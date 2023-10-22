Café Chill playlist: Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Pbs’73, Handycat and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Pbs’73, Gramofaune, Handycat and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “North Fork Cascade Canyon”. Credit: Grand Teton National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 22 Oct 2023
6AM Playlist
- Southpaw – Komorebi
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Release: Neat Tape 1
Label: backbeet records
- Planet Boelex – Upset Hexadecimal
Release: Approach
Label: Planet Boelex
- Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia
Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single
Label: 1205714 Records DK
- Rosentwig – Psithurism
Release: Kopfkino – EP
Label: 904678 Records DK
- Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: Achillea Music
- Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
Label: Loci Records
- Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
Release: Sundials Telescopes
Label: 3193825 Records DK
- Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
Release: Replaced – EP
Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
- Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
Label: Rhoda
- Sulyya – Romdeau
Release: Petal Collage – EP
Label: Ian Aisling
- Deep Shoq – Marathon
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
- Space Ghost – Color Waves
Release: Endless Light
Label: Tartelet Records
7AM Playlist
- adamlondon – Maple
Release: Hiddenhills
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Cydny – On Control
Release: Cydny
Label: Step Pepper
- Jay Cliffen – Efflorescence
Release: Inure – EP
Label: Cliffen Music
- A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
Release: Spirit – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Insightful – Without
Release: All That Is Left Is Right
Label: Insightful
- The Tin Box – Moving Body
Release: Movement I-V
Label: The Tin Box
- Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Release: Full Circle
Label: Ghostly International
- Memory Scale – The Shadow and the Shape (Live Version)
Release: Music Files Vol. 2 (Live Version) – Single
Label: Memory Scale
- Oldtwig – Dark Matter
Release: Dark Matter
Label: Oldtwig
- Brothertiger – High Tide
Release: Out of Touch
Label: NEWTOK
- Shepard – Not Bad Enough
Release: Against Our Nation
Label: Shepard
- Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
Release: Body Complex
Label: Ghostly International
- Palladian – Goosebumps
Release: Surfaces – EP
Label: Future Archive Recordings
8AM Playlist
- Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze
Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
Label: Magic Square Records
- Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
Release: Safe Area Earth
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Release: Nothing Is Still
Label: Ninja Tune
- il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Gramofaune – You Can Do Anything
Release: ep – EP
Label: Gramofaune
- Handycat – White Lodge
Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Birocratic – Castles in My Cup
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
- Bonus Points – Nine to Five
Release: Eventide
Label: Bonus Points
- Home – Oort Cloud
Release: Odyssey
Label: ORCHARD – Home
- Sun Glitters – What Is It For?
Release: Apex vs. Totality – EP
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Release: On the Run
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- 2814 – Arcadia
Release: Lost Fragments
Label: Dream Catalogue
- Cialyn – Spread Receipt
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
- Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Release: Loyal
Label: Ghostly International
- Hello Meteor – Tropikal (BONUS STAGE)
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
9AM Playlist
- I-04 – Proteus
Release: I-04 – EP
Label: Slam Pang
- Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Mt Baker
Release: @0 EP1
Label: MERLIN – Ahead Of Our Time
- Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
Release: ghostcats
Label: ERH
- Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
- Sensi Sye – Wake Up
Release: Wake Up – Single
Label: Sensi Sye
- Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds
Release: Clouds
Label: Music From Memory
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
Release: Future or Past – EP
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- Tycho – From Home
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
- AWITW – Stairs, Leaving
Release: Inside World
Label: Golden Forest Records
- firephly – Passage To The Sky
Release: Passage To The Sky – Single
Label: firephly
- Virtual Cat – Cat looking forward to summer
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
- Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Daniel Avery – Illusion of Time
Release: Illusion of Time – Single
Label: Phantasy Sound / [PIAS]
- Jon Hopkins – Form by Firelight
Release: Immunity
Label: Domino Recording Co
