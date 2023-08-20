Café Chill playlist: slowgramming, O.L.I.E, upusen and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from slowgramming, O.L.I.E, upusen and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Blue Ridge Summit Vista Trail”. Credit: Catoctin Mountain Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 20 Aug 2023

6AM Playlist

lover girl – Dearly

Release: Stay Asleep – EP Label: SoulfulXNature Peter Bark – Dancing Dust

Release: Empty Rooms Label: Inner Ocean Records Anenon – Myriad Multiples

Release: Gem Drops Label: Dropping Gems Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna

Release: Citrus Paradisi Label: ERH Seemio – Untitled ii

Release: Untitled – Single Label: Seemio Music Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4 Label: SVNSET WAVES Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams

Release: Dancing Mystic EP Label: Prashant Naidu 100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Release: Yarrow Label: 645497 Records DK Hello Meteor – A Blue Incredible

Release: Comfortable Loneliness Label: Evergreen Prefecture Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers

Release: Feathers Label: Orbital Rendezvous Bad Snacks – Autumn

Release: Bathtub Bumps Label: Bad Snacks LLC Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia

Release: Crescent Lake – EP Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)

Release: Bask Label: Gravitas Recordings Emancipator – Pancakes

Release: Baralku Label: Loci Records A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract

7AM Playlist

Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real

Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest Label: Warp Records Afterlyte – China Shop

Release: Amber Label: Afterlyte Xky – Shapes

Release: Mercury EP Label: Xky Music High Tides – Zolar

Release: Zolar – Single Label: Rad Cult Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk

Release: Celestial Nighthawk Label: Inner Ocean Records C418 & Kuabee – Tingle

Release: Excursions Label: C418 Treetalking – Move With Purpose

Release: The Unknown Label: SXN flow.ctrl – Thumper

Release: Lullaby – EP Label: flow.ctrl Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge

Release: The Oahu GP Label: Evergreen Prefecture Peregrihn – Ambrosia

Release: Ambrosia – Single Label: Peregrihn Rosentwig – Supergravity

Release: Kopfkino – EP Label: 904678 Records DK Boards of Canada – An Eagle In Your Mind

8AM Playlist

Menta – Shibuya Streets

Release: Natural Sounds Label: Alpha Pup Thrupence – Don’t You Mind

Release: Lessons Label: Future Classic upusen – Not Good

Release: Birds Label: Midwest Collective Hotel Pools – Highlights

Release: Vital / Highlights – Single Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct. A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl

Release: Sunshine Girl – Single Label: A.L.I.S.O.N Hello Meteor – Service Access

Release: Conditioned Air Label: Evergreen Prefecture slowgramming – Bufffer Overffflow

Release: are we there yet? Label: slowgramming Jay Cliffen – Efflorescence

Release: Inure – EP Label: Cliffen Music edapollo – Outcast

Release: SVMMER SVN Vol 6 Label: SVNSET WAVES Past Palms – Midnight Sun

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single Label: 581097 Records DK O.L.I.E – In June

Release: Newcastle Label: Midwest Collective Dasta – Kiss

Release: Moments Label: Blvnt Records Freud – Faux Pas

Release: Velvet Dance – EP Label: Substruct Audio Geotic – Actually Smiling

Release: Abysma Label: Ghostly International Bad Snacks – Same Water Different Seas

Release: Bathtub Bumps Label: Bad Snacks LLC Sundrenched – Down Moon

9AM Playlist

Borealism – Slide

Release: So What’s New With You? Label: Borealism Different Sleep – Turbulance

Release: Next Time I See You – Single Label: Different Sleep Greybox – closer

Release: Closer – Single Label: Greybox Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed Label: DXFXWXU Collective Monster Rally – Baja Samba

Release: Return to Paradise Label: Monster Rally Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues

Release: Celestial Nighthawk Label: Inner Ocean Records Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)

Release: Collections 01 Label: Brainfeeder Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot

Release: Replaced – EP Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)

Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single Label: Rhoda Vanilla – Fuji

Release: Origin Label: VinDig Discopark – Cruisin

Release: Cruisin – Single Label: Discopark Padma Purana – Faust

Release: Departure – Single Label: Padma Purana Poldoore – Alfama

Release: Wayfare – EP Label: Future Archive Recordings Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Release: Menagerie – Single Label: Monster Rally Spiritual Awareness – Zenstrumentals

Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery Label: Spiritual Awareness Space Ghost – 4 Am

Release: 4 Am – Single Label: Tartelet Records Idealism – All We Ever Do

Release: Amaranthine Label: idealism Tycho – Past Is Prologue

