Café Chill playlist: Tokyo Megaplex, Native Cruise, Manatee Commune and more

Richard J. Dalton (Taylor's Version)
August 6, 2023
A volcanically active body of water with steam rising above. The water in the foreground appears orange or rust colored. The water further away appears to be blue. In the background are hills with green and brown foliage. The sky conditions are mostly cloudy, with sections of blue peeking through.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Tokyo Megaplex, Native Cruise, Manatee Commune and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Grand Prismatic Spring Colored by Thermophiles, Yellowstone National Park, 2013”. Credit: Yellowstone National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 06 Aug 2023

6AM Playlist

  • lover girl – Dearly
      Release: Stay Asleep – EP
      Label: SoulfulXNature
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
      Release: Ocean Tides – Single
      Label: Chillhop Records
  • Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
      Release: Collections 01
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds
      Release: With U In the Clouds – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • RUMTUM – Commit Way
      Release: Isles in Indigo
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Neeta – Beechwood
      Release: Beechwood – EP
      Label: Neeta Sarl
  • firephly – Passage To The Sky
      Release: Passage To The Sky – Single
      Label: firephly
  • Haunted Lakes – Disappearance
      Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance
      Label: Haunted Lakes
  • Manatee Commune – White Smoke (feat. Marina Price)
      Release: Brush
      Label: Record Union
  • boerd – Look
      Release: Misplaced
      Label: Anjunadeep
  • fruit – Prism
      Release: Prism – EP
      Label: SXN
  • Deep Shoq – Marathon
      Release: Pause – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
      Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)
      Label: Ghostly International

7AM Playlist

  • Limes – Heyo
      Release: Fresh Squeezed
      Label: 638275 Records DK
  • Sundrenched – Car Commercial
      Release: Emerald – EP
      Label: Sundrenched
  • Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon
      Release: Contours (Remixes) – Single
      Label: Nightflyer
  • Forhill – Iridescent
      Release: Iridescent – Single
      Label: Forhill
  • Soular Order – Supine
      Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
      Label: Soular Order
  • Tomas Novoa – Tundra
      Release: Tundra – Single
      Label: 803651 Records DK
  • Koresma – Free
      Release: Free (Marley Carroll Remix) – Single
      Label: Koresma
  • Frameworks – Breaking Down
      Release: Imagine Gold
      Label: Loci Records
  • Petit Biscuit – You
      Release: you – Single
      Label: Petit Biscuit Music
  • Eater – Schoolyard
      Release: Various Artists 1:11 PFCD29
      Label: PROGRESSIVE FOrM
  • wowflower – Cool Group
      Release: Self Portrait
      Label: Fat Beats Records
  • Ethan Wilson – Relativity
      Release: Relativity – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES

8AM Playlist

  • Washed Out – Entrance
      Release: Paracosm
      Label: Pod
  • Manatee Commune – Wake
      Release: Wake – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Uinta – Maples
      Release: Fruits
      Label: mind.slave
  • Treetalking – S U P E R N O V A
      Release: S T A R D U S T – Single
      Label: Alpha Pup
  • Dillard – Lust
      Release: Empress LP
      Label: D93 Audio
  • Shigeto – Olivia
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer
      Release: Citrus Paradisi
      Label: ERH
  • Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
      Release: Spirits of the River
      Label: Mystery Circles
  • Xky – Mercury
      Release: Mercury EP
      Label: Xky Music
  • upusen – Not Good
      Release: Birds
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Brothertiger – Cascade
      Release: Fundamentals Vol. I
      Label: Brothertiger
  • BACKWHEN – Next World
      Release: BACKWHEN ~ Balance – EP
      Label: Chill Children
  • Flamingosis – Elevator Pass (feat. Tokyo Megaplex)
      Release: Great Hair
      Label: UKNOWY

9AM Playlist

  • Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze
      Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
      Label: Magic Square Records
  • FadedAeon – Out to Sea
      Release: Boardwalk Beats Vol. 1
      Label: 1216998 Records DK2
  • Rosentwig – Dawsonia
      Release: Dawsonia – Single
      Label: 904678 Records DK
  • Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
      Release: Crescent Lake – EP
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Southpaw – Komorebi
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Tycho – Sunrise Projector
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: ISO50 Records
  • Cialyn – Armful of Leaves
      Release: Sour Leaves
      Label: Cialyn
  • Frequency Control Centre – Pattern Machine
      Release: Analogs of Traces
      Label: Audionautic Records
  • Monster Rally – Tropical Showers
      Release: Return to Paradise
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Teebs – Prayers ii
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Expositions – Get With You
      Release: Yellow Haze
      Label: Forest Jams
  • Boards of Canada – Aquarius
      Release: Music Has the Right to Children
      Label: Warp Records
  • Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
      Release: Puzzles – EP
      Label: Microfunk Music
  • Metroo – Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)
      Release: Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)
      Label: Metroo
  • Lone – Pulsar
      Release: Ambivert Tools, Vol. 4 – Single
      Label: R&S Records

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J. Dalton (Taylor's Version)

