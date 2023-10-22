Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Pbs’73, Handycat and more

Richard J. Dalton (It's Crazy, It's Party)
October 22, 2023
5 min read
A canyon with minimal vegetation and tiny bits of snow near the valley mountain peaks. In the foreground are wild flowers and a few evergreen trees. The sky is blue.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Pbs’73, Gramofaune, Handycat and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “North Fork Cascade Canyon”. Credit: Grand Teton National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 22 Oct 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Southpaw – Komorebi
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Bad Snacks – Homecoming
      Release: Neat Tape 1
      Label: backbeet records
  • Planet Boelex – Upset Hexadecimal
      Release: Approach
      Label: Planet Boelex
  • Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia
      Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single
      Label: 1205714 Records DK
  • Rosentwig – Psithurism
      Release: Kopfkino – EP
      Label: 904678 Records DK
  • Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
      Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
      Label: Achillea Music
  • Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
      Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
      Label: Loci Records
  • Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
      Release: Sundials Telescopes
      Label: 3193825 Records DK
  • Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
      Release: Replaced – EP
      Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
  • Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
      Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
      Label: Rhoda
  • Sulyya – Romdeau
      Release: Petal Collage – EP
      Label: Ian Aisling
  • Deep Shoq – Marathon
      Release: Pause – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo
      Release: Framework of a Dream
      Label: Seven Villas
  • Space Ghost – Color Waves
      Release: Endless Light
      Label: Tartelet Records

7AM Playlist

  • adamlondon – Maple
      Release: Hiddenhills
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Cydny – On Control
      Release: Cydny
      Label: Step Pepper
  • Jay Cliffen – Efflorescence
      Release: Inure – EP
      Label: Cliffen Music
  • A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
      Release: Spirit – Single
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Insightful – Without
      Release: All That Is Left Is Right
      Label: Insightful
  • The Tin Box – Moving Body
      Release: Movement I-V
      Label: The Tin Box
  • Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
      Release: Full Circle
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Memory Scale – The Shadow and the Shape (Live Version)
      Release: Music Files Vol. 2 (Live Version) – Single
      Label: Memory Scale
  • Oldtwig – Dark Matter
      Release: Dark Matter
      Label: Oldtwig
  • Brothertiger – High Tide
      Release: Out of Touch
      Label: NEWTOK
  • Shepard – Not Bad Enough
      Release: Against Our Nation
      Label: Shepard
  • Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
      Release: Body Complex
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Palladian – Goosebumps
      Release: Surfaces – EP
      Label: Future Archive Recordings

8AM Playlist

  • Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze
      Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
      Label: Magic Square Records
  • Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
      Release: Safe Area Earth
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
      Release: Nothing Is Still
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
      Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Gramofaune – You Can Do Anything
      Release: ep – EP
      Label: Gramofaune
  • Handycat – White Lodge
      Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Birocratic – Castles in My Cup
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Bonus Points – Nine to Five
      Release: Eventide
      Label: Bonus Points
  • Home – Oort Cloud
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: ORCHARD – Home
  • Sun Glitters – What Is It For?
      Release: Apex vs. Totality – EP
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
      Release: On the Run
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • 2814 – Arcadia
      Release: Lost Fragments
      Label: Dream Catalogue
  • Cialyn – Spread Receipt
      Release: Sour Leaves
      Label: Cialyn
  • Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
      Release: Loyal
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Hello Meteor – Tropikal (BONUS STAGE)
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture

9AM Playlist

  • I-04 – Proteus
      Release: I-04 – EP
      Label: Slam Pang
  • Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Mt Baker
      Release: @0 EP1
      Label: MERLIN – Ahead Of Our Time
  • Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
      Release: ghostcats
      Label: ERH
  • Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
      Release: Ocean City
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • Sensi Sye – Wake Up
      Release: Wake Up – Single
      Label: Sensi Sye
  • Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds
      Release: Clouds
      Label: Music From Memory
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
      Release: Future or Past – EP
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • Tycho – From Home
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: ISO50 Records
  • AWITW – Stairs, Leaving
      Release: Inside World
      Label: Golden Forest Records
  • firephly – Passage To The Sky
      Release: Passage To The Sky – Single
      Label: firephly
  • Virtual Cat – Cat looking forward to summer
      Release: June Cat
      Label: Ikimono Records
  • Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Daniel Avery – Illusion of Time
      Release: Illusion of Time – Single
      Label: Phantasy Sound / [PIAS]
  • Jon Hopkins – Form by Firelight
      Release: Immunity
      Label: Domino Recording Co

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J. Dalton (It's Crazy, It's Party)

