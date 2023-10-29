Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Wave damage, firephly and more

Richard J. Dalton (It's Crazy, It's Party)
October 29, 2023
5 min read
A pre-sunrise landscape, with mountaintops in view. There is a valley below that you can not see, as it is covered with fog, so it appears that the photo is taken above the clouds. The mountain tops are dark, and the background sky is illuminated by the forthcoming sun, with yellow and orange hues.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Wave damage, firephly and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Sunrise Over an Ocean of Fog”. Credit: Shenandoah National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 29 Oct 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Kaelyn – The Mood
      Release: The Mood – Single
      Label: Majestic Casual Records
  • Floating Forest – Lonesome (Special Edition)
      Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
      Label: Floating Forest
  • Cialyn – Heliotype
      Release: In From The Cold
      Label: Cialyn
  • Feverkin – Silhouette
      Release: Silhouette – Single
      Label: 559975 Records DK2
  • Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
      Release: Lo-Fi Meditations
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • lover girl – Soft Lights
      Release: Stay Asleep – Single
      Label: SXN
  • Esolagoto – Humidity
      Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
      Label: Beatsupply
  • Southpaw – Komorebi
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Le Caire – Selfless
      Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
      Release: Secret Dreams
      Label: Sloslylove
  • Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
      Release: Locate Memories – Single
      Label: Decisive Koala
  • BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
      Release: Pretty World
      Label: 1629096 Records DK
  • Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)
      Release: Dwell
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Illuvia – Summer Cloud
      Release: Summer Rain – Single
      Label: Dewtone Recordings
  • Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
      Release: Moss Garden – Single
      Label: Obvious Things
  • Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
      Release: The Lake of Woods
      Label: Bad Taste Records

7AM Playlist

  • Hello Meteor – Tropikal (BONUS STAGE)
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath
      Release: Canopy – EP
      Label: Canopy
  • Qaett – Gienah
      Release: Gienah – Single
      Label: Fedbymachines Audio
  • The Tin Box – Moving Flight
      Release: Movement II – Single
      Label: The Tin Box
  • Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)
      Release: Bask
      Label: Gravitas Recordings
  • Kilig – Blue Coat
      Release: Red Dress Blue Coat
      Label: Silver Bear Recordings
  • 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
      Release: Sun Will Crackle
      Label: I Low You Records
  • Soular Order – Navigator
      Release: Vessels IX
      Label: Future Astronauts
  • Sundrenched – Tomorrow
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins
      Release: I – EP
      Label: 2713475 Records DK2
  • Sun Glitters – BBaacckk && FFoorrtthh
      Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Treetalking – Move With Purpose
      Release: The Unknown
      Label: SXN
  • Teen Daze – Paradiso
      Release: Paradiso – Single
      Label: Flora

8AM Playlist

  • Takeleave – Calibu
      Release: Inner Sea
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • Tekvision – Lament
      Release: Lament – Single
      Label: independent
  • Past Palms – Midnight Sun
      Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
      Label: 581097 Records DK
  • Wave damage – Lost world of innocence
      Release: All about tomorrow
      Label: 4530854 Records DK
  • 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
      Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
      Label: I Low You records
  • fr√ºit – Jaded
      Release: Prism – EP
      Label: SXN
  • Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
      Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
      Label: Cialyn
  • Frequency Control Centre – Lucy Lost In the Window
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Neeta – Beechwood
      Release: Beechwood – EP
      Label: Neeta Sarl
  • Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo
      Release: Framework of a Dream
      Label: Seven Villas
  • firephly – Know What I Need
      Release: Safe In Sound
      Label: 591184 Records DK2
  • Freud – Cuban Episode
      Release: Velvet Dance – EP
      Label: Substruct Audio
  • Possums at Twilight – Awake
      Release: Interobject
      Label: Possums at Twilight

9AM Playlist

  • Gold Panda – Swimmer (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix)
      Release: Swimmer (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix) – Single
      Label: City Slang
  • Swimming TV – Spring
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro
  • D.K. – Juicy
      Release: Drop
      Label: Antinote
  • High Skies – Sumatra
      Release: Sumatra – EP
      Label: Miso
  • baaskaT – Stryman
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2017
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Manatee Commune – Cast
      Release: Cast – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon
      Release: Into Change
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Shigeto – Tell a Tale (Bonus Track)
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Insightful – Without
      Release: All That Is Left Is Right
      Label: Household Positive
  • Jinsang – Some Other Time
      Release: in flight
      Label: VinDig
  • The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
      Release: Murmur – EP
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Jon Hopkins – Sun Harmonics
      Release: Immunity
      Label: Domino Recording Co
  • Kiasmos – Looped
      Release: Kiasmos
      Label: Erased Tapes
  • Gold Panda – New Days
      Release: The Work
      Label: PLANCHA

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J. Dalton (It's Crazy, It's Party)

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A collage of the words Club89.5, New York Times, Cooking, and Games. There are also small icons representing a crossword puzzle and images of ice cream
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu