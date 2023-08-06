Café Chill playlist: Tokyo Megaplex, Native Cruise, Manatee Commune and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Tokyo Megaplex, Native Cruise, Manatee Commune and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Grand Prismatic Spring Colored by Thermophiles, Yellowstone National Park, 2013”. Credit: Yellowstone National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 06 Aug 2023
6AM Playlist
- lover girl – Dearly
Release: Stay Asleep – EP
Label: SoulfulXNature
- Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
Release: Ocean Tides – Single
Label: Chillhop Records
- Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
Release: Collections 01
Label: Brainfeeder
- Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds
Release: With U In the Clouds – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- RUMTUM – Commit Way
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Neeta – Beechwood
Release: Beechwood – EP
Label: Neeta Sarl
- firephly – Passage To The Sky
Release: Passage To The Sky – Single
Label: firephly
- Haunted Lakes – Disappearance
Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance
Label: Haunted Lakes
- Manatee Commune – White Smoke (feat. Marina Price)
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
- boerd – Look
Release: Misplaced
Label: Anjunadeep
- fruit – Prism
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
- Deep Shoq – Marathon
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)
Label: Ghostly International
7AM Playlist
- Limes – Heyo
Release: Fresh Squeezed
Label: 638275 Records DK
- Sundrenched – Car Commercial
Release: Emerald – EP
Label: Sundrenched
- Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon
Release: Contours (Remixes) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
- Forhill – Iridescent
Release: Iridescent – Single
Label: Forhill
- Soular Order – Supine
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
- Native Cruise – Import Memory
Release: Sunsets & Deeper Moods
Label: No Bad Days
- Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Release: Tundra – Single
Label: 803651 Records DK
- Koresma – Free
Release: Free (Marley Carroll Remix) – Single
Label: Koresma
- Frameworks – Breaking Down
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: Loci Records
- Petit Biscuit – You
Release: you – Single
Label: Petit Biscuit Music
- Eater – Schoolyard
Release: Various Artists 1:11 PFCD29
Label: PROGRESSIVE FOrM
- wowflower – Cool Group
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Fat Beats Records
- Ethan Wilson – Relativity
Release: Relativity – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
8AM Playlist
- Washed Out – Entrance
Release: Paracosm
Label: Pod
- Manatee Commune – Wake
Release: Wake – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Uinta – Maples
Release: Fruits
Label: mind.slave
- Treetalking – S U P E R N O V A
Release: S T A R D U S T – Single
Label: Alpha Pup
- Dillard – Lust
Release: Empress LP
Label: D93 Audio
- Shigeto – Olivia
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer
Release: Citrus Paradisi
Label: ERH
- Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
Release: Spirits of the River
Label: Mystery Circles
- Xky – Mercury
Release: Mercury EP
Label: Xky Music
- Native Cruise – Import Memory
Release: Sunsets & Deeper Moods
Label: No Bad Days
- upusen – Not Good
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- Brothertiger – Cascade
Release: Fundamentals Vol. I
Label: Brothertiger
- BACKWHEN – Next World
Release: BACKWHEN ~ Balance – EP
Label: Chill Children
- Flamingosis – Elevator Pass (feat. Tokyo Megaplex)
Release: Great Hair
Label: UKNOWY
9AM Playlist
- Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze
Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
Label: Magic Square Records
- FadedAeon – Out to Sea
Release: Boardwalk Beats Vol. 1
Label: 1216998 Records DK2
- Rosentwig – Dawsonia
Release: Dawsonia – Single
Label: 904678 Records DK
- Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
Release: Crescent Lake – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
Label: Dust-Tone
- Southpaw – Komorebi
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Tycho – Sunrise Projector
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
- Cialyn – Armful of Leaves
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
- Frequency Control Centre – Pattern Machine
Release: Analogs of Traces
Label: Audionautic Records
- Monster Rally – Tropical Showers
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
- Teebs – Prayers ii
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
- Expositions – Get With You
Release: Yellow Haze
Label: Forest Jams
- Boards of Canada – Aquarius
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
- Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
Release: Puzzles – EP
Label: Microfunk Music
- Metroo – Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)
Release: Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)
Label: Metroo
- Lone – Pulsar
Release: Ambivert Tools, Vol. 4 – Single
Label: R&S Records
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment