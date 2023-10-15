Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Spiritual Awareness, Possums at Twilight and more

Richard J. Dalton (It's Crazy, It's Party)
October 15, 2023
A shady, rocky coastline, with giant sun illuminated rock formations just off the coast. The formations are shoals and small islands or rock columns called sea stacks. One sea stack has 2 trees on top of it. A light mist is in the background. The sky is a purple-blue.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Spiritual Awareness, Possums at Twilight and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Olympic Coast Sea Stacks”. Credit: Olympic National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 15 Oct 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Bad Snacks – Oh Shoot
      Release: Neat Tape 2
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Kasseo – Finale
      Release: Finale – Single
      Label: K Records
  • Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere
      Release: Ghost Poems
      Label: kranky
  • Precept – Ascend
      Release: When We Are in Bloom
      Label: analog horizons
  • Boards of Canada – Aquarius
      Release: Music Has The Right To Children
      Label: Warp Records
  • fr√it – Prism
      Release: Prism – EP
      Label: SXN
  • Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
      Release: Framework of a Dream
      Label: Seven Villas
  • Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
      Release: Loyal
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Catching Flies – Komorebi
      Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
      Label: Indigo Soul
  • Mute City – Seawall
      Release: Data Breach
      Label: Claw Solutions
  • Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
      Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Tycho – From Home
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Hello Meteor – tropikel- (BONUS STAGE)
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture

7AM Playlist

  • Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star
      Release: Apotheosis – EP
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • firephly – Points of Light
      Release: Points of Light – Single
      Label: Firephly
  • Rhombus Index – Leptosol
      Release: Planar – EP
      Label: See Blue Audio
  • Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
      Release: Anesthesia
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Daniel Imhof – An Astronauts View
      Release: An Astronauts View – Single
      Label: Daniel Imhof
  • Space Ghost – Ufo
      Release: Dance Planet
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • Horizon Fire – Asimov
      Release: Earthlight
      Label: DistroKid.com 579457
  • Admo – Equinox
      Release: Stratford Ct. Sonus Auri
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • Hotel Pools – Polaris
      Release: Polaris – Single
      Label: Wild Nature
  • Telequanta – Programmable Matter
      Release: Programmable Matter – Single
      Label: Telequanta
  • 2814 – Impact
      Release: Lost Fragments
      Label: Dream Catalogue
  • Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records

8AM Playlist

  • Chickenwizard – End Dream
      Release: Stargaze
      Label: Wizard Is a Chicken
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Output
      Release: Signal Flow – EP
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay
      Release: Sunshine
      Label: Albert’s Favourites
  • Emancipator & 9 Theory – Bombilla
      Release: Cheeba Gold – EP
      Label: Loci Records
  • Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms
      Release: A Lake Forms – EP
      Label: darqlab_media
  • Elsa Hewitt – Moonlite
      Release: Quilt Jams
      Label: ERH
  • Arovane – Tides
      Release: Tides
      Label: Keplar
  • Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)
      Release: (unicode triangle) (10 Year Edition)
      Label: Slow Magic
  • London Syndrome – Roads
      Release: Obscure
      Label: London Syndrome
  • Possums at Twilight – Good Luck and Have Fun
      Release: Moments Final
      Label: MERLIN – Possums at Twilight
  • Borealism – Slide
      Release: So What’s New With You
      Label: Borealism
  • Spiritual Awareness – Zenstrumentals
      Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery
      Label: Spiritual Awareness
  • Takeleave – Sabado
      Release: Belonging
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
      Release: Midnight Musings – EP
      Label: 2750455 Records DK

9AM Playlist

  • Joaquim Plossu – Marshmallow Synth Ambient
      Release: Viajes Al Sur Lp
      Label: Joaquim Plossu
  • High Skies – Sumatra
      Release: Sumatra – EP
      Label: Miso
  • Oldtwig – Land Ahoy
      Release: Seaside Pt 2
      Label: Oldtwig
  • Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake
      Release: Emotions
      Label: Moshun Sound
  • Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
      Release: Herichor
      Label: Possums at Twilight
  • RUMTUM – Tropic Air
      Release: Isles in Indigo
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Birocratic – The Long Retreat
      Release: The Long Retreat – Single
      Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
  • Jan Soutschek – Dux
      Release: Fugue – EP
      Label: Amselcom
  • Mt. Marcy – Stupid For Caring
      Release: Stupid For Caring – Single
      Label: tapeism
  • Site Nonsite – Caravan Tokyo
      Release: Tokyo – EP
      Label: Site Nonsite
  • Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
      Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single
      Label: Poldoore Music
  • Hello Meteor – Empty Rec Center
      Release: Comfortable Loneliness
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
      Release: Framework of a Dream
      Label: Seven Villas
  • Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
      Release: Eucalyptus – Single
      Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll
  • Angeldustmite – Candied Bacon
      Release: Second Breakfast
      Label: 967138 Records DK
  • edapollo – Synesthesia
      Release: Synesthesia (Teen Daze Remix) – Single
      Label: Foreign Family Collective

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J. Dalton (It's Crazy, It's Party)

