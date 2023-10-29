Café Chill playlist: Wave damage, firephly and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Wave damage, firephly and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Sunrise Over an Ocean of Fog”. Credit: Shenandoah National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 29 Oct 2023
6AM Playlist
- Kaelyn – The Mood
Release: The Mood – Single
Label: Majestic Casual Records
- Floating Forest – Lonesome (Special Edition)
Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
Label: Floating Forest
- Cialyn – Heliotype
Release: In From The Cold
Label: Cialyn
- Feverkin – Silhouette
Release: Silhouette – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
- Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
Release: Lo-Fi Meditations
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- lover girl – Soft Lights
Release: Stay Asleep – Single
Label: SXN
- Esolagoto – Humidity
Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
Label: Beatsupply
- Southpaw – Komorebi
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Le Caire – Selfless
Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
- Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Release: Locate Memories – Single
Label: Decisive Koala
- BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Release: Pretty World
Label: 1629096 Records DK
- Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)
Release: Dwell
Label: Ghostly International
- Illuvia – Summer Cloud
Release: Summer Rain – Single
Label: Dewtone Recordings
- Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
Release: Moss Garden – Single
Label: Obvious Things
- Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
Release: The Lake of Woods
Label: Bad Taste Records
7AM Playlist
- Hello Meteor – Tropikal (BONUS STAGE)
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath
Release: Canopy – EP
Label: Canopy
- Qaett – Gienah
Release: Gienah – Single
Label: Fedbymachines Audio
- The Tin Box – Moving Flight
Release: Movement II – Single
Label: The Tin Box
- Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)
Release: Bask
Label: Gravitas Recordings
- Kilig – Blue Coat
Release: Red Dress Blue Coat
Label: Silver Bear Recordings
- 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Release: Sun Will Crackle
Label: I Low You Records
- Soular Order – Navigator
Release: Vessels IX
Label: Future Astronauts
- Sundrenched – Tomorrow
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
- Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins
Release: I – EP
Label: 2713475 Records DK2
- Sun Glitters – BBaacckk && FFoorrtthh
Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Treetalking – Move With Purpose
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
- Teen Daze – Paradiso
Release: Paradiso – Single
Label: Flora
8AM Playlist
- Takeleave – Calibu
Release: Inner Sea
Label: Project Mooncircle
- Tekvision – Lament
Release: Lament – Single
Label: independent
- Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
- Wave damage – Lost world of innocence
Release: All about tomorrow
Label: 4530854 Records DK
- 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
Label: I Low You records
- fr√ºit – Jaded
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
- Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
Label: Cialyn
- Frequency Control Centre – Lucy Lost In the Window
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- Neeta – Beechwood
Release: Beechwood – EP
Label: Neeta Sarl
- Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
- firephly – Know What I Need
Release: Safe In Sound
Label: 591184 Records DK2
- Freud – Cuban Episode
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
- Possums at Twilight – Awake
Release: Interobject
Label: Possums at Twilight
9AM Playlist
- Gold Panda – Swimmer (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix)
Release: Swimmer (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix) – Single
Label: City Slang
- Swimming TV – Spring
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
- D.K. – Juicy
Release: Drop
Label: Antinote
- High Skies – Sumatra
Release: Sumatra – EP
Label: Miso
- baaskaT – Stryman
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2017
Label: Chillhop Music
- Manatee Commune – Cast
Release: Cast – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Shigeto – Tell a Tale (Bonus Track)
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Insightful – Without
Release: All That Is Left Is Right
Label: Household Positive
- Jinsang – Some Other Time
Release: in flight
Label: VinDig
- The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
Release: Murmur – EP
Label: Ghostly International
- Jon Hopkins – Sun Harmonics
Release: Immunity
Label: Domino Recording Co
- Kiasmos – Looped
Release: Kiasmos
Label: Erased Tapes
- Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: PLANCHA
