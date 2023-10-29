Café Chill playlist: Wave damage, firephly and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Wave damage, firephly and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Sunrise Over an Ocean of Fog”. Credit: Shenandoah National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 29 Oct 2023

6AM Playlist

Kaelyn – The Mood

Release: The Mood – Single Label: Majestic Casual Records Floating Forest – Lonesome (Special Edition)

Release: Nature Sounds After Dark Label: Floating Forest Cialyn – Heliotype

Release: In From The Cold Label: Cialyn Feverkin – Silhouette

Release: Silhouette – Single Label: 559975 Records DK2 Chris LaRue – Wool Socks

Release: Lo-Fi Meditations Label: Evergreen Prefecture lover girl – Soft Lights

Release: Stay Asleep – Single Label: SXN Esolagoto – Humidity

Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP Label: Beatsupply Southpaw – Komorebi

Release: Park63 Label: 695581 Records DK2 Le Caire – Selfless

Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60 Label: Stratford Ct. Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)

Release: Secret Dreams Label: Sloslylove Decisive Koala – Locate Memories

Release: Locate Memories – Single Label: Decisive Koala BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

Release: Pretty World Label: 1629096 Records DK Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)

Release: Dwell Label: Ghostly International Illuvia – Summer Cloud

Release: Summer Rain – Single Label: Dewtone Recordings Site Nonsite – Moss Garden

Release: Moss Garden – Single Label: Obvious Things Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

7AM Playlist

Hello Meteor – Tropikal (BONUS STAGE)

Release: The Oahu GP Label: Evergreen Prefecture Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath

Release: Canopy – EP Label: Canopy Qaett – Gienah

Release: Gienah – Single Label: Fedbymachines Audio The Tin Box – Moving Flight

Release: Movement II – Single Label: The Tin Box Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)

Release: Bask Label: Gravitas Recordings Kilig – Blue Coat

Release: Red Dress Blue Coat Label: Silver Bear Recordings 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Release: Sun Will Crackle Label: I Low You Records Soular Order – Navigator

Release: Vessels IX Label: Future Astronauts Sundrenched – Tomorrow

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4 Label: Dust-Tone Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins

Release: I – EP Label: 2713475 Records DK2 Sun Glitters – BBaacckk && FFoorrtthh

Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh Label: Future Archive Recordings Treetalking – Move With Purpose

Release: The Unknown Label: SXN Teen Daze – Paradiso

8AM Playlist

Takeleave – Calibu

Release: Inner Sea Label: Project Mooncircle Tekvision – Lament

Release: Lament – Single Label: independent Past Palms – Midnight Sun

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single Label: 581097 Records DK Wave damage – Lost world of innocence

Release: All about tomorrow Label: 4530854 Records DK 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP Label: I Low You records fr√ºit – Jaded

Release: Prism – EP Label: SXN Cialyn – The Sun and The Light

Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack) Label: Cialyn Frequency Control Centre – Lucy Lost In the Window

Release: Exp.1 Label: Bad Bat Records Neeta – Beechwood

Release: Beechwood – EP Label: Neeta Sarl Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo

Release: Framework of a Dream Label: Seven Villas firephly – Know What I Need

Release: Safe In Sound Label: 591184 Records DK2 Freud – Cuban Episode

Release: Velvet Dance – EP Label: Substruct Audio Possums at Twilight – Awake

9AM Playlist

Gold Panda – Swimmer (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix)

Release: Swimmer (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix) – Single Label: City Slang Swimming TV – Spring

Release: Raindance – EP Label: Cosmonostro D.K. – Juicy

Release: Drop Label: Antinote High Skies – Sumatra

Release: Sumatra – EP Label: Miso baaskaT – Stryman

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2017 Label: Chillhop Music Manatee Commune – Cast

Release: Cast – Single Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon

Release: Into Change Label: Inner Ocean Records Shigeto – Tell a Tale (Bonus Track)

Release: No Better Time Than Now Label: Ghostly International Insightful – Without

Release: All That Is Left Is Right Label: Household Positive Jinsang – Some Other Time

Release: in flight Label: VinDig The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep

Release: Murmur – EP Label: Ghostly International Jon Hopkins – Sun Harmonics

Release: Immunity Label: Domino Recording Co Kiasmos – Looped

Release: Kiasmos Label: Erased Tapes Gold Panda – New Days

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.