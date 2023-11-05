Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Birocratic, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and more

Richard J. Dalton (Huhhahhei)
November 5, 2023
A view of a calm waterfront marina, including a dock with many parked boats behind it. The terrain in the background is hilly.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Birocratic, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Calm on the Water” A photo of Bay Street Lake on a cold but normal afternoon with a railway, houses, mountains, shipyards, boats, and grass with little lavender spots in the background. Credit: Darius Doom Scott, JSMS Photography Club, February 18, 2022, Bay Street Lake. Used by permission.

Thanks to Darius for the photo!

Originally aired 05 Nov 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Stumbleine – The Cracks Let the Light In
      Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
      Label: Stumbleine
  • Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
      Release: In Search of Lost Time
      Label: Likes Flowers Records
  • Frythm – Rose Quartz
      Release: Flow
      Label: SXN
  • Livision – Retro Lemonade
      Release: Retro Lemonade – Single
      Label: Livision
  • Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
      Release: Framework of a Dream
      Label: Seven Villas
  • Macroblank – Vice Grip
      Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
      Label: Macroblank
  • Slow Magic – Moon
      Release: Triangle
      Label: PLANCHA
  • DreamStation1986 – Landscape
      Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • Havana Swim Club – Lagoon
      Release: Havana Swim Club
      Label: Havan Swim Club
  • Home – Oort Cloud
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: Home
  • upusen – Tape End
      Release: Birds
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental
      Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single
      Label: Audionautic Records
  • Pbs’73 – Viewers Like You
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: 635970 Records DK
  • Boards of Canada – Roygbiv
      Release: Music Has the Right to Children
      Label: Warp Records
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star
      Release: Apotheosis – EP
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again
      Release: Slow Waves
      Label: Project Mooncircle

7AM Playlist

  • wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
      Release: brodies attestupa
      Label: Wowflower
  • Thrupence – Don’t You Mind
      Release: Lessons
      Label: Future Classic
  • Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
      Release: Tell Me – Single
      Label: Compressed Soul
  • Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon
      Release: Into Change
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Kashi – Summit
      Release: Tides/Summit – Single
      Label: Ruca
  • TOR – City 66
      Release: Oasis Sky
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
  • Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
      Release: Eucalyptus – Single
      Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll
  • eeph & Jani – Resolve
      Release: Focus and Distraction – Single
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • IHF – Evolve
      Release: Departure – EP
      Label: Seeking Blue
  • Menta – Shibuya Streets
      Release: Natural Sounds
      Label: SXN
  • Manatee Commune – Wake
      Release: Wake – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Frameworks – Fires
      Release: Imagine Gold
      Label: Loci Records
  • Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
      Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
      Label: Indigo Soul

8AM Playlist

  • Laflamme – Oceana
      Release: Palm
      Label: Underground Parking
  • Letherette – Sun Up
      Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5
      Label: Wulf
  • Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Brush
      Release: I Could Be Your Dog / I Could Be Your Moon
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Haunted Lakes – Disappearance
      Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance
      Label: Haunted Lakes
  • Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
      Release: North Remixes – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Tomas Novoa – Tundra
      Release: Espacio Negativo – EP
      Label: Tomas Novoa
  • Flamingosis – Hidden Attraction
      Release: Great Hair
      Label: Flamingosis
  • Special Q – Reach the Top
      Release: Freedom – Single
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • Birocratic – snowdown
      Release: Snowdown – Single
      Label: Birocracy
  • Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad
      Release: Astray (Inspired by ‘The Outlaw Ocean’ – a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
      Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC
  • Frameworks – Titles
      Release: Kings
      Label: FRAMEWORKS
  • Jinsang – Never Know
      Release: In Flight
      Label: VinDig
  • Nemea – Silva (Pt. 2)
      Release: Bare/Silva/Mirror
      Label: Nemea
  • Edamame – Lungs Full
      Release: Virga
      Label: Abandon Building Records
  • Soft Static – 05
      Release: Warrior in a Garden
      Label: 3736632 Records DK
  • Stumbleine – Ember
      Release: Ghosting
      Label: Stumbleine
  • Mndsgn – Hiking
      Release: Breatharian
      Label: MERLIN – Fresh Selects

9AM Playlist

  • AWITW – Ultraviolet Impressions
      Release: Inside World
      Label: Golden Forest Records
  • A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
      Release: Spirit – Single
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Bad Snacks – A Bientot (ft. Lynette Williams)
      Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • DNZ – Wanderlust
      Release: Wanderlust – Single
      Label: DNZ
  • Sensi Sye – Wake Up
      Release: Wake Up – Single
      Label: Sensi Sye
  • Boards of Canada – Cold Earth
      Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
      Label: Warp Records
  • Cialyn – Silent Winds
      Release: In From The Cold
      Label: Cialyn
  • Reside In Flames – Motion is Me
      Release: Till Dim Stars Wane
      Label: Reside in Flames
  • Horizon Fire – Asimov
      Release: Earthlight
      Label: DistroKid.com 579457
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
      Release: Ocean Tides – Single
      Label: Chillhop Records
  • Alaskan Tapes – Memoir (feat. Nori)
      Release: Memoir (feat. Nori) – Single
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group
  • Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone
      Release: Peach Dream – EP
      Label: lowkey radical
  • Chrome Sparks – All There Is (feat. Steffaloo)
      Release: My <3
      Label: Chrome Sparks
  • Elijah Nang – Haru
      Release: Lost in Japan II
      Label: Elijah Nang
  • Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
      Release: Crescent Lake – EP
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Richard J. Dalton (Huhhahhei)

