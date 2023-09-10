Café Chill playlist: Jinx, Gaussian Curve, Janelle Costa and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Jinx, Gaussian Curve, Janelle Costa and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Autumn Splendor”. Credit: Obed Wild and Scenic River/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 10 Sep 2023
6AM Playlist
- Bonobo – Elysian
Release: Fragments
Label: Ninja Tune
- Fosterbeats – Trumbo
Release: The SunShakers Tape
Label: 1959029 Records DK
- Hello Meteor – The Northern Rim Archipelago
Release: Welcome To New Cascade
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Deep Shoq – Marathon
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)
Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Vanilla – Fuji
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
- Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Release: Paracosm
Label: Pod
- Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
Release: Collections 01
Label: Brainfeeder
- Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
Label: Rhoda
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Always In My Dreams
Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Arovane – Tides
Release: Tides (2022 Remaster)
Label: Keplar
- Imagined Herbal Flows – Breeze
Release: Floating – EP
Label: DDM Recordings
- Macroblank – can’t fight it
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
Label: Macroblank
- Eyukaliptus – Summit
Release: The Moon_tape
Label: 857594 Records DK
7AM Playlist
- Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Release: Neat Tape 1
Label: backbeet records
- Tomas Novoa – Tornasol
Release: Tornasol – Single
Label: Maha Records
- Rioux – Spirit Calling
Release: Portals Summer II
Label: Chill Mega Chill Records
- Brothertiger – Arizona
Release: Arizona – EP
Label: Brothertiger
- IHF – Fall in Love
Release: Oasis
Label: Lowly
- Home – Come Back Down
Release: Odyssey
Label: 606983 Records DK2
- Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- fr√ºit – Prism
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
- boerd – Look
Release: Misplaced
Label: Anjunadeep
- edapollo – Illuminate
Release: Air / Illuminate – Single
Label: Opine
8AM Playlist
- do_tell – the gate
Release: radicle [tape]
Label: do_tell
- RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Release: Relief
Label: RRAREBEAR
- Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay
Release: Sunshine
Label: Albert’s Favourites
- Hu – North
Release: Navigate – EP
Label: anon recordings
- Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds
Release: Clouds
Label: Music From Memory
- Tycho – From Home
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
- D.K. – Juicy
Release: Drop
Label: BELIEVE – Antinote
- Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
- Janelle Costa – Rain
Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
Label: Janelle Costa Music
- Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
Release: Homesick
Label: Ghostly International
- Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
Release: Body Complex
Label: Ghostly International
- Boards of Canada – Peacock Tail
Release: The Campfire Headphase
Label: Warp Records
- Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: Magic Square Records
9AM Playlist
- Borealism – Slide
Release: So What’s New With You?
Label: Borealism
- Different Sleep – Turbulance
Release: Next Time I See You – Single
Label: Different Sleep
- Shigeto – Olivia
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Dasta – moments
Release: moments – single
Label: BLVNT Records
- Sundrenched – Tomorrow
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
- Flamingosis – Getting Close to You
Release: Great Hair
Label: Flamingosis
- Greybox – Subtle Beings
Release: Subtle Beings – Single
Label: Greybox
- rosequartz – interlude
Release: interlude – Single
Label: SVNSET WŒõVES
- Ian Ewing – Beauty
Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION
Label: Blvnt Records
- Karma Rhythm – Another Song About Us
Release: Another Song About Us – Single
Label: Karma Rhythm
- Birocratic – Sleepyface
Release: Beets 4
Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
- Angeldustmite – Candied Bacon
Release: Second Breakfast
Label: 967138 Records DK
- Jinsang – Untold
Release: Life
Label: VinDig
- Jinsang – journey
Release: Life
Label: VinDig
- Birocratic – [terminal]
Release: bumps
Label: Birocratic
- Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds
Release: With U In the Clouds – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Mndsgn – Hiking
Release: Breatharian
Label: Fresh Selects
- Insightful – Without
Release: All That Is Left Is Right
Label: Household Positive
- Gyvus – Tozen
Release: Tozen – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
- Teebs – Studie (feat. Panda Bear)
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
