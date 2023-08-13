Café Chill playlist: leafmold, Soft Static, Jinx and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from leafmold, Soft Static, Jinx and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Desert Rain”. Credit: Guadalupe Mountains National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 13 Aug 2023
6AM Playlist
- Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby
Release: I Forgot About the Stars – Single
Label: 1030018 Records DK
- Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Release: In Search of Lost Time
Label: Likes Flowers Records
- Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Jungle
Release: Mr&Rt
Label: Monster Rally
- Chisari – Cycles (feat. Hello Meteor) [Pacific Coast Highway Mix]
Release: Cycles – EP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Richard Alfaro – Our Thing (feat. Tainsus)
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
- Aso – Special
Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION
Label: Blvnt Records
- Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
Release: Collections 01
Label: Brainfeeder
- Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Release: Paracosm
Label: Pod
- Vanilla – Fuji
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
- Freud – Setback
Release: Setback
Label: Substruct
- Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
Release: Replaced – EP
Label: Birocratic
- IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder
Release: Sinking Flares (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean – a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC
- BeachesBeaches – Got Feel
Release: Sun Model
Label: BeachesBeaches
- Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
Release: Celestial Nighthawk
Label: Inner Ocean Records
7AM Playlist
- Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Release: In Search of Lost Time
Label: Likes Flowers Records
- Shigeto – Children At Midnight
Release: Full Circle
Label: Ghostly International
- Hello Meteor – Sea>Lih
Release: We Lose Time
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- EECC – Lead Me
Release: Wildways
Label: EECC
- Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon
Release: Contours (Remixes) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
- Giraffage – SLO
Release: Comfort
Label: Giraffage
- Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
Release: Sundials Telescopes
Label: 3193825 Records DK
- Kawsaki – Endless Spa
Release: Cool Vibes
Label: Kawsaki Audio Service
- High Tides – Summer Reflections
Release: Paradise Daze
Label: Rad Cult
- Soular Order – Boreal
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
- Tycho – Coastal Brake
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
- Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
Release: Seablushed – EP
Label: Slime
- edapollo – Silk Spirals
Release: Endless Cascades
Label: Opine Records
- Illuvia – Summer Cloud
Release: Summer Rain – Single
Label: Dewtone Recordings
8AM Playlist
- wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
Release: brodies attestupa
Label: Wowflower
- Southpaw – Sincerly, A Girl U Once Knew
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- leafmold – Culdesacs
Release: Palms
Label: Sleepdance Records
- Slow Magic – Let U Go
Release: How to Run Away
Label: Downtown Records / Fontana North
- Paternoster Poetry – Paternoster Elevator 2
Release: Beats To Procrastinate To
Label: Stevia Sphere
- Tobias – Shiver
Release: Shiver – Single
Label: Tobias
- Reside in Flames – On Through the Dark, Till Dim Stars Wane
Release: Till Dim Stars Wane
Label: Reside in Flames
- Soft Static – Natural High
Release: Natural High – Single
Label: 3736632 Records DK
- Yppah – Shot into the Sun
Release: Sunset in the Deep End
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Ta-Ku – Long Time No See (Ekali Remix)
Release: Long Time No See (Ekali Remix)
Label: Fool’s Gold Records
- Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
- King Shi – Father’s Love
Release: Jupiter Blues
Label: Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music
- gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- VIQ – Journey
Release: Last Path
Label: VIQ
9AM Playlist
- Wave damage – Lost world of innocence
Release: All about tomorrow
Label: 4530854 Records DK
- Forteba – Collective Flora
Release: Collective Flora – Single
Label: Midnight Fashion
- A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
Label: Cala Tarida Musica
- t.quoise – Chillax
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
- midnight premiere – (lounge bar)
Release: elegy
Label: midnight premiere
- Chemtrails – Pastel Eyes
Release: Taking Things Lightly
Label: Chemtrails
- Tajima Hal – Green Ocean
Release: Beats in Cycle
Label: Hermit City Recordings
- London Syndrome – Roads
Release: Obscure
Label: London Syndrome
- Frameworks – The Dark
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: Loci Records
- Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
- Coubo – Woods
Release: Woods – Single
Label: Coubo
- Swimming TV – Jupiter
Release: Jupiter – Single
Label: 696078 Records DK2
- Affelaye – Mirah
Release: Idiolect – EP
Label: Bad Taste
- upusen – Tape End
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
- Pacific Coliseum – Ocean City
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
