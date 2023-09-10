Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Jinx, Gaussian Curve, Janelle Costa and more

Richard J. Dalton
September 10, 2023
A high rocky cliff with trees in front of it. The trees are autumn colors, including orange, yellow, red and green. On top of the cliff are some trees in which you can only see the shape of. The sky is blue. The cliff is approximately 35 feet feet higher than the tree line below.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Jinx, Gaussian Curve, Janelle Costa and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Autumn Splendor”. Credit: Obed Wild and Scenic River/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 10 Sep 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Bonobo – Elysian
      Release: Fragments
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Fosterbeats – Trumbo
      Release: The SunShakers Tape
      Label: 1959029 Records DK
  • Hello Meteor – The Northern Rim Archipelago
      Release: Welcome To New Cascade
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Deep Shoq – Marathon
      Release: Pause – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)
      Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Vanilla – Fuji
      Release: Origin
      Label: VinDig
  • Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
      Release: Paracosm
      Label: Pod
  • Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
      Release: Collections 01
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
      Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
      Label: Rhoda
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Always In My Dreams
      Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Arovane – Tides
      Release: Tides (2022 Remaster)
      Label: Keplar
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Breeze
      Release: Floating – EP
      Label: DDM Recordings
  • Macroblank – can’t fight it
      Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
      Label: Macroblank
  • Eyukaliptus – Summit
      Release: The Moon_tape
      Label: 857594 Records DK

7AM Playlist

  • Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Bad Snacks – Homecoming
      Release: Neat Tape 1
      Label: backbeet records
  • Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
      Release: Framework of a Dream
      Label: Seven Villas
  • Tomas Novoa – Tornasol
      Release: Tornasol – Single
      Label: Maha Records
  • Rioux – Spirit Calling
      Release: Portals Summer II
      Label: Chill Mega Chill Records
  • Brothertiger – Arizona
      Release: Arizona – EP
      Label: Brothertiger
  • IHF – Fall in Love
      Release: Oasis
      Label: Lowly
  • Home – Come Back Down
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: 606983 Records DK2
  • Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • fr√ºit – Prism
      Release: Prism – EP
      Label: SXN
  • boerd – Look
      Release: Misplaced
      Label: Anjunadeep
  • edapollo – Illuminate
      Release: Air / Illuminate – Single
      Label: Opine

8AM Playlist

  • do_tell – the gate
      Release: radicle [tape]
      Label: do_tell
  • RRAREBEAR – Ginger
      Release: Relief
      Label: RRAREBEAR
  • Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay
      Release: Sunshine
      Label: Albert’s Favourites
  • Hu – North
      Release: Navigate – EP
      Label: anon recordings
  • Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
      Release: Framework of a Dream
      Label: Seven Villas
  • Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds
      Release: Clouds
      Label: Music From Memory
  • Tycho – From Home
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: ISO50 Records
  • D.K. – Juicy
      Release: Drop
      Label: BELIEVE – Antinote
  • Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
      Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
      Label: Nightflyer
  • Janelle Costa – Rain
      Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
      Label: Janelle Costa Music
  • Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
      Release: Homesick
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
      Release: Body Complex
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Boards of Canada – Peacock Tail
      Release: The Campfire Headphase
      Label: Warp Records
  • Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: Magic Square Records

9AM Playlist

  • Borealism – Slide
      Release: So What’s New With You?
      Label: Borealism
  • Different Sleep – Turbulance
      Release: Next Time I See You – Single
      Label: Different Sleep
  • Shigeto – Olivia
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Dasta – moments
      Release: moments – single
      Label: BLVNT Records
  • Sundrenched – Tomorrow
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Vanilla – Fuji
      Release: Origin
      Label: VinDig
  • Flamingosis – Getting Close to You
      Release: Great Hair
      Label: Flamingosis
  • Greybox – Subtle Beings
      Release: Subtle Beings – Single
      Label: Greybox
  • rosequartz – interlude
      Release: interlude – Single
      Label: SVNSET WŒõVES
  • Ian Ewing – Beauty
      Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION
      Label: Blvnt Records
  • Karma Rhythm – Another Song About Us
      Release: Another Song About Us – Single
      Label: Karma Rhythm
  • Birocratic – Sleepyface
      Release: Beets 4
      Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
  • Angeldustmite – Candied Bacon
      Release: Second Breakfast
      Label: 967138 Records DK
  • Jinsang – Untold
      Release: Life
      Label: VinDig
  • Jinsang – journey
      Release: Life
      Label: VinDig
  • Birocratic – [terminal]
      Release: bumps
      Label: Birocratic
  • Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds
      Release: With U In the Clouds – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Mndsgn – Hiking
      Release: Breatharian
      Label: Fresh Selects
  • Insightful – Without
      Release: All That Is Left Is Right
      Label: Household Positive
  • Gyvus – Tozen
      Release: Tozen – Single
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Teebs – Studie (feat. Panda Bear)
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder

