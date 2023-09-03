Café Chill playlist: Chickenwizard, Boards of Canada and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Chickenwizard, Boards of Canada and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Sunset Clouds with Alpenglow”. Credit: Grand Teton National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 03 Sep 2023

6AM Playlist

wowflower – Cool Group

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: Modern Compromise – Single

Label: Cascine

Release: Infinite – EP

Label: X3SR

Release: Ocean Breeze – Single

Label: DEPARTURE

Release: The Lake of Woods

Label: Bad Taste Records

Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single

Label: Rhoda

Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol 3

Label: Chill Masters Records

Release: North – EP

Label: Koresma

Release: Zolar – Single

Label: Rad Cult

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

Release: Dancing Mystic EP

Label: Prashant Naidu

Release: Blue Spring

Label: Opine

Release: Peach Dream – EP

Label: lowkey radical

Release: On the Run

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

7AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Same Water Different Seas

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Odyssey

Label: 606983 Records DK2

Release: Departure – Single

Label: Imagined Herbal Flows

Release: Iridescent – Single

Label: Forhill

Release: In Search of Lost Time

Label: Likes Flowers Records

Release: Spirit – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: In From The Cold

Label: Cialyn

Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Release: Paradiso – Single

Label: Flora

Release: The Lake of Woods

Label: Bad Taste Records

8AM Playlist

Chickenwizard – End Dream

Release: Stargaze

Label: Wizard Is a Chicken

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Nothing Is Still

Label: Ninja Tune

Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest

Label: Warp Records

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon

Label: Hunya Munya Records

Release: Water – EP

Label: Wildflower Records

Release: Diary of a Restless Mind (Extended Version)

Label: AstroPilot Music

Release: Comfortable Loneliness

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Attunement

Label: creative_reality17

Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP

Label: Beatsupply

Release: Energy Dreams

Label: Stones Throw Records

Release: Silhouette – Single

Label: 559975 Records DK2

Release: Kings

Label: FRAMEWORKS

Release: Midnight Tapes

Label: Kulkraft Records

Release: How to Run Away

Label: Downtown Records / Fontana North

Release: Emerald – EP

Label: Dust-Tone

9AM Playlist

Nitemoves – Antipode

Release: Antipode – Single

Label: Mechanical

Release: Opening

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Pool Boy – LP

Label: Coastal Haze

Release: Quilt Jams

Label: ERH

Release: Whities 029 – EP

Label: AD 93

Release: Sunshine

Label: Albert’s Favourites

Release: Plant Age

Label: L.I.E.S.

Release: Come to Daddy

Label: Warp Records

Release: Clouds

Label: Music From Memory

Release: Out There – EP

Label: XVI Records

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

Release: Whities 029 – EP

Label: AD 93

Release: @0

Label: Ahead Of Our Time

Release: Loyal

Label: Ghostly International

