Café Chill playlist: Jinx, Gaussian Curve, Janelle Costa and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Jinx, Gaussian Curve, Janelle Costa and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Autumn Splendor”. Credit: Obed Wild and Scenic River/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 10 Sep 2023

6AM Playlist

Bonobo – Elysian

Release: Fragments

Label: Ninja Tune

Release: The SunShakers Tape

Label: 1959029 Records DK

Release: Welcome To New Cascade

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Pause – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

Release: Paracosm

Label: Pod

Release: Collections 01

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single

Label: Rhoda

Release: Sunshine Girl – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: Tides (2022 Remaster)

Label: Keplar

Release: Floating – EP

Label: DDM Recordings

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4

Label: Macroblank

Release: The Moon_tape

Label: 857594 Records DK

7AM Playlist

Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

Release: Neat Tape 1

Label: backbeet records

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

Release: Tornasol – Single

Label: Maha Records

Release: Portals Summer II

Label: Chill Mega Chill Records

Release: Arizona – EP

Label: Brothertiger

Release: Oasis

Label: Lowly

Release: Odyssey

Label: 606983 Records DK2

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Release: Prism – EP

Label: SXN

Release: Misplaced

Label: Anjunadeep

Release: Misplaced Label: Anjunadeep edapollo – Illuminate

Release: Air / Illuminate – Single

Label: Opine

8AM Playlist

do_tell – the gate

Release: radicle [tape]

Label: do_tell

Release: Relief

Label: RRAREBEAR

Release: Sunshine

Label: Albert’s Favourites

Release: Navigate – EP

Label: anon recordings

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

Release: Clouds

Label: Music From Memory

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

Release: Drop

Label: BELIEVE – Antinote

Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single

Label: Nightflyer

Release: My Kinda Flower – EP

Label: Janelle Costa Music

Release: Homesick

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Body Complex

Label: Ghostly International

Release: The Campfire Headphase

Label: Warp Records

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: Magic Square Records

9AM Playlist

Borealism – Slide

Release: So What’s New With You?

Label: Borealism

Release: Next Time I See You – Single

Label: Different Sleep

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Release: moments – single

Label: BLVNT Records

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4

Label: Dust-Tone

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

Release: Great Hair

Label: Flamingosis

Release: Subtle Beings – Single

Label: Greybox

Release: interlude – Single

Label: SVNSET WŒõVES

Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION

Label: Blvnt Records

Release: Another Song About Us – Single

Label: Karma Rhythm

Release: Beets 4

Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

Release: Second Breakfast

Label: 967138 Records DK

Release: Life

Label: VinDig

Release: Life

Label: VinDig

Release: bumps

Label: Birocratic

Release: With U In the Clouds – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Breatharian

Label: Fresh Selects

Release: All That Is Left Is Right

Label: Household Positive

Release: Tozen – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.