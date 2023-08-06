Café Chill playlist: Tokyo Megaplex, Native Cruise, Manatee Commune and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Tokyo Megaplex, Native Cruise, Manatee Commune and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Grand Prismatic Spring Colored by Thermophiles, Yellowstone National Park, 2013”. Credit: Yellowstone National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 06 Aug 2023

6AM Playlist

lover girl – Dearly

Release: Stay Asleep – EP Label: SoulfulXNature Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides

Release: Ocean Tides – Single Label: Chillhop Records Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)

Release: Collections 01 Label: Brainfeeder Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds

Release: With U In the Clouds – Single Label: Inner Ocean Records RUMTUM – Commit Way

Release: Isles in Indigo Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Neeta – Beechwood

Release: Beechwood – EP Label: Neeta Sarl firephly – Passage To The Sky

Release: Passage To The Sky – Single Label: firephly Haunted Lakes – Disappearance

Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance Label: Haunted Lakes Manatee Commune – White Smoke (feat. Marina Price)

Release: Brush Label: Record Union boerd – Look

Release: Misplaced Label: Anjunadeep fruit – Prism

Release: Prism – EP Label: SXN Deep Shoq – Marathon

Release: Pause – EP Label: SVNSET WAVES Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)

7AM Playlist

Limes – Heyo

Release: Fresh Squeezed Label: 638275 Records DK Sundrenched – Car Commercial

Release: Emerald – EP Label: Sundrenched Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon

Release: Contours (Remixes) – Single Label: Nightflyer Forhill – Iridescent

Release: Iridescent – Single Label: Forhill Soular Order – Supine

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary) Label: Soular Order Native Cruise – Import Memory

Release: Sunsets & Deeper Moods Label: No Bad Days Tomas Novoa – Tundra

Release: Tundra – Single Label: 803651 Records DK Koresma – Free

Release: Free (Marley Carroll Remix) – Single Label: Koresma Frameworks – Breaking Down

Release: Imagine Gold Label: Loci Records Petit Biscuit – You

Release: you – Single Label: Petit Biscuit Music Eater – Schoolyard

Release: Various Artists 1:11 PFCD29 Label: PROGRESSIVE FOrM wowflower – Cool Group

Release: Self Portrait Label: Fat Beats Records Ethan Wilson – Relativity

8AM Playlist

Washed Out – Entrance

Release: Paracosm Label: Pod Manatee Commune – Wake

Release: Wake – Single Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Uinta – Maples

Release: Fruits Label: mind.slave Treetalking – S U P E R N O V A

Release: S T A R D U S T – Single Label: Alpha Pup Dillard – Lust

Release: Empress LP Label: D93 Audio Shigeto – Olivia

Release: No Better Time Than Now Label: Ghostly International Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer

Release: Citrus Paradisi Label: ERH Almanacs – Coyote Blanco

Release: Spirits of the River Label: Mystery Circles Xky – Mercury

Release: Mercury EP Label: Xky Music Native Cruise – Import Memory

Release: Sunsets & Deeper Moods Label: No Bad Days upusen – Not Good

Release: Birds Label: Midwest Collective Brothertiger – Cascade

Release: Fundamentals Vol. I Label: Brothertiger BACKWHEN – Next World

Release: BACKWHEN ~ Balance – EP Label: Chill Children Flamingosis – Elevator Pass (feat. Tokyo Megaplex)

9AM Playlist

Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze

Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP Label: Magic Square Records FadedAeon – Out to Sea

Release: Boardwalk Beats Vol. 1 Label: 1216998 Records DK2 Rosentwig – Dawsonia

Release: Dawsonia – Single Label: 904678 Records DK Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia

Release: Crescent Lake – EP Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4 Label: Dust-Tone Southpaw – Komorebi

Release: Park63 Label: 695581 Records DK2 Tycho – Sunrise Projector

Release: Past Is Prologue Label: ISO50 Records Cialyn – Armful of Leaves

Release: Sour Leaves Label: Cialyn Frequency Control Centre – Pattern Machine

Release: Analogs of Traces Label: Audionautic Records Monster Rally – Tropical Showers

Release: Return to Paradise Label: Monster Rally Teebs – Prayers ii

Release: Anicca Label: Brainfeeder Expositions – Get With You

Release: Yellow Haze Label: Forest Jams Boards of Canada – Aquarius

Release: Music Has the Right to Children Label: Warp Records Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom

Release: Puzzles – EP Label: Microfunk Music Metroo – Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)

Release: Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix) Label: Metroo Lone – Pulsar

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.