoa – Tundra

Release: Espacio Negativo – EP

Label: Tomas Novoa

Flamingosis – Hidden Attraction

Release: Great Hair

Label: Flamingosis

Special Q – Reach the Top

Release: Freedom – Single

Label: Stratford Ct.

Birocratic – snowdown

Release: Snowdown – Single

Label: Birocracy

Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad

Release: Astray (Inspired by ‘The Outlaw Ocean’ – a book by Ian Urbina) – Single

Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC

Frameworks – Titles

Release: Kings

Label: FRAMEWORKS

Jinsang – Never Know

Release: In Flight

Label: VinDig

Nemea – Silva (Pt. 2)

Release: Bare/Silva/Mirror

Label: Nemea

Edamame – Lungs Full

Release: Virga

Label: Abandon Building Records

Soft Static – 05

Release: Warrior in a Garden

Label: 3736632 Records DK

Stumbleine – Ember

Release: Ghosting

Label: Stumbleine

Release: Ghosting Label: Stumbleine Mndsgn – Hiking

Release: Breatharian

Label: MERLIN – Fresh Selects

9AM Playlist

AWITW – Ultraviolet Impressions

Release: Inside World

Label: Golden Forest Records

A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit

Release: Spirit – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Bad Snacks – A Bientot (ft. Lynette Williams)

Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2

Label: Inner Ocean Records

DNZ – Wanderlust

Release: Wanderlust – Single

Label: DNZ

Sensi Sye – Wake Up

Release: Wake Up – Single

Label: Sensi Sye

Boards of Canada – Cold Earth

Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest

Label: Warp Records

Cialyn – Silent Winds

Release: In From The Cold

Label: Cialyn

Reside In Flames – Motion is Me

Release: Till Dim Stars Wane

Label: Reside in Flames

Horizon Fire – Asimov

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides

Release: Ocean Tides – Single

Label: Chillhop Records

Alaskan Tapes – Memoir (feat. Nori)

Release: Memoir (feat. Nori) – Single

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone

Release: Peach Dream – EP

Label: lowkey radical

Chrome Sparks – All There Is (feat. Steffaloo)

Release: My <3

Label: Chrome Sparks

Elijah Nang – Haru

Release: Lost in Japan II

Label: Elijah Nang

Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia

Release: Crescent Lake – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

