Café Chill playlist: Chickenwizard, Boards of Canada and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Chickenwizard, Boards of Canada and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Sunset Clouds with Alpenglow”. Credit: Grand Teton National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 03 Sep 2023
6AM Playlist
- wowflower – Cool Group
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
- Teebs – Mirror Memory
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
- Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
Release: Modern Compromise – Single
Label: Cascine
- X3SR – All That U Have
Release: Infinite – EP
Label: X3SR
- Departure – Ocean Breeze
Release: Ocean Breeze – Single
Label: DEPARTURE
- Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
Release: The Lake of Woods
Label: Bad Taste Records
- Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
Label: Rhoda
- GlobulDub – Laughter
Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol 3
Label: Chill Masters Records
- Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: North – EP
Label: Koresma
- High Tides – Zolar
Release: Zolar – Single
Label: Rad Cult
- Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
- Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams
Release: Dancing Mystic EP
Label: Prashant Naidu
- edapollo – By the River
Release: Blue Spring
Label: Opine
- Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone
Release: Peach Dream – EP
Label: lowkey radical
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Release: On the Run
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
7AM Playlist
- Bad Snacks – Same Water Different Seas
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Arvo to me – Untitled
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Home – Tides
Release: Odyssey
Label: 606983 Records DK2
- Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Release: Departure – Single
Label: Imagined Herbal Flows
- Forhill – Iridescent
Release: Iridescent – Single
Label: Forhill
- Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Release: In Search of Lost Time
Label: Likes Flowers Records
- A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
Release: Spirit – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Cialyn – Sunset Birds Ballet
Release: In From The Cold
Label: Cialyn
- Sun Glitters – BBaacckk && FFoorrtthh
Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- ITO – The Cliff
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
Release: Paradiso – Single
Label: Flora
- Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
Release: The Lake of Woods
Label: Bad Taste Records
8AM Playlist
- Chickenwizard – End Dream
Release: Stargaze
Label: Wizard Is a Chicken
- Shigeto – Safe in Here
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Release: Nothing Is Still
Label: Ninja Tune
- Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
Label: Warp Records
- Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
Label: Hunya Munya Records
- Andris Mattson – Atlantis Mantis (wildflower)
Release: Water – EP
Label: Wildflower Records
- Astropilot & Althai – Ai-Petri
Release: Diary of a Restless Mind (Extended Version)
Label: AstroPilot Music
- Hello Meteor – The Exoplanet Environmental Trust
Release: Comfortable Loneliness
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- creative_reality17 – B6
Release: Attunement
Label: creative_reality17
- Abel, the Giant – Better Tomorrow
Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
Label: Beatsupply
- Rejoicer – Lucid Intent (feat. Nitai Hershkovits)
Release: Energy Dreams
Label: Stones Throw Records
- Feverkin – Silhouette
Release: Silhouette – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
- Frameworks – Kings
Release: Kings
Label: FRAMEWORKS
- Tedium Cool – 00h28
Release: Midnight Tapes
Label: Kulkraft Records
- Slow Magic – Hold Still
Release: How to Run Away
Label: Downtown Records / Fontana North
- Sundrenched – Hotel Orange
Release: Emerald – EP
Label: Dust-Tone
9AM Playlist
- Nitemoves – Antipode
Release: Antipode – Single
Label: Mechanical
- Christopher Willits – Clear
Release: Opening
Label: Ghostly International
- Pool Boy – Empty Buffet
Release: Pool Boy – LP
Label: Coastal Haze
- Elsa Hewitt – Moonlite
Release: Quilt Jams
Label: ERH
- Lord Of The Isles – Waiting in Arisaig
Release: Whities 029 – EP
Label: AD 93
- Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay
Release: Sunshine
Label: Albert’s Favourites
- Terekke – Jqm
Release: Plant Age
Label: L.I.E.S.
- Aphex Twin – IZ-US
Release: Come to Daddy
Label: Warp Records
- Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds
Release: Clouds
Label: Music From Memory
- MossGatherer – Standing Right There
Release: Out There – EP
Label: XVI Records
- Soular Order – Sonder
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
- Lord Of The Isles – Passing (feat. Ellen Renton)
Release: Whities 029 – EP
Label: AD 93
- Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Mt Baker
Release: @0
Label: Ahead Of Our Time
- Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Release: Loyal
Label: Ghostly International
