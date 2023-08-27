Café Chill playlist: Padma Purana, Wave damage, Birocratic & G Mills and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Padma Purana, Wave damage, Birocratic & G Mills and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Tranquility!”. Credit: Acadia National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 27 Aug 2023
6AM Playlist
- Vanilla – Ajfa
Release: Soft Focus
Label: VinDig
- Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath
Release: Canopy – EP
Label: Canopy
- Lyli J – Lunari
Release: Lunari – EP
Label: Monoke Records
- Yppah – Shot into the Sun
Release: Sunset in the Deep End
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Bitykradne – Downtown
Release: Downtown – Single
Label: Play It Again Sam
- Insightful – Without
Release: All That Is Left Is Right
Label: Insightful
- TOR – Lightraker
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
- Raine – Our Own
Release: Our Own
Label: Artist Intelligence Agency
- Macroblank – can’t fight it
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
Label: Macroblank
- Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
- Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Release: Locate Memories – Single
Label: Decisive Koala
- Slow Magic – Manhattan
Release: How to Run Away
Label: Downtown Records – Catalog
- Takeleave – Sabado
Release: Belonging
Label: Project Mooncircle
- boerd – Look
Release: Misplaced
Label: Anjunadeep
7AM Playlist
- Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Bad Snacks – Autumn
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Lyli J – River Runs
Release: River Runs – Single
Label: Monoke Records
- Rejoicer – Lucid Intent (feat. Nitai Hershkovits)
Release: Energy Dreams
Label: Stones Throw Records
- Sundrenched – Flyby
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Freud – Setback
Release: Setback
Label: Substruct
- Shigeto – Miss U
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Pacific Coliseum – Home
Release: Blue Universe
Label: Coastal Haze
- Teebs – Prayers i
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
- Aonian – Ascent – Landscape Version
Release: Ascent – Single
Label: Aonian
- Frequency Control Centre – Caloris Montes
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- Home – Resonance
Release: Odyssey
Label: 606983 Records DK2
- Hotel Pools – Reflections
Release: Reflections – Single
Label: Wild Nature
- ATTLAS – Polar Concept
Release: Out Here With You
Label: mau5trap
8AM Playlist
- SwuM – If I Leave
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
Label: Chillhop Music
- A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Release: Flight – Single
Label: A Sol Mechanic
- 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
Label: I Low You records
- Possums at Twilight – Good Luck and Have Fun
Release: Moments Final
Label: Possums at Twilight
- System – Manarola
Release: Common Water – EP
Label: 949877 Records DK2
- Padma Purana – Faust
Release: Departure – EP
Label: Padma Purana
- A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
Label: Cala Tarida Musica
- Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden
Release: Private Lesson
Label: Total Stasis
- Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Release: The Life of Riley
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Wave damage – Lost world of innocence
Release: All about tomorrow
Label: 4530854 Records DK
- Birocratic & G Mills – shoobedoo
Release: shoobedoo – Single
Label: Decatur Boiz
- Spiritual Awareness – Flowing Stillness
Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery
Label: Spiritual Awareness
- Forteba – Collective Flora
Release: Collective Flora – Single
Label: Midnight Fashion
9AM Playlist
- The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
Release: Murmur – EP
Label: Ghostly International
- leafmold – Ice Plant
Release: Palms
Label: Sleepdance Records
- Whirl – Soft Grass
Release: Urban Landscape
Label: Whirl
- Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
Release: Former Kingdoms
Label: Achillea Music
- Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer
Release: Citrus Paradisi
Label: ERH
- Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
- Shigeto – Miss U
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Dillard – Lust
Release: Empress LP
Label: D93 Audio
- Sleepdealer – Rolling Papers
Release: Yerba
Label: Sleepdealer / Too Lost
- Hello Meteor – A Room With a Sky
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- knowmadic – Digital Dreams
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
Label: Chillhop Music
- Eyukaliptus – Summit
Release: The Moon_tape
Label: 857594 Records DK
- Caleb Belkin – Quiet Nights
Release: Places
Label: Caleb Belkin
- Possums at Twilight – Awake
Release: Interobject
Label: Possums at Twilight
- Greybox – closer
Release: Closer – Single
Label: Greybox
- Freud – Setback
Release: Setback
Label: MERLIN – Substruct
- Chrome Sparks – Your Planet
Release: Sparks – EP
Label: Future Classic
