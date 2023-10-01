Café Chill playlist: Donna Lewis, Lusine, Planet Boelex and more

Thank you to everyone that joined us last week during membership drive. It was so much fun, and it was really great to meet the requirements of those challenge grants!
Photo: “Edith Creek in Autumn”. Credit: Mount Rainier National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 01 Oct 2023
6AM Playlist
- Yuk – Sundaze
Release: Gem Drops
Label: Dropping Gems
- Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- upusen – Tape End
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
- Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
Release: Everything Could Be Fine
Label: Sun Glitters
- Shigeto – Miss U
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Takeleave – Calibu
Release: Inner Sea
Label: Project Mooncircle
- Swimming TV – Falling
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
- Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: Achillea Music
- Eyukaliptus – Summit
Release: The Moon_tape
Label: 857594 Records DK
- Koresma – Offshores
Release: Offshores – Single
Label: Koresma
- Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch
Release: Details Am Rande
Label: Seven Villas Music
- Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)
Label: Ghostly International
- Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
Release: Entertainment – EP
Label: BLDG5
7AM Playlist
- Kasseo – Finale
Release: Finale – Single
Label: K Records
- Teebs – Mirror Memory
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
- RUMTUM – Tropic Air
Release: Tropic Air – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
- Volo – Wild Mind
Release: Wild Mind – EP
Label: Vibecast
- Zane Alexander – End of Eons
Release: End of Eons – Single
Label: Zane Alexander
- Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
Release: Homesick
Label: Ghostly International
- Christopher Willits – Wide
Release: Opening
Label: PLANCHA
- Manatee Commune – Wake
Release: Wake – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Teebs – Shells
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
- Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Osvaldo – Leeches
Release: Rising Tides 012
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Swoon – Haunt My Dreams
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- ind_fris – pwp
Release: Portfolio Vol 3
Label: Scaffolder Recordings
8AM Playlist
- Reside in Flames – Sinclair Our Flight Has Arrived
Release: Sundials Telescopes – EP
Label: 3193825 Records DK
- Hotel Pools & Forhill – Descent
Release: Stratford Ct. Secret Selection #31 – 40
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Jon Hopkins – Immunity
Release: Immunity
Label: Domino Recording Co
- Possums at Twilight – Awake
Release: Interobject
Label: Possums at Twilight
- Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free
Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)
Label: Attacknine Records
- Sun Glitters – Feel It (feat. Suzy Q. Smith)
Release: Everything Could Be Fine
Label: Sun Glitters
- Brothomstates – Mdrmx
Release: Claro
Label: Warp Records
- Spring In A Small Town – Compassion
Release: Spring in a Small Town
Label: flau
- Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)
Release: Pure Water (Inspired by ‘The Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina)
Label: Synesthesia Media
- Terekke – Need U
Release: Plant Age
Label: L.I.E.S.
- Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Release: Loyal
Label: Ghostly International
- Lusine – Rafters
Release: Long Light
Label: Ghostly International
- Lord Of The Isles – Waiting in Arisaig
Release: Whities 029 – EP
Label: AD 93
- Astropilot & Althai – Ai-Petri
Release: Diary of a Restless Mind (Extended Version)
Label: AstroPilot Music
- Planet Boelex – Upset Hexadecimal
Release: Approach
Label: Planet Boelex
9AM Playlist
- Shigeto – Safe in Here
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Gold Panda – Trust
Release: Trust – EP
Label: Notown
- Forteba – Collective Flora
Release: Collective Flora – Single
Label: Midnight Fashion
- Of Tepe – Constantly Struggling
Release: Cityscapes 001 – EP
Label: Broken Hearts Club
- Virtual Cat – Cat looking forward to summer
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
- Unfound – Home
Release: Anomaly
Label: 899374 Records DK2
- Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler
Release: Lupa
Label: ERH
- Hello Meteor – Aqualotic
Release: The Coastal Obscure
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Monster Rally – Phthalo Blue
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
- Blithe Field – Milkshakes in the Rain
Release: Face Always Toward the Sun
Label: Blithe Field
- Soft Static – Heavenly
Release: Heavenly – Single
Label: 3736632 Records DK
- Astropilot – Tenderness (Revisited)
Release: Tenderness – Single
Label: AstroPilot Music
- MossGatherer – Standing Right There
Release: Out There – EP
Label: XVI Records
- Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
Label: Hunya Munya Records
- Lexx – Prelude to Happiness
Release: Cosmic Shift
Label: Phantom Island
- Noocene O’Neal – I <3 U Always Forever (Noocene O'Neal Rebound Edit - Hypnagogia Dance Mix) (Donna Lewis)
Release: [Love 2]
Label: Midwest Collective
