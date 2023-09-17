Café Chill playlist: Birocratic & G Mills, Peter Bark, Lifeformed and more

We’ll be live next week for membership drive. Looking forward to hearing from our friends!
The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Birocratic & G Mills, Peter Bark, Lifeformed and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Organ Pipe and Mountains”. Credit: Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 17 Sep 2023
6AM Playlist
- Janelle Costa – Rain
Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
Label: Janelle Costa Music
- Tobias – Laputa
Release: Laputa – Single
Label: Tobias
- Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
Release: Interobject
Label: Possums at Twilight
- Dillard – Regeneration
Release: Palm Skyline
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Memory Scale – The Shadow and the Shape (Live Version)
Release: Music Files Vol 2 (Live Version) – Single
Label: Memory Scale
- Qaett – Army of One
Release: Leavereveal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- upusen – Tape End
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- Affelaye – Mirah
Release: Idiolect – EP
Label: Bad Taste
- Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Swoon – Haunt My Dreams
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- wowflower – You Love Him
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
- gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
Release: Spirits of the River
Label: Mystery Circles
- TOR – Lightraker
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
- Max Cooper – Spectrum
Release: Spectrum – EP
Label: Mesh
7AM Playlist
- Pbs’73 – Public Television
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
- Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck
Release: Ice Cream Truck – Single
Label: Dust-Tone
- Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon
Release: Contours (Remixes) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
- Lyli J – Lunari
Release: Lunari – EP
Label: Monoke Records
- Brothertiger – Arizona
Release: Arizona – EP
Label: Brothertiger
- Ruck P – Belvedere
Release: Belvedere – Single
Label: Chillhop Records
- Monster Rally – Sunflower
Release: Sunflower – EP
Label: Gold Robot Records
- Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: Tugboat Records
- Packed Rich – Crane
Release: Ornithology – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Gold Falls – KMNK
Release: KMNK – Single
Label: Gold Falls
- Frameworks – Kings
Release: Kings
Label: Loci Records
- Tycho – Daydream
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
- Swimming TV – Spring
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
8AM Playlist
- Greybox – closer
Release: Closer – Single
Label: Greybox
- Lifeformed – Swimming While It Rains
Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: LOOPDISK
- Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Mt Baker
Release: @0 EP1
Label: MERLIN – Ahead Of Our Time
- Chemtrails – Soft
Release: Vivid Yet Just Beyond Tangible
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Qaett – Army of One
Release: Leavereveal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Blackbird Belle – Kyoto Recall
Release: Microcosm
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Chrome Sparks – Your Planet
Release: Sparks – EP
Label: Future Classic
- Birocratic & G Mills – shoobedoo
Release: shoobedoo – Single
Label: Decatur Boiz
- Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
Release: The Sun & the Moon
Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
- Manatee Commune – Wake
Release: Wake – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
- Yppah – Grey Eyes
Release: Grey Eyes – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Lushloss – Old Oak
Release: Asking/Bearing
Label: Hush Hush
- Edamame – My
Release: Periderm
Label: Abandon Building Records
- Peter Bark – Heat Lightning
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
9AM Playlist
- Peter Bark – Exposed Circuits
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Grand Odyssey
Release: Canopy – EP
Label: Canopy
- Bonus Points – Eventide
Release: Eventide
Label: Bonus Points
- Brian Sangmeister – Love on a Real Beach
Release: Para√≠so Sereno – EP
Label: BSang Music
- Coubo – Crystals
Release: Crystals – Single
Label: MelodySoul LLC
- Ian Ewing – 4: 21 Pm
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
Label: Chillhop Music
- Tom Day – Lyrebird
Release: Selected Works 2
Label: Peaks
- Angeldustmite – Colcannon
Release: Second Breakfast
Label: 967138 Records DK
- Bitykradne – Downtown
Release: Downtown – Single
Label: Play It Again Sam
- Sangam – Below Zero
Release: Messiah
Label: No Problema Tapes
- Smika – Ripples
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Past Palms – Solar Noon
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
- Tobias – Laputa
Release: Laputa – Single
Label: Tobias
- Possums at Twilight – All You Are Is Afar
Release: Moments Final
Label: Possums at Twilight
- Space Ghost – 4 Am
Release: 4 Am – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
- Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar
Release: Lunar – Single
Label: Lofi Records
- Hello Meteor – Tropic Sport
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Memorex Memories – Thanks for Listening
Release: In Motion – EP
Label: Midwest Collective
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment