Café Chill playlist: slowgramming, O.L.I.E, upusen and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from slowgramming, O.L.I.E, upusen and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Blue Ridge Summit Vista Trail”. Credit: Catoctin Mountain Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 20 Aug 2023
6AM Playlist
- lover girl – Dearly
Release: Stay Asleep – EP
Label: SoulfulXNature
- Peter Bark – Dancing Dust
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Anenon – Myriad Multiples
Release: Gem Drops
Label: Dropping Gems
- Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna
Release: Citrus Paradisi
Label: ERH
- Seemio – Untitled ii
Release: Untitled – Single
Label: Seemio Music
- Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams
Release: Dancing Mystic EP
Label: Prashant Naidu
- 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
- Hello Meteor – A Blue Incredible
Release: Comfortable Loneliness
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers
Release: Feathers
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- Bad Snacks – Autumn
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
Release: Crescent Lake – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
Release: Bask
Label: Gravitas Recordings
- Emancipator – Pancakes
Release: Baralku
Label: Loci Records
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
Release: Signal Flow – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
7AM Playlist
- Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
Label: Warp Records
- Afterlyte – China Shop
Release: Amber
Label: Afterlyte
- Xky – Shapes
Release: Mercury EP
Label: Xky Music
- High Tides – Zolar
Release: Zolar – Single
Label: Rad Cult
- Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk
Release: Celestial Nighthawk
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- C418 & Kuabee – Tingle
Release: Excursions
Label: C418
- Treetalking – Move With Purpose
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
- flow.ctrl – Thumper
Release: Lullaby – EP
Label: flow.ctrl
- Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Peregrihn – Ambrosia
Release: Ambrosia – Single
Label: Peregrihn
- Rosentwig – Supergravity
Release: Kopfkino – EP
Label: 904678 Records DK
- Boards of Canada – An Eagle In Your Mind
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
8AM Playlist
- Menta – Shibuya Streets
Release: Natural Sounds
Label: Alpha Pup
- Thrupence – Don’t You Mind
Release: Lessons
Label: Future Classic
- upusen – Not Good
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- Hotel Pools – Highlights
Release: Vital / Highlights – Single
Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl
Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Hello Meteor – Service Access
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- slowgramming – Bufffer Overffflow
Release: are we there yet?
Label: slowgramming
- Jay Cliffen – Efflorescence
Release: Inure – EP
Label: Cliffen Music
- edapollo – Outcast
Release: SVMMER SVN Vol 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
- O.L.I.E – In June
Release: Newcastle
Label: Midwest Collective
- Dasta – Kiss
Release: Moments
Label: Blvnt Records
- Freud – Faux Pas
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
- Geotic – Actually Smiling
Release: Abysma
Label: Ghostly International
- Bad Snacks – Same Water Different Seas
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Sundrenched – Down Moon
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
Label: Dust-Tone
9AM Playlist
- Borealism – Slide
Release: So What’s New With You?
Label: Borealism
- Different Sleep – Turbulance
Release: Next Time I See You – Single
Label: Different Sleep
- Greybox – closer
Release: Closer – Single
Label: Greybox
- Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
- Monster Rally – Baja Samba
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
- Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
Release: Celestial Nighthawk
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
Release: Collections 01
Label: Brainfeeder
- Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
Release: Replaced – EP
Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
- Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
Label: Rhoda
- Vanilla – Fuji
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
- Discopark – Cruisin
Release: Cruisin – Single
Label: Discopark
- Padma Purana – Faust
Release: Departure – Single
Label: Padma Purana
- Poldoore – Alfama
Release: Wayfare – EP
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Release: Menagerie – Single
Label: Monster Rally
- Spiritual Awareness – Zenstrumentals
Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery
Label: Spiritual Awareness
- Space Ghost – 4 Am
Release: 4 Am – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
- Idealism – All We Ever Do
Release: Amaranthine
Label: idealism
- Tycho – Past Is Prologue
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment