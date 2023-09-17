Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Birocratic & G Mills, Peter Bark, Lifeformed and more

Richard J. Dalton
September 17, 2023
There is a tall green cactus in the foreground that loosely resembles a set of organ pipes, with some brown, yellow and green underbrush. The landscape is a desert, with a tall, quickly rising mountain in the not-too-far background. There is little to no vegetation on the mountain. The sky is blue with two white, fluffy clouds.

We’ll be live next week for membership drive. Looking forward to hearing from our friends!

The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Birocratic & G Mills, Peter Bark, Lifeformed and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Organ Pipe and Mountains”. Credit: Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 17 Sep 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Janelle Costa – Rain
      Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
      Label: Janelle Costa Music
  • Tobias – Laputa
      Release: Laputa – Single
      Label: Tobias
  • Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
      Release: Interobject
      Label: Possums at Twilight
  • Dillard – Regeneration
      Release: Palm Skyline
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Memory Scale – The Shadow and the Shape (Live Version)
      Release: Music Files Vol 2 (Live Version) – Single
      Label: Memory Scale
  • Qaett – Army of One
      Release: Leavereveal
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • upusen – Tape End
      Release: Birds
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Affelaye – Mirah
      Release: Idiolect – EP
      Label: Bad Taste
  • Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Swoon – Haunt My Dreams
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • wowflower – You Love Him
      Release: Self Portrait
      Label: Street Corner Music
  • gonima – Warm Season
      Release: Strands
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
      Release: Spirits of the River
      Label: Mystery Circles
  • TOR – Lightraker
      Release: Oasis Sky
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
  • Max Cooper – Spectrum
      Release: Spectrum – EP
      Label: Mesh

7AM Playlist

  • Pbs’73 – Public Television
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: 635970 Records DK
  • Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck
      Release: Ice Cream Truck – Single
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon
      Release: Contours (Remixes) – Single
      Label: Nightflyer
  • Lyli J – Lunari
      Release: Lunari – EP
      Label: Monoke Records
  • Brothertiger – Arizona
      Release: Arizona – EP
      Label: Brothertiger
  • Ruck P – Belvedere
      Release: Belvedere – Single
      Label: Chillhop Records
  • Monster Rally – Sunflower
      Release: Sunflower – EP
      Label: Gold Robot Records
  • Gold Panda – Pink and Green
      Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
      Label: Tugboat Records
  • Packed Rich – Crane
      Release: Ornithology – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Gold Falls – KMNK
      Release: KMNK – Single
      Label: Gold Falls
  • Frameworks – Kings
      Release: Kings
      Label: Loci Records
  • Tycho – Daydream
      Release: Dive
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Swimming TV – Spring
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro

8AM Playlist

  • Greybox – closer
      Release: Closer – Single
      Label: Greybox
  • Lifeformed – Swimming While It Rains
      Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
      Label: LOOPDISK
  • Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Mt Baker
      Release: @0 EP1
      Label: MERLIN – Ahead Of Our Time
  • Chemtrails – Soft
      Release: Vivid Yet Just Beyond Tangible
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Qaett – Army of One
      Release: Leavereveal
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Blackbird Belle – Kyoto Recall
      Release: Microcosm
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Chrome Sparks – Your Planet
      Release: Sparks – EP
      Label: Future Classic
  • Birocratic & G Mills – shoobedoo
      Release: shoobedoo – Single
      Label: Decatur Boiz
  • Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain
      Release: Community Broadcasting
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
      Release: The Sun & the Moon
      Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
  • Manatee Commune – Wake
      Release: Wake – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Gold Panda – New Days
      Release: The Work
      Label: City Slang
  • Yppah – Grey Eyes
      Release: Grey Eyes – Single
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Lushloss – Old Oak
      Release: Asking/Bearing
      Label: Hush Hush
  • Edamame – My
      Release: Periderm
      Label: Abandon Building Records
  • Peter Bark – Heat Lightning
      Release: Empty Rooms
      Label: Inner Ocean Records

9AM Playlist

  • Peter Bark – Exposed Circuits
      Release: Empty Rooms
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Grand Odyssey
      Release: Canopy – EP
      Label: Canopy
  • Bonus Points – Eventide
      Release: Eventide
      Label: Bonus Points
  • Brian Sangmeister – Love on a Real Beach
      Release: Para√≠so Sereno – EP
      Label: BSang Music
  • Coubo – Crystals
      Release: Crystals – Single
      Label: MelodySoul LLC
  • Ian Ewing – 4: 21 Pm
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Tom Day – Lyrebird
      Release: Selected Works 2
      Label: Peaks
  • Angeldustmite – Colcannon
      Release: Second Breakfast
      Label: 967138 Records DK
  • Bitykradne – Downtown
      Release: Downtown – Single
      Label: Play It Again Sam
  • Sangam – Below Zero
      Release: Messiah
      Label: No Problema Tapes
  • Smika – Ripples
      Release: Opal
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Past Palms – Solar Noon
      Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
      Label: 581097 Records DK
  • Tobias – Laputa
      Release: Laputa – Single
      Label: Tobias
  • Possums at Twilight – All You Are Is Afar
      Release: Moments Final
      Label: Possums at Twilight
  • Space Ghost – 4 Am
      Release: 4 Am – Single
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar
      Release: Lunar – Single
      Label: Lofi Records
  • Hello Meteor – Tropic Sport
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Memorex Memories – Thanks for Listening
      Release: In Motion – EP
      Label: Midwest Collective

