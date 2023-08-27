Café Chill playlist: Padma Purana, Wave damage, Birocratic & G Mills and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Padma Purana, Wave damage, Birocratic & G Mills and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Tranquility!”. Credit: Acadia National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 27 Aug 2023

6AM Playlist

Vanilla – Ajfa

Release: Soft Focus

Label: VinDig

Release: Soft Focus Label: VinDig Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath

Release: Canopy – EP

Label: Canopy

Release: Canopy – EP Label: Canopy Lyli J – Lunari

Release: Lunari – EP

Label: Monoke Records

Release: Lunari – EP Label: Monoke Records Yppah – Shot into the Sun

Release: Sunset in the Deep End

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Release: Sunset in the Deep End Label: Future Archive Recordings Bitykradne – Downtown

Release: Downtown – Single

Label: Play It Again Sam

Release: Downtown – Single Label: Play It Again Sam Insightful – Without

Release: All That Is Left Is Right

Label: Insightful

Release: All That Is Left Is Right Label: Insightful TOR – Lightraker

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

Release: Oasis Sky Label: Youth and Progress Recordings Raine – Our Own

Release: Our Own

Label: Artist Intelligence Agency

Release: Our Own Label: Artist Intelligence Agency Macroblank – can’t fight it

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4

Label: Macroblank

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4 Label: Macroblank Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

Release: Secret Dreams Label: Sloslylove Decisive Koala – Locate Memories

Release: Locate Memories – Single

Label: Decisive Koala

Release: Locate Memories – Single Label: Decisive Koala Slow Magic – Manhattan

Release: How to Run Away

Label: Downtown Records – Catalog

Release: How to Run Away Label: Downtown Records – Catalog Takeleave – Sabado

Release: Belonging

Label: Project Mooncircle

Release: Belonging Label: Project Mooncircle boerd – Look

Release: Misplaced

Label: Anjunadeep

7AM Playlist

Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Into Change Label: Inner Ocean Records Bad Snacks – Autumn

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

Release: Bathtub Bumps Label: Bad Snacks LLC Lyli J – River Runs

Release: River Runs – Single

Label: Monoke Records

Release: River Runs – Single Label: Monoke Records Rejoicer – Lucid Intent (feat. Nitai Hershkovits)

Release: Energy Dreams

Label: Stones Throw Records

Release: Energy Dreams Label: Stones Throw Records Sundrenched – Flyby

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7 Label: SVNSET WAVES Freud – Setback

Release: Setback

Label: Substruct

Release: Setback Label: Substruct Shigeto – Miss U

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Release: No Better Time Than Now Label: Ghostly International Pacific Coliseum – Home

Release: Blue Universe

Label: Coastal Haze

Release: Blue Universe Label: Coastal Haze Teebs – Prayers i

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: Anicca Label: Brainfeeder Aonian – Ascent – Landscape Version

Release: Ascent – Single

Label: Aonian

Release: Ascent – Single Label: Aonian Frequency Control Centre – Caloris Montes

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Release: Exp.1 Label: Bad Bat Records Home – Resonance

Release: Odyssey

Label: 606983 Records DK2

Release: Odyssey Label: 606983 Records DK2 Hotel Pools – Reflections

Release: Reflections – Single

Label: Wild Nature

Release: Reflections – Single Label: Wild Nature ATTLAS – Polar Concept

Release: Out Here With You

Label: mau5trap

8AM Playlist

SwuM – If I Leave

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019 Label: Chillhop Music A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Release: Flight – Single

Label: A Sol Mechanic

Release: Flight – Single Label: A Sol Mechanic 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP

Label: I Low You records

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP Label: I Low You records Possums at Twilight – Good Luck and Have Fun

Release: Moments Final

Label: Possums at Twilight

Release: Moments Final Label: Possums at Twilight System – Manarola

Release: Common Water – EP

Label: 949877 Records DK2

Release: Common Water – EP Label: 949877 Records DK2 Padma Purana – Faust

Release: Departure – EP

Label: Padma Purana

Release: Departure – EP Label: Padma Purana A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal

Release: Sentimental Coast – EP

Label: Cala Tarida Musica

Release: Sentimental Coast – EP Label: Cala Tarida Musica Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden

Release: Private Lesson

Label: Total Stasis

Release: Private Lesson Label: Total Stasis Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill

Release: The Life of Riley

Label: Stratford Ct.

Release: The Life of Riley Label: Stratford Ct. Wave damage – Lost world of innocence

Release: All about tomorrow

Label: 4530854 Records DK

Release: All about tomorrow Label: 4530854 Records DK Birocratic & G Mills – shoobedoo

Release: shoobedoo – Single

Label: Decatur Boiz

Release: shoobedoo – Single Label: Decatur Boiz Spiritual Awareness – Flowing Stillness

Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery

Label: Spiritual Awareness

Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery Label: Spiritual Awareness Forteba – Collective Flora

Release: Collective Flora – Single

Label: Midnight Fashion

Release: Collective Flora – Single Label: Midnight Fashion boerd – Look

Release: Misplaced

Label: Anjunadeep

9AM Playlist

The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep

Release: Murmur – EP

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Murmur – EP Label: Ghostly International leafmold – Ice Plant

Release: Palms

Label: Sleepdance Records

Release: Palms Label: Sleepdance Records Whirl – Soft Grass

Release: Urban Landscape

Label: Whirl

Release: Urban Landscape Label: Whirl Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul

Release: Former Kingdoms

Label: Achillea Music

Release: Former Kingdoms Label: Achillea Music Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer

Release: Citrus Paradisi

Label: ERH

Release: Citrus Paradisi Label: ERH Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

Release: The Work Label: City Slang Shigeto – Miss U

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Release: No Better Time Than Now Label: Ghostly International Dillard – Lust

Release: Empress LP

Label: D93 Audio

Release: Empress LP Label: D93 Audio Sleepdealer – Rolling Papers

Release: Yerba

Label: Sleepdealer / Too Lost

Release: Yerba Label: Sleepdealer / Too Lost Hello Meteor – A Room With a Sky

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Conditioned Air Label: Evergreen Prefecture knowmadic – Digital Dreams

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019 Label: Chillhop Music Eyukaliptus – Summit

Release: The Moon_tape

Label: 857594 Records DK

Release: The Moon_tape Label: 857594 Records DK Caleb Belkin – Quiet Nights

Release: Places

Label: Caleb Belkin

Release: Places Label: Caleb Belkin Possums at Twilight – Awake

Release: Interobject

Label: Possums at Twilight

Release: Interobject Label: Possums at Twilight Greybox – closer

Release: Closer – Single

Label: Greybox

Release: Closer – Single Label: Greybox Freud – Setback

Release: Setback

Label: MERLIN – Substruct

Release: Setback Label: MERLIN – Substruct Chrome Sparks – Your Planet

Release: Sparks – EP

Label: Future Classic

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.