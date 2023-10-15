Café Chill playlist: Spiritual Awareness, Possums at Twilight and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Spiritual Awareness, Possums at Twilight and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Olympic Coast Sea Stacks”. Credit: Olympic National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 15 Oct 2023

6AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Oh Shoot

Release: Neat Tape 2

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

Release: Finale – Single

Label: K Records

Release: Ghost Poems

Label: kranky

Release: When We Are in Bloom

Label: analog horizons

Release: Music Has The Right To Children

Label: Warp Records

Release: Prism – EP

Label: SXN

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

Release: Loyal

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single

Label: Indigo Soul

Release: Data Breach

Label: Claw Solutions

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

7AM Playlist

Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

Release: Apotheosis – EP

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

Release: Points of Light – Single

Label: Firephly

Release: Planar – EP

Label: See Blue Audio

Release: Anesthesia

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: An Astronauts View – Single

Label: Daniel Imhof

Release: Dance Planet

Label: Tartelet Records

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

Release: Stratford Ct. Sonus Auri

Label: Stratford Ct.

Release: Polaris – Single

Label: Wild Nature

Release: Programmable Matter – Single

Label: Telequanta

Release: Lost Fragments

Label: Dream Catalogue

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

8AM Playlist

Chickenwizard – End Dream

Release: Stargaze

Label: Wizard Is a Chicken

Release: Signal Flow – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: Sunshine

Label: Albert’s Favourites

Release: Cheeba Gold – EP

Label: Loci Records

Release: A Lake Forms – EP

Label: darqlab_media

Release: Quilt Jams

Label: ERH

Release: Tides

Label: Keplar

Release: (unicode triangle) (10 Year Edition)

Label: Slow Magic

Release: Obscure

Label: London Syndrome

Release: Moments Final

Label: MERLIN – Possums at Twilight

Release: So What’s New With You

Label: Borealism

Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery

Label: Spiritual Awareness

Release: Belonging

Label: Project Mooncircle

Release: Midnight Musings – EP

Label: 2750455 Records DK

9AM Playlist

Joaquim Plossu – Marshmallow Synth Ambient

Release: Viajes Al Sur Lp

Label: Joaquim Plossu

Release: Sumatra – EP

Label: Miso

Release: Seaside Pt 2

Label: Oldtwig

Release: Emotions

Label: Moshun Sound

Release: Herichor

Label: Possums at Twilight

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: The Long Retreat – Single

Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

Release: Fugue – EP

Label: Amselcom

Release: Stupid For Caring – Single

Label: tapeism

Release: Tokyo – EP

Label: Site Nonsite

Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single

Label: Poldoore Music

Release: Comfortable Loneliness

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

Release: Eucalyptus – Single

Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll

Release: Second Breakfast

Label: 967138 Records DK

Release: Synesthesia (Teen Daze Remix) – Single

Label: Foreign Family Collective

