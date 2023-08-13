Café Chill playlist: leafmold, Soft Static, Jinx and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from leafmold, Soft Static, Jinx and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Desert Rain”. Credit: Guadalupe Mountains National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 13 Aug 2023

6AM Playlist

Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby

Release: I Forgot About the Stars – Single

Label: 1030018 Records DK

Release: In Search of Lost Time

Label: Likes Flowers Records

Release: Mr&Rt

Label: Monster Rally

Release: Cycles – EP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION

Label: Blvnt Records

Release: Collections 01

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: Paracosm

Label: Pod

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

Release: Setback

Label: Substruct

Release: Replaced – EP

Label: Birocratic

Release: Sinking Flares (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean – a book by Ian Urbina) – EP

Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC

Release: Sun Model

Label: BeachesBeaches

Release: Celestial Nighthawk

Label: Inner Ocean Records

7AM Playlist

Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Release: In Search of Lost Time

Label: Likes Flowers Records

Release: Full Circle

Label: Ghostly International

Release: We Lose Time

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Wildways

Label: EECC

Release: Contours (Remixes) – Single

Label: Nightflyer

Release: Comfort

Label: Giraffage

Release: Sundials Telescopes

Label: 3193825 Records DK

Release: Cool Vibes

Label: Kawsaki Audio Service

Release: Paradise Daze

Label: Rad Cult

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Seablushed – EP

Label: Slime

Release: Endless Cascades

Label: Opine Records

Release: Summer Rain – Single

Label: Dewtone Recordings

8AM Playlist

wowflower – sidewalk slowdance

Release: brodies attestupa

Label: Wowflower

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

Release: Palms

Label: Sleepdance Records

Release: How to Run Away

Label: Downtown Records / Fontana North

Release: Beats To Procrastinate To

Label: Stevia Sphere

Release: Shiver – Single

Label: Tobias

Release: Till Dim Stars Wane

Label: Reside in Flames

Release: Natural High – Single

Label: 3736632 Records DK

Release: Sunset in the Deep End

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Release: Long Time No See (Ekali Remix)

Label: Fool’s Gold Records

Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single

Label: Nightflyer

Release: Jupiter Blues

Label: Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music

Release: Strands

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Last Path

Label: VIQ

9AM Playlist

Wave damage – Lost world of innocence

Release: All about tomorrow

Label: 4530854 Records DK

Release: Collective Flora – Single

Label: Midnight Fashion

Release: Sentimental Coast – EP

Label: Cala Tarida Musica

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

Release: elegy

Label: midnight premiere

Release: Taking Things Lightly

Label: Chemtrails

Release: Beats in Cycle

Label: Hermit City Recordings

Release: Obscure

Label: London Syndrome

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: Loci Records

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

Release: Woods – Single

Label: Coubo

Release: Jupiter – Single

Label: 696078 Records DK2

Release: Idiolect – EP

Label: Bad Taste

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

