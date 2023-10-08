Café Chill playlist: Virtual Cat, leafmold, Sun Glitters and more

Thanks for listening to Cafe Chill, either on the live stream, or on demand. The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Virtual Cat, leafmold, Sun Glitters and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Narcissus Papyraceus, Paper Whites with Bee”. Credit: Natchez National Historical Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 08 Oct 2023
6AM Playlist
- Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
Label: Stumbleine
- wowflower – Cool Group
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
- Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Lyli J – Agave
Release: Micro Wanders
Label: See Blue Audio
- Seemio – Untitled ii
Release: Untitled – Single
Label: Seemio Music
- Zonra & Jackson Hale – December
Release: Time Is a Tool
Label: The Rust Music
- 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
- Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Release: The Life of Riley
Label: Stratford Ct.
- 憂鬱 (Yu-Utsu) – Sun
Release: Sun – Single
Label: 憂鬱
- Koresma – Free
Release: North – EP
Label: Koresma
- Luka – Fault Line
Release: Fault Line – Single
Label: BLDG5 Records
- Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You
Label: Eastern Nurseries
- Kiasmos – Looped
Release: Kiasmos
Label: Erased Tapes
7AM Playlist
- Men I Trust – 5am Waltz
Release: Untourable Album
Label: Independent
- Home – Oort Cloud
Release: Odyssey
Label: 606983 Records DK2
- William French – Heart
Release: Entity EP
Label: The Toothfairy Label
- Twigs & Yarn – Yuurei
Release: FLAU 10 Sampler
Label: FLAU
- Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Release: Nothing Is Still
Label: Ninja Tune
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Release: On the Run
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- uinta – Taw
Release: Sweetest
Label: mind.slave
- il:lo – Alma
Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Affelaye – A Place with a View
Release: Clockwork Visit
Label: Bad Taste
- fr√it – Gemology
Release: Opal Melt – EP
Label: SXN
- Swimming TV – Drips
Release: SVMMER SUN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Slow Magic – Manhattan
Release: How to Run Away
Label: Downtown Records – Catalog
- ATTLAS – Polar Concept
Release: Out Here With You
Label: mau5trap
8AM Playlist
- leafmold – Prickly Pear
Release: Palms
Label: Sleepdance Records
- Bad Snacks – Virgo
Release: Virgo – Single
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Tycho – A Circular Reeducation
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
- Sun Glitters – What Is It For?
Release: Apex vs. Totality – EP
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
- Pbs’73 – Public Television
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: Magic Square Records
- Vanilla – Fuji
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
- Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
- Teebs – Mirror Memory
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
- Ruck P – Rise Up
Release: Hip Dozer Vol. 1
Label: Hip Dozer
- Emancipator – Dodo
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
- Sinh – Early Spring (feat. Masego)
Release: Early Spring (feat. Masego) – Single
Label: 695094 Records DK
- Evan Geesman – Timido
Release: Lengua
Label: Ubiquity Records
- Monster Rally – Orchids
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
- Birocratic – Boys’ Bop
Release: Boys’ Bop – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
- Home – Oort Cloud
Release: Odyssey
Label: Home
- Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
9AM Playlist
- Mvnners – Waking up Next to Someone You Love
Release: Camden
Label: SXN
- gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- Idealism – All We Ever Do
Release: Amaranthine
Label: idealism
- BODYBITE – BootieBounce
Release: Everything Around You.
Label: jasson lee gomringer
- Catching Flies – Komorebi
Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
Label: Indigo Soul
- Fujii – Long Nights
Release: Spirit Anthem
Label: Puget Sound Collective
- Dasta – moments
Release: moments – single
Label: BLVNT Records
- Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
Release: Ocean Tides – Single
Label: Chillhop Records
- Panama Fleets – Leave No Trace
Release: Musik for Otters
Label: Panama Fleets
- Native Cruise – Import Memory
Release: Sunsets & Deeper Moods
Label: No Bad Days
- Leon Vynehall – Midnight on Rainbow Road (Beat Edit)
Release: Midnight on Rainbow Road – Single
Label: Rush Hour
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Oscillate
Release: Signal Flow – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Southpaw – Komorebi
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Tycho – Coastal Brake
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment