Café Chill playlist: Donna Lewis, Lusine, Planet Boelex and more

Thank you to everyone that joined us last week during membership drive. It was so much fun, and it was really great to meet the requirements of those challenge grants!

This week’s episode is available on our On Demand Player (if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Edith Creek in Autumn”. Credit: Mount Rainier National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 01 Oct 2023

6AM Playlist

Yuk – Sundaze

Release: Gem Drops

Label: Dropping Gems

Release: Gem Drops Label: Dropping Gems Bad Snacks – While You Sleep

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

Release: Bathtub Bumps Label: Bad Snacks LLC upusen – Tape End

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Birds Label: Midwest Collective Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

Release: Autumn Reflections Label: Orange Crush Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose

Release: Everything Could Be Fine

Label: Sun Glitters

Release: Everything Could Be Fine Label: Sun Glitters Shigeto – Miss U

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Release: No Better Time Than Now Label: Ghostly International Takeleave – Calibu

Release: Inner Sea

Label: Project Mooncircle

Release: Inner Sea Label: Project Mooncircle Swimming TV – Falling

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

Release: Raindance – EP Label: Cosmonostro Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed

Label: Achillea Music

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed Label: Achillea Music Eyukaliptus – Summit

Release: The Moon_tape

Label: 857594 Records DK

Release: The Moon_tape Label: 857594 Records DK Koresma – Offshores

Release: Offshores – Single

Label: Koresma

Release: Offshores – Single Label: Koresma Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch

Release: Details Am Rande

Label: Seven Villas Music

Release: Details Am Rande Label: Seven Villas Music Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)

Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Dive (Deluxe Version) Label: Ghostly International Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)

Release: Entertainment – EP

Label: BLDG5

7AM Playlist

Kasseo – Finale

Release: Finale – Single

Label: K Records

Release: Finale – Single Label: K Records Teebs – Mirror Memory

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: Anicca Label: Brainfeeder RUMTUM – Tropic Air

Release: Tropic Air – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Tropic Air – Single Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

Release: Past Is Prologue Label: ISO50 Records Volo – Wild Mind

Release: Wild Mind – EP

Label: Vibecast

Release: Wild Mind – EP Label: Vibecast Zane Alexander – End of Eons

Release: End of Eons – Single

Label: Zane Alexander

Release: End of Eons – Single Label: Zane Alexander Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme

Release: Homesick

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Homesick Label: Ghostly International Christopher Willits – Wide

Release: Opening

Label: PLANCHA

Release: Opening Label: PLANCHA Manatee Commune – Wake

Release: Wake – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Wake – Single Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Teebs – Shells

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: Anicca Label: Brainfeeder Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Into Change Label: Inner Ocean Records Osvaldo – Leeches

Release: Rising Tides 012

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Rising Tides 012 Label: SVNSET WAVES Swoon – Haunt My Dreams

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5 Label: SVNSET WAVES ind_fris – pwp

Release: Portfolio Vol 3

Label: Scaffolder Recordings

8AM Playlist

Reside in Flames – Sinclair Our Flight Has Arrived

Release: Sundials Telescopes – EP

Label: 3193825 Records DK

Release: Sundials Telescopes – EP Label: 3193825 Records DK Hotel Pools & Forhill – Descent

Release: Stratford Ct. Secret Selection #31 – 40

Label: Stratford Ct.

Release: Stratford Ct. Secret Selection #31 – 40 Label: Stratford Ct. Jon Hopkins – Immunity

Release: Immunity

Label: Domino Recording Co

Release: Immunity Label: Domino Recording Co Possums at Twilight – Awake

Release: Interobject

Label: Possums at Twilight

Release: Interobject Label: Possums at Twilight Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free

Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)

Label: Attacknine Records

Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001) Label: Attacknine Records Sun Glitters – Feel It (feat. Suzy Q. Smith)

Release: Everything Could Be Fine

Label: Sun Glitters

Release: Everything Could Be Fine Label: Sun Glitters Brothomstates – Mdrmx

Release: Claro

Label: Warp Records

Release: Claro Label: Warp Records Spring In A Small Town – Compassion

Release: Spring in a Small Town

Label: flau

Release: Spring in a Small Town Label: flau Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)

Release: Pure Water (Inspired by ‘The Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina)

Label: Synesthesia Media

Release: Pure Water (Inspired by ‘The Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) Label: Synesthesia Media Terekke – Need U

Release: Plant Age

Label: L.I.E.S.

Release: Plant Age Label: L.I.E.S. Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)

Release: Loyal

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Loyal Label: Ghostly International Lusine – Rafters

Release: Long Light

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Long Light Label: Ghostly International Lord Of The Isles – Waiting in Arisaig

Release: Whities 029 – EP

Label: AD 93

Release: Whities 029 – EP Label: AD 93 Astropilot & Althai – Ai-Petri

Release: Diary of a Restless Mind (Extended Version)

Label: AstroPilot Music

Release: Diary of a Restless Mind (Extended Version) Label: AstroPilot Music Planet Boelex – Upset Hexadecimal

Release: Approach

Label: Planet Boelex

9AM Playlist

Shigeto – Safe in Here

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Release: No Better Time Than Now Label: Ghostly International Gold Panda – Trust

Release: Trust – EP

Label: Notown

Release: Trust – EP Label: Notown Forteba – Collective Flora

Release: Collective Flora – Single

Label: Midnight Fashion

Release: Collective Flora – Single Label: Midnight Fashion Of Tepe – Constantly Struggling

Release: Cityscapes 001 – EP

Label: Broken Hearts Club

Release: Cityscapes 001 – EP Label: Broken Hearts Club Virtual Cat – Cat looking forward to summer

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

Release: June Cat Label: Ikimono Records Unfound – Home

Release: Anomaly

Label: 899374 Records DK2

Release: Anomaly Label: 899374 Records DK2 Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler

Release: Lupa

Label: ERH

Release: Lupa Label: ERH Hello Meteor – Aqualotic

Release: The Coastal Obscure

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: The Coastal Obscure Label: Evergreen Prefecture Monster Rally – Phthalo Blue

Release: Botanica Dream

Label: Monster Rally

Release: Botanica Dream Label: Monster Rally Blithe Field – Milkshakes in the Rain

Release: Face Always Toward the Sun

Label: Blithe Field

Release: Face Always Toward the Sun Label: Blithe Field Soft Static – Heavenly

Release: Heavenly – Single

Label: 3736632 Records DK

Release: Heavenly – Single Label: 3736632 Records DK Astropilot – Tenderness (Revisited)

Release: Tenderness – Single

Label: AstroPilot Music

Release: Tenderness – Single Label: AstroPilot Music MossGatherer – Standing Right There

Release: Out There – EP

Label: XVI Records

Release: Out There – EP Label: XVI Records Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon

Label: Hunya Munya Records

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon Label: Hunya Munya Records Lexx – Prelude to Happiness

Release: Cosmic Shift

Label: Phantom Island

Release: Cosmic Shift Label: Phantom Island Noocene O’Neal – I <3 U Always Forever (Noocene O'Neal Rebound Edit - Hypnagogia Dance Mix) (Donna Lewis)

Release: [Love 2]

Label: Midwest Collective

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.