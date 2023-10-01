Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Donna Lewis, Lusine, Planet Boelex and more

Richard J. Dalton
October 1, 2023
5 min read
A mid-sized creek flowing down the grassy and hilly side of a large mountain. The creek has rocks in it, and small waterfalls that form as a result of the rocks and elevation decrease. The land surrounding the creek is covered by short shrubbery that is green and yellow. There are sparsely located evergreen trees. In the background is a ridge obscured by mist or fog.

Thank you to everyone that joined us last week during membership drive. It was so much fun, and it was really great to meet the requirements of those challenge grants!

This week’s episode is available on our On Demand Player (if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Edith Creek in Autumn”. Credit: Mount Rainier National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 01 Oct 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Yuk – Sundaze
      Release: Gem Drops
      Label: Dropping Gems
  • Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • upusen – Tape End
      Release: Birds
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Orange Crush – Invocation
      Release: Autumn Reflections
      Label: Orange Crush
  • Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
      Release: Everything Could Be Fine
      Label: Sun Glitters
  • Shigeto – Miss U
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Takeleave – Calibu
      Release: Inner Sea
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • Swimming TV – Falling
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro
  • Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
      Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
      Label: Achillea Music
  • Eyukaliptus – Summit
      Release: The Moon_tape
      Label: 857594 Records DK
  • Koresma – Offshores
      Release: Offshores – Single
      Label: Koresma
  • Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch
      Release: Details Am Rande
      Label: Seven Villas Music
  • Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
      Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
      Release: Entertainment – EP
      Label: BLDG5

7AM Playlist

  • Kasseo – Finale
      Release: Finale – Single
      Label: K Records
  • Teebs – Mirror Memory
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • RUMTUM – Tropic Air
      Release: Tropic Air – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: ISO50 Records
  • Volo – Wild Mind
      Release: Wild Mind – EP
      Label: Vibecast
  • Zane Alexander – End of Eons
      Release: End of Eons – Single
      Label: Zane Alexander
  • Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
      Release: Homesick
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Christopher Willits – Wide
      Release: Opening
      Label: PLANCHA
  • Manatee Commune – Wake
      Release: Wake – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Teebs – Shells
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon
      Release: Into Change
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Osvaldo – Leeches
      Release: Rising Tides 012
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Swoon – Haunt My Dreams
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • ind_fris – pwp
      Release: Portfolio Vol 3
      Label: Scaffolder Recordings

8AM Playlist

  • Reside in Flames – Sinclair Our Flight Has Arrived
      Release: Sundials Telescopes – EP
      Label: 3193825 Records DK
  • Hotel Pools & Forhill – Descent
      Release: Stratford Ct. Secret Selection #31 – 40
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • Jon Hopkins – Immunity
      Release: Immunity
      Label: Domino Recording Co
  • Possums at Twilight – Awake
      Release: Interobject
      Label: Possums at Twilight
  • Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free
      Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)
      Label: Attacknine Records
  • Sun Glitters – Feel It (feat. Suzy Q. Smith)
      Release: Everything Could Be Fine
      Label: Sun Glitters
  • Brothomstates – Mdrmx
      Release: Claro
      Label: Warp Records
  • Spring In A Small Town – Compassion
      Release: Spring in a Small Town
      Label: flau
  • Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)
      Release: Pure Water (Inspired by ‘The Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina)
      Label: Synesthesia Media
  • Terekke – Need U
      Release: Plant Age
      Label: L.I.E.S.
  • Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
      Release: Loyal
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Lusine – Rafters
      Release: Long Light
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Lord Of The Isles – Waiting in Arisaig
      Release: Whities 029 – EP
      Label: AD 93
  • Astropilot & Althai – Ai-Petri
      Release: Diary of a Restless Mind (Extended Version)
      Label: AstroPilot Music
  • Planet Boelex – Upset Hexadecimal
      Release: Approach
      Label: Planet Boelex

9AM Playlist

  • Shigeto – Safe in Here
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Gold Panda – Trust
      Release: Trust – EP
      Label: Notown
  • Forteba – Collective Flora
      Release: Collective Flora – Single
      Label: Midnight Fashion
  • Of Tepe – Constantly Struggling
      Release: Cityscapes 001 – EP
      Label: Broken Hearts Club
  • Virtual Cat – Cat looking forward to summer
      Release: June Cat
      Label: Ikimono Records
  • Unfound – Home
      Release: Anomaly
      Label: 899374 Records DK2
  • Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler
      Release: Lupa
      Label: ERH
  • Hello Meteor – Aqualotic
      Release: The Coastal Obscure
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Monster Rally – Phthalo Blue
      Release: Botanica Dream
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Blithe Field – Milkshakes in the Rain
      Release: Face Always Toward the Sun
      Label: Blithe Field
  • Soft Static – Heavenly
      Release: Heavenly – Single
      Label: 3736632 Records DK
  • Astropilot – Tenderness (Revisited)
      Release: Tenderness – Single
      Label: AstroPilot Music
  • MossGatherer – Standing Right There
      Release: Out There – EP
      Label: XVI Records
  • Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
      Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
      Label: Hunya Munya Records
  • Lexx – Prelude to Happiness
      Release: Cosmic Shift
      Label: Phantom Island
  • Noocene O’Neal – I <3 U Always Forever (Noocene O'Neal Rebound Edit - Hypnagogia Dance Mix) (Donna Lewis)
      Release: [Love 2]
      Label: Midwest Collective

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J. Dalton

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A photo of a person wearing a black, satin team jacket with white strips on the cuffs, collar, and waist band.
A collage of the words Club89.5, New York Times, Cooking, and Games. There are also small icons representing a crossword puzzle and images of ice cream
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu