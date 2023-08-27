Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Padma Purana, Wave damage, Birocratic & G Mills and more

Richard J. Dalton
August 27, 2023
5 min read
A trail through a forest with a wooden bench. The ground cover is ferns, reaching about 3 feet high. There are several trees on the foreground providing shade to the bench. In the background are some sun-bleached trees. The trail is made of dirt and appears to be well maintained.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Padma Purana, Wave damage, Birocratic & G Mills and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Tranquility!”. Credit: Acadia National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 27 Aug 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Vanilla – Ajfa
      Release: Soft Focus
      Label: VinDig
  • Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath
      Release: Canopy – EP
      Label: Canopy
  • Lyli J – Lunari
      Release: Lunari – EP
      Label: Monoke Records
  • Yppah – Shot into the Sun
      Release: Sunset in the Deep End
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Bitykradne – Downtown
      Release: Downtown – Single
      Label: Play It Again Sam
  • Insightful – Without
      Release: All That Is Left Is Right
      Label: Insightful
  • TOR – Lightraker
      Release: Oasis Sky
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
  • Raine – Our Own
      Release: Our Own
      Label: Artist Intelligence Agency
  • Macroblank – can’t fight it
      Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
      Label: Macroblank
  • Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
      Release: Secret Dreams
      Label: Sloslylove
  • Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
      Release: Locate Memories – Single
      Label: Decisive Koala
  • Slow Magic – Manhattan
      Release: How to Run Away
      Label: Downtown Records – Catalog
  • Takeleave – Sabado
      Release: Belonging
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • boerd – Look
      Release: Misplaced
      Label: Anjunadeep

7AM Playlist

  • Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon
      Release: Into Change
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Bad Snacks – Autumn
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Lyli J – River Runs
      Release: River Runs – Single
      Label: Monoke Records
  • Rejoicer – Lucid Intent (feat. Nitai Hershkovits)
      Release: Energy Dreams
      Label: Stones Throw Records
  • Sundrenched – Flyby
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Freud – Setback
      Release: Setback
      Label: Substruct
  • Shigeto – Miss U
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Pacific Coliseum – Home
      Release: Blue Universe
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • Teebs – Prayers i
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Aonian – Ascent – Landscape Version
      Release: Ascent – Single
      Label: Aonian
  • Frequency Control Centre – Caloris Montes
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Home – Resonance
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: 606983 Records DK2
  • Hotel Pools – Reflections
      Release: Reflections – Single
      Label: Wild Nature
  • ATTLAS – Polar Concept
      Release: Out Here With You
      Label: mau5trap

8AM Playlist

  • SwuM – If I Leave
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • A Sol Mechanic – Flight
      Release: Flight – Single
      Label: A Sol Mechanic
  • 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
      Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
      Label: I Low You records
  • Possums at Twilight – Good Luck and Have Fun
      Release: Moments Final
      Label: Possums at Twilight
  • System – Manarola
      Release: Common Water – EP
      Label: 949877 Records DK2
  • Padma Purana – Faust
      Release: Departure – EP
      Label: Padma Purana
  • A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
      Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
      Label: Cala Tarida Musica
  • Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden
      Release: Private Lesson
      Label: Total Stasis
  • Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
      Release: The Life of Riley
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • Wave damage – Lost world of innocence
      Release: All about tomorrow
      Label: 4530854 Records DK
  • Birocratic & G Mills – shoobedoo
      Release: shoobedoo – Single
      Label: Decatur Boiz
  • Spiritual Awareness – Flowing Stillness
      Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery
      Label: Spiritual Awareness
  • Forteba – Collective Flora
      Release: Collective Flora – Single
      Label: Midnight Fashion
  • boerd – Look
      Release: Misplaced
      Label: Anjunadeep

9AM Playlist

  • The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
      Release: Murmur – EP
      Label: Ghostly International
  • leafmold – Ice Plant
      Release: Palms
      Label: Sleepdance Records
  • Whirl – Soft Grass
      Release: Urban Landscape
      Label: Whirl
  • Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
      Release: Former Kingdoms
      Label: Achillea Music
  • Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer
      Release: Citrus Paradisi
      Label: ERH
  • Gold Panda – New Days
      Release: The Work
      Label: City Slang
  • Shigeto – Miss U
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Dillard – Lust
      Release: Empress LP
      Label: D93 Audio
  • Sleepdealer – Rolling Papers
      Release: Yerba
      Label: Sleepdealer / Too Lost
  • Hello Meteor – A Room With a Sky
      Release: Conditioned Air
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • knowmadic – Digital Dreams
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Eyukaliptus – Summit
      Release: The Moon_tape
      Label: 857594 Records DK
  • Caleb Belkin – Quiet Nights
      Release: Places
      Label: Caleb Belkin
  • Possums at Twilight – Awake
      Release: Interobject
      Label: Possums at Twilight
  • Greybox – closer
      Release: Closer – Single
      Label: Greybox
  • Freud – Setback
      Release: Setback
      Label: MERLIN – Substruct
  • Chrome Sparks – Your Planet
      Release: Sparks – EP
      Label: Future Classic

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J. Dalton

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu