Café Chill playlist: Virtual Cat, leafmold, Sun Glitters and more

Originally aired 08 Oct 2023

6AM Playlist

Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single

Label: Stumbleine

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Micro Wanders

Label: See Blue Audio

Release: Untitled – Single

Label: Seemio Music

Release: Time Is a Tool

Label: The Rust Music

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

Release: The Life of Riley

Label: Stratford Ct.

Release: Sun – Single

Label: 憂鬱

Release: North – EP

Label: Koresma

Release: Fault Line – Single

Label: BLDG5 Records

Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You

Label: Eastern Nurseries

Release: Kiasmos

Label: Erased Tapes

7AM Playlist

Men I Trust – 5am Waltz

Release: Untourable Album

Label: Independent

Release: Odyssey

Label: 606983 Records DK2

Release: Entity EP

Label: The Toothfairy Label

Release: FLAU 10 Sampler

Label: FLAU

Release: Nothing Is Still

Label: Ninja Tune

Release: On the Run

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

Release: Sweetest

Label: mind.slave

Release: Sloh Remixes – Single

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Release: Clockwork Visit

Label: Bad Taste

Release: Opal Melt – EP

Label: SXN

Release: SVMMER SUN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: How to Run Away

Label: Downtown Records – Catalog

Release: Out Here With You

Label: mau5trap

8AM Playlist

leafmold – Prickly Pear

Release: Palms

Label: Sleepdance Records

Release: Virgo – Single

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

Release: Apex vs. Totality – EP

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: Magic Square Records

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: Hip Dozer Vol. 1

Label: Hip Dozer

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

Release: Early Spring (feat. Masego) – Single

Label: 695094 Records DK

Release: Lengua

Label: Ubiquity Records

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

Release: Boys’ Bop – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Odyssey

Label: Home

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

9AM Playlist

Mvnners – Waking up Next to Someone You Love

Release: Camden

Label: SXN

Release: Strands

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Release: Amaranthine

Label: idealism

Release: Everything Around You.

Label: jasson lee gomringer

Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single

Label: Indigo Soul

Release: Spirit Anthem

Label: Puget Sound Collective

Release: moments – single

Label: BLVNT Records

Release: Ocean Tides – Single

Label: Chillhop Records

Release: Musik for Otters

Label: Panama Fleets

Release: Sunsets & Deeper Moods

Label: No Bad Days

Release: Midnight on Rainbow Road – Single

Label: Rush Hour

Release: Signal Flow – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

