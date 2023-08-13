Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: leafmold, Soft Static, Jinx and more

Richard J. Dalton (Taylor's Version)
August 13, 2023
5 min read
A desert landscape featuring a distance rainstorm. In the foreground are short, orange hills without vegetation. Behind that are taller hills that appear blue, and are also without vegetation. Behind that is a blue cloudy sky, with two curtains of rain reaching the landscape.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from leafmold, Soft Static, Jinx and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Desert Rain”. Credit: Guadalupe Mountains National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 13 Aug 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby
      Release: I Forgot About the Stars – Single
      Label: 1030018 Records DK
  • Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
      Release: In Search of Lost Time
      Label: Likes Flowers Records
  • Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Jungle
      Release: Mr&Rt
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Chisari – Cycles (feat. Hello Meteor) [Pacific Coast Highway Mix]
      Release: Cycles – EP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Richard Alfaro – Our Thing (feat. Tainsus)
      Release: Refract
      Label: Richard Alfaro
  • Aso – Special
      Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION
      Label: Blvnt Records
  • Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
      Release: Collections 01
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
      Release: Paracosm
      Label: Pod
  • Vanilla – Fuji
      Release: Origin
      Label: VinDig
  • Freud – Setback
      Release: Setback
      Label: Substruct
  • Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
      Release: Replaced – EP
      Label: Birocratic
  • IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder
      Release: Sinking Flares (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean – a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
      Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC
  • BeachesBeaches – Got Feel
      Release: Sun Model
      Label: BeachesBeaches
  • Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
      Release: Celestial Nighthawk
      Label: Inner Ocean Records

7AM Playlist

  • Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
      Release: In Search of Lost Time
      Label: Likes Flowers Records
  • Shigeto – Children At Midnight
      Release: Full Circle
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Hello Meteor – Sea>Lih
      Release: We Lose Time
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • EECC – Lead Me
      Release: Wildways
      Label: EECC
  • Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon
      Release: Contours (Remixes) – Single
      Label: Nightflyer
  • Giraffage – SLO
      Release: Comfort
      Label: Giraffage
  • Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
      Release: Sundials Telescopes
      Label: 3193825 Records DK
  • Kawsaki – Endless Spa
      Release: Cool Vibes
      Label: Kawsaki Audio Service
  • High Tides – Summer Reflections
      Release: Paradise Daze
      Label: Rad Cult
  • Soular Order – Boreal
      Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
      Label: Soular Order
  • Tycho – Coastal Brake
      Release: Dive
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
      Release: Seablushed – EP
      Label: Slime
  • edapollo – Silk Spirals
      Release: Endless Cascades
      Label: Opine Records
  • Illuvia – Summer Cloud
      Release: Summer Rain – Single
      Label: Dewtone Recordings

8AM Playlist

  • wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
      Release: brodies attestupa
      Label: Wowflower
  • Southpaw – Sincerly, A Girl U Once Knew
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • leafmold – Culdesacs
      Release: Palms
      Label: Sleepdance Records
  • Slow Magic – Let U Go
      Release: How to Run Away
      Label: Downtown Records / Fontana North
  • Paternoster Poetry – Paternoster Elevator 2
      Release: Beats To Procrastinate To
      Label: Stevia Sphere
  • Tobias – Shiver
      Release: Shiver – Single
      Label: Tobias
  • Reside in Flames – On Through the Dark, Till Dim Stars Wane
      Release: Till Dim Stars Wane
      Label: Reside in Flames
  • Soft Static – Natural High
      Release: Natural High – Single
      Label: 3736632 Records DK
  • Yppah – Shot into the Sun
      Release: Sunset in the Deep End
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Ta-Ku – Long Time No See (Ekali Remix)
      Release: Long Time No See (Ekali Remix)
      Label: Fool’s Gold Records
  • Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
      Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
      Label: Nightflyer
  • King Shi – Father’s Love
      Release: Jupiter Blues
      Label: Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music
  • gonima – Warm Season
      Release: Strands
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • VIQ – Journey
      Release: Last Path
      Label: VIQ

9AM Playlist

  • Wave damage – Lost world of innocence
      Release: All about tomorrow
      Label: 4530854 Records DK
  • Forteba – Collective Flora
      Release: Collective Flora – Single
      Label: Midnight Fashion
  • A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
      Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
      Label: Cala Tarida Musica
  • t.quoise – Chillax
      Release: Life in Reverse
      Label: Soundsphere
  • midnight premiere – (lounge bar)
      Release: elegy
      Label: midnight premiere
  • Chemtrails – Pastel Eyes
      Release: Taking Things Lightly
      Label: Chemtrails
  • Tajima Hal – Green Ocean
      Release: Beats in Cycle
      Label: Hermit City Recordings
  • London Syndrome – Roads
      Release: Obscure
      Label: London Syndrome
  • Frameworks – The Dark
      Release: Imagine Gold
      Label: Loci Records
  • Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
      Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • Coubo – Woods
      Release: Woods – Single
      Label: Coubo
  • Swimming TV – Jupiter
      Release: Jupiter – Single
      Label: 696078 Records DK2
  • Affelaye – Mirah
      Release: Idiolect – EP
      Label: Bad Taste
  • upusen – Tape End
      Release: Birds
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Pacific Coliseum – Ocean City
      Release: Ocean City
      Label: Coastal Haze

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

