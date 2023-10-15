Café Chill playlist: Spiritual Awareness, Possums at Twilight and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Spiritual Awareness, Possums at Twilight and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Olympic Coast Sea Stacks”. Credit: Olympic National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 15 Oct 2023
6AM Playlist
- Bad Snacks – Oh Shoot
Release: Neat Tape 2
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Kasseo – Finale
Release: Finale – Single
Label: K Records
- Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere
Release: Ghost Poems
Label: kranky
- Precept – Ascend
Release: When We Are in Bloom
Label: analog horizons
- Boards of Canada – Aquarius
Release: Music Has The Right To Children
Label: Warp Records
- fr√it – Prism
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
- Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
- Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Release: Loyal
Label: Ghostly International
- Catching Flies – Komorebi
Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
Label: Indigo Soul
- Mute City – Seawall
Release: Data Breach
Label: Claw Solutions
- Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
- Tycho – From Home
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
- Hello Meteor – tropikel- (BONUS STAGE)
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
7AM Playlist
- Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star
Release: Apotheosis – EP
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- firephly – Points of Light
Release: Points of Light – Single
Label: Firephly
- Rhombus Index – Leptosol
Release: Planar – EP
Label: See Blue Audio
- Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
Release: Anesthesia
Label: Midwest Collective
- Daniel Imhof – An Astronauts View
Release: An Astronauts View – Single
Label: Daniel Imhof
- Space Ghost – Ufo
Release: Dance Planet
Label: Tartelet Records
- Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
- Admo – Equinox
Release: Stratford Ct. Sonus Auri
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Hotel Pools – Polaris
Release: Polaris – Single
Label: Wild Nature
- Telequanta – Programmable Matter
Release: Programmable Matter – Single
Label: Telequanta
- 2814 – Impact
Release: Lost Fragments
Label: Dream Catalogue
- Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
8AM Playlist
- Chickenwizard – End Dream
Release: Stargaze
Label: Wizard Is a Chicken
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Output
Release: Signal Flow – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay
Release: Sunshine
Label: Albert’s Favourites
- Emancipator & 9 Theory – Bombilla
Release: Cheeba Gold – EP
Label: Loci Records
- Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms
Release: A Lake Forms – EP
Label: darqlab_media
- Elsa Hewitt – Moonlite
Release: Quilt Jams
Label: ERH
- Arovane – Tides
Release: Tides
Label: Keplar
- Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)
Release: (unicode triangle) (10 Year Edition)
Label: Slow Magic
- London Syndrome – Roads
Release: Obscure
Label: London Syndrome
- Possums at Twilight – Good Luck and Have Fun
Release: Moments Final
Label: MERLIN – Possums at Twilight
- Borealism – Slide
Release: So What’s New With You
Label: Borealism
- Spiritual Awareness – Zenstrumentals
Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery
Label: Spiritual Awareness
- Takeleave – Sabado
Release: Belonging
Label: Project Mooncircle
- TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
Release: Midnight Musings – EP
Label: 2750455 Records DK
9AM Playlist
- Joaquim Plossu – Marshmallow Synth Ambient
Release: Viajes Al Sur Lp
Label: Joaquim Plossu
- High Skies – Sumatra
Release: Sumatra – EP
Label: Miso
- Oldtwig – Land Ahoy
Release: Seaside Pt 2
Label: Oldtwig
- Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake
Release: Emotions
Label: Moshun Sound
- Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
Release: Herichor
Label: Possums at Twilight
- RUMTUM – Tropic Air
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Birocratic – The Long Retreat
Release: The Long Retreat – Single
Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
- Jan Soutschek – Dux
Release: Fugue – EP
Label: Amselcom
- Mt. Marcy – Stupid For Caring
Release: Stupid For Caring – Single
Label: tapeism
- Site Nonsite – Caravan Tokyo
Release: Tokyo – EP
Label: Site Nonsite
- Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single
Label: Poldoore Music
- Hello Meteor – Empty Rec Center
Release: Comfortable Loneliness
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
Release: Eucalyptus – Single
Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll
- Angeldustmite – Candied Bacon
Release: Second Breakfast
Label: 967138 Records DK
- edapollo – Synesthesia
Release: Synesthesia (Teen Daze Remix) – Single
Label: Foreign Family Collective
