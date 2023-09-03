Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Chickenwizard, Boards of Canada and more

Richard J. Dalton
September 3, 2023
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Chickenwizard, Boards of Canada and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: "Sunset Clouds with Alpenglow". Credit: Grand Teton National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 03 Sep 2023

6AM Playlist

  • wowflower – Cool Group
      Release: Self Portrait
      Label: Street Corner Music
  • Teebs – Mirror Memory
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
      Release: Modern Compromise – Single
      Label: Cascine
  • X3SR – All That U Have
      Release: Infinite – EP
      Label: X3SR
  • Departure – Ocean Breeze
      Release: Ocean Breeze – Single
      Label: DEPARTURE
  • Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
      Release: The Lake of Woods
      Label: Bad Taste Records
  • Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
      Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
      Label: Rhoda
  • GlobulDub – Laughter
      Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol 3
      Label: Chill Masters Records
  • Koresma – Northern Lights
      Release: North – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • High Tides – Zolar
      Release: Zolar – Single
      Label: Rad Cult
  • Orange Crush – Invocation
      Release: Autumn Reflections
      Label: Orange Crush
  • Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams
      Release: Dancing Mystic EP
      Label: Prashant Naidu
  • edapollo – By the River
      Release: Blue Spring
      Label: Opine
  • Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone
      Release: Peach Dream – EP
      Label: lowkey radical
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
      Release: On the Run
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous

7AM Playlist

  • Bad Snacks – Same Water Different Seas
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Arvo to me – Untitled
      Release: Into Change
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Home – Tides
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: 606983 Records DK2
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
      Release: Departure – Single
      Label: Imagined Herbal Flows
  • Forhill – Iridescent
      Release: Iridescent – Single
      Label: Forhill
  • Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
      Release: In Search of Lost Time
      Label: Likes Flowers Records
  • A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
      Release: Spirit – Single
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Cialyn – Sunset Birds Ballet
      Release: In From The Cold
      Label: Cialyn
  • Sun Glitters – BBaacckk && FFoorrtthh
      Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • ITO – The Cliff
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
      Release: Paradiso – Single
      Label: Flora
  • Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
      Release: The Lake of Woods
      Label: Bad Taste Records

8AM Playlist

  • Chickenwizard – End Dream
      Release: Stargaze
      Label: Wizard Is a Chicken
  • Shigeto – Safe in Here
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
      Release: Nothing Is Still
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
      Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
      Label: Warp Records
  • Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
      Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
      Label: Hunya Munya Records
  • Andris Mattson – Atlantis Mantis (wildflower)
      Release: Water – EP
      Label: Wildflower Records
  • Astropilot & Althai – Ai-Petri
      Release: Diary of a Restless Mind (Extended Version)
      Label: AstroPilot Music
  • Hello Meteor – The Exoplanet Environmental Trust
      Release: Comfortable Loneliness
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • creative_reality17 – B6
      Release: Attunement
      Label: creative_reality17
  • Abel, the Giant – Better Tomorrow
      Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
      Label: Beatsupply
  • Rejoicer – Lucid Intent (feat. Nitai Hershkovits)
      Release: Energy Dreams
      Label: Stones Throw Records
  • Feverkin – Silhouette
      Release: Silhouette – Single
      Label: 559975 Records DK2
  • Frameworks – Kings
      Release: Kings
      Label: FRAMEWORKS
  • Tedium Cool – 00h28
      Release: Midnight Tapes
      Label: Kulkraft Records
  • Slow Magic – Hold Still
      Release: How to Run Away
      Label: Downtown Records / Fontana North
  • Sundrenched – Hotel Orange
      Release: Emerald – EP
      Label: Dust-Tone

9AM Playlist

  • Nitemoves – Antipode
      Release: Antipode – Single
      Label: Mechanical
  • Christopher Willits – Clear
      Release: Opening
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Pool Boy – Empty Buffet
      Release: Pool Boy – LP
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • Elsa Hewitt – Moonlite
      Release: Quilt Jams
      Label: ERH
  • Lord Of The Isles – Waiting in Arisaig
      Release: Whities 029 – EP
      Label: AD 93
  • Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay
      Release: Sunshine
      Label: Albert’s Favourites
  • Terekke – Jqm
      Release: Plant Age
      Label: L.I.E.S.
  • Aphex Twin – IZ-US
      Release: Come to Daddy
      Label: Warp Records
  • Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds
      Release: Clouds
      Label: Music From Memory
  • MossGatherer – Standing Right There
      Release: Out There – EP
      Label: XVI Records
  • Soular Order – Sonder
      Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
      Label: Soular Order
  • Lord Of The Isles – Passing (feat. Ellen Renton)
      Release: Whities 029 – EP
      Label: AD 93
  • Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Mt Baker
      Release: @0
      Label: Ahead Of Our Time
  • Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
      Release: Loyal
      Label: Ghostly International

Looking for a previous week's playlist? Click here. 

