Café Chill playlist: Virtual Cat, leafmold, Sun Glitters and more

Richard J. Dalton (It's Crazy, It's Party)
October 8, 2023
A close up of a bee on a flower. The flower has white petals with a yellow style. The bee is black with a yellow upper torso, and is fussy. The background is out of focus, but is green from the foliage.

Thanks for listening to Cafe Chill, either on the live stream, or on demand. The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Virtual Cat, leafmold, Sun Glitters and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Narcissus Papyraceus, Paper Whites with Bee”. Credit: Natchez National Historical Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 08 Oct 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
      Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
      Label: Stumbleine
  • wowflower – Cool Group
      Release: Self Portrait
      Label: Street Corner Music
  • Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures
      Release: Conditioned Air
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Lyli J – Agave
      Release: Micro Wanders
      Label: See Blue Audio
  • Seemio – Untitled ii
      Release: Untitled – Single
      Label: Seemio Music
  • Zonra & Jackson Hale – December
      Release: Time Is a Tool
      Label: The Rust Music
  • 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
      Release: Yarrow
      Label: 645497 Records DK
  • Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
      Release: The Life of Riley
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • 憂鬱 (Yu-Utsu) – Sun
      Release: Sun – Single
      Label: 憂鬱
  • Koresma – Free
      Release: North – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Luka – Fault Line
      Release: Fault Line – Single
      Label: BLDG5 Records
  • Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
      Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You
      Label: Eastern Nurseries
  • Kiasmos – Looped
      Release: Kiasmos
      Label: Erased Tapes

7AM Playlist

  • Men I Trust – 5am Waltz
      Release: Untourable Album
      Label: Independent
  • Home – Oort Cloud
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: 606983 Records DK2
  • William French – Heart
      Release: Entity EP
      Label: The Toothfairy Label
  • Twigs & Yarn – Yuurei
      Release: FLAU 10 Sampler
      Label: FLAU
  • Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
      Release: Nothing Is Still
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
      Release: On the Run
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • uinta – Taw
      Release: Sweetest
      Label: mind.slave
  • il:lo – Alma
      Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Affelaye – A Place with a View
      Release: Clockwork Visit
      Label: Bad Taste
  • fr√it – Gemology
      Release: Opal Melt – EP
      Label: SXN
  • Swimming TV – Drips
      Release: SVMMER SUN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Slow Magic – Manhattan
      Release: How to Run Away
      Label: Downtown Records – Catalog
  • ATTLAS – Polar Concept
      Release: Out Here With You
      Label: mau5trap

8AM Playlist

  • leafmold – Prickly Pear
      Release: Palms
      Label: Sleepdance Records
  • Bad Snacks – Virgo
      Release: Virgo – Single
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Tycho – A Circular Reeducation
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: ISO50 Records
  • Sun Glitters – What Is It For?
      Release: Apex vs. Totality – EP
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • Pbs’73 – Public Television
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: Magic Square Records
  • Vanilla – Fuji
      Release: Origin
      Label: VinDig
  • Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
      Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • Teebs – Mirror Memory
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Ruck P – Rise Up
      Release: Hip Dozer Vol. 1
      Label: Hip Dozer
  • Emancipator – Dodo
      Release: Mountain of Memory
      Label: Loci Records
  • Sinh – Early Spring (feat. Masego)
      Release: Early Spring (feat. Masego) – Single
      Label: 695094 Records DK
  • Evan Geesman – Timido
      Release: Lengua
      Label: Ubiquity Records
  • Monster Rally – Orchids
      Release: Return to Paradise
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Birocratic – Boys’ Bop
      Release: Boys’ Bop – Single
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Home – Oort Cloud
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: Home
  • Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
      Release: June Cat
      Label: Ikimono Records

9AM Playlist

  • Mvnners – Waking up Next to Someone You Love
      Release: Camden
      Label: SXN
  • gonima – Warm Season
      Release: Strands
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Idealism – All We Ever Do
      Release: Amaranthine
      Label: idealism
  • BODYBITE – BootieBounce
      Release: Everything Around You.
      Label: jasson lee gomringer
  • Catching Flies – Komorebi
      Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
      Label: Indigo Soul
  • Fujii – Long Nights
      Release: Spirit Anthem
      Label: Puget Sound Collective
  • Dasta – moments
      Release: moments – single
      Label: BLVNT Records
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
      Release: Ocean Tides – Single
      Label: Chillhop Records
  • Panama Fleets – Leave No Trace
      Release: Musik for Otters
      Label: Panama Fleets
  • Native Cruise – Import Memory
      Release: Sunsets & Deeper Moods
      Label: No Bad Days
  • Leon Vynehall – Midnight on Rainbow Road (Beat Edit)
      Release: Midnight on Rainbow Road – Single
      Label: Rush Hour
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Oscillate
      Release: Signal Flow – EP
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Southpaw – Komorebi
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Tycho – Coastal Brake
      Release: Dive
      Label: Ghostly International

