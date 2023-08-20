Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: slowgramming, O.L.I.E, upusen and more

Richard J. Dalton (Taylor's Version)
August 20, 2023
A trail winding through a forest. The leaves on the trees are green and yellow. The forest is heavily wooded. On the ground are boulders spread throughout the trees, suggesting a mountainous area.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from slowgramming, O.L.I.E, upusen and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Blue Ridge Summit Vista Trail”. Credit: Catoctin Mountain Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 20 Aug 2023

6AM Playlist

  • lover girl – Dearly
      Release: Stay Asleep – EP
      Label: SoulfulXNature
  • Peter Bark – Dancing Dust
      Release: Empty Rooms
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Anenon – Myriad Multiples
      Release: Gem Drops
      Label: Dropping Gems
  • Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna
      Release: Citrus Paradisi
      Label: ERH
  • Seemio – Untitled ii
      Release: Untitled – Single
      Label: Seemio Music
  • Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams
      Release: Dancing Mystic EP
      Label: Prashant Naidu
  • 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
      Release: Yarrow
      Label: 645497 Records DK
  • Hello Meteor – A Blue Incredible
      Release: Comfortable Loneliness
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers
      Release: Feathers
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • Bad Snacks – Autumn
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
      Release: Crescent Lake – EP
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
      Release: Bask
      Label: Gravitas Recordings
  • Emancipator – Pancakes
      Release: Baralku
      Label: Loci Records
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
      Release: Signal Flow – EP
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

7AM Playlist

  • Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
      Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
      Label: Warp Records
  • Afterlyte – China Shop
      Release: Amber
      Label: Afterlyte
  • Xky – Shapes
      Release: Mercury EP
      Label: Xky Music
  • High Tides – Zolar
      Release: Zolar – Single
      Label: Rad Cult
  • Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk
      Release: Celestial Nighthawk
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • C418 & Kuabee – Tingle
      Release: Excursions
      Label: C418
  • Treetalking – Move With Purpose
      Release: The Unknown
      Label: SXN
  • flow.ctrl – Thumper
      Release: Lullaby – EP
      Label: flow.ctrl
  • Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Peregrihn – Ambrosia
      Release: Ambrosia – Single
      Label: Peregrihn
  • Rosentwig – Supergravity
      Release: Kopfkino – EP
      Label: 904678 Records DK
  • Boards of Canada – An Eagle In Your Mind
      Release: Music Has the Right to Children
      Label: Warp Records

8AM Playlist

  • Menta – Shibuya Streets
      Release: Natural Sounds
      Label: Alpha Pup
  • Thrupence – Don’t You Mind
      Release: Lessons
      Label: Future Classic
  • upusen – Not Good
      Release: Birds
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Hotel Pools – Highlights
      Release: Vital / Highlights – Single
      Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl
      Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Hello Meteor – Service Access
      Release: Conditioned Air
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • slowgramming – Bufffer Overffflow
      Release: are we there yet?
      Label: slowgramming
  • Jay Cliffen – Efflorescence
      Release: Inure – EP
      Label: Cliffen Music
  • edapollo – Outcast
      Release: SVMMER SVN Vol 6
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Past Palms – Midnight Sun
      Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
      Label: 581097 Records DK
  • O.L.I.E – In June
      Release: Newcastle
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Dasta – Kiss
      Release: Moments
      Label: Blvnt Records
  • Freud – Faux Pas
      Release: Velvet Dance – EP
      Label: Substruct Audio
  • Geotic – Actually Smiling
      Release: Abysma
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Bad Snacks – Same Water Different Seas
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Sundrenched – Down Moon
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
      Label: Dust-Tone

9AM Playlist

  • Borealism – Slide
      Release: So What’s New With You?
      Label: Borealism
  • Different Sleep – Turbulance
      Release: Next Time I See You – Single
      Label: Different Sleep
  • Greybox – closer
      Release: Closer – Single
      Label: Greybox
  • Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
      Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • Monster Rally – Baja Samba
      Release: Return to Paradise
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
      Release: Celestial Nighthawk
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
      Release: Collections 01
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
      Release: Replaced – EP
      Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
  • Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
      Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
      Label: Rhoda
  • Vanilla – Fuji
      Release: Origin
      Label: VinDig
  • Discopark – Cruisin
      Release: Cruisin – Single
      Label: Discopark
  • Padma Purana – Faust
      Release: Departure – Single
      Label: Padma Purana
  • Poldoore – Alfama
      Release: Wayfare – EP
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
      Release: Menagerie – Single
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Spiritual Awareness – Zenstrumentals
      Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery
      Label: Spiritual Awareness
  • Space Ghost – 4 Am
      Release: 4 Am – Single
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • Idealism – All We Ever Do
      Release: Amaranthine
      Label: idealism
  • Tycho – Past Is Prologue
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: ISO50 Records

Richard J. Dalton (Taylor's Version)

