Café Chill playlist: Virtual Cat, Catching Flies, Eagle Eyed Tiger and more

Hope your summer is going well. Did you want to listen to Cafe Chill again? The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Virtual Cat, Catching Flies, Eagle Eyed Tiger and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Late Summer Wildflowers”. Credit: Homestead National Historical Park / National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 30 July 2023
6AM Playlist
- Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Angeldustmite – Tamago Kake Gohan
Release: Second Breakfast
Label: 967138 Records DK
- Chemtrails – Hoverpad
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- High Tides – Zolar
Release: Zolar – Single
Label: Rad Cult
- Richard Alfaro – Field
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
- Bad Snacks – When Everything is Easier (feat. MAE.SUN)
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Neeta – Beechwood
Release: Beechwood – EP
Label: Neeta Sarl
- Esbe – Darling (Remastered)
Release: Bloomsday (Remastered)
Label: Cold Busted
- WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You
Release: Sophrosyne
Label: WMD
- Yppah – Light Cycle
Release: Sunset in the Deep End
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Poldoore – Alfama
Release: Wayfare – EP
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: North – EP
Label: Koresma
- Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
Label: Loci Records
- A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Release: Flight – Single
Label: A Sol Mechanic
7AM Playlist
- Thenoisemachine – Don’t Worry So Much
Release: Midnight Musings – EP
Label: TheNoiseMachine
- Soulless – Breathe Slow
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Reside In Flames – Sundials Telescopes
Release: Sundials Telescopes
Label: 3193825 Records DK
- Carsten Rubeling – Turkish Delight
Release: Turkish Delight – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
Label: Loci Records
- Suboptimal – Omoiyari
Release: Omoiyari – Single
Label: Suboptimal
- edapollo – Gold Light (feat. Akacia)
Release: Gold Light (feat. Akacia) – Single
Label: Opine Records under license to Kitsun√Š Musique
- Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
Release: Crescent Lake – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Beat Connection – Same Damn Time
Release: Surf Noir
Label: Tender Age/Classic Ills
- Forhill – Iridescent
Release: Iridescent – Single
Label: Forhill
- Ethan Wilson – Relativity
Release: Relativity – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder
Release: Sinking Flares (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
Label: Synesthesia Media
- X3SR – All That U Have
Release: Infinite – EP
Label: X3SR
8AM Playlist
- Memorex Memories – There Is an Eternal Summer in a Grateful Heart
Release: The Life of Riley
Label: Stratford Ct.
- CRAETION – Beachside
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Terekke – Jqm
Release: Plant Age
Label: L.I.E.S.
- Jack Wilbs – Water
Release: Water
Label: Jack Wilbs
- Teen Daze – Looking West
Release: Late Summer Compilation Vol.10 (Part II)
Label: LAGASTA
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Protocol
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Catching Flies – Komorebi
Release: Silver Linings
Label: Indigo Soul
- Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
Label: Loci Records
- Letherette – Sun Up
Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5
Label: Wulf
- Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
- Monster Rally – Escape to the Cloud Forest (Along the River)
Release: Escape to the Cloud Forest – Single
Label: Monster Rally
- Swimming TV – Shaman
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
- Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
- Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer
Release: Citrus Paradisi
Label: ERH
- Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Release: Espacio Negativo
Label: 803651 Records DK
9AM Playlist
- leafmold – Pacific
Release: Palms
Label: Sleepdance Records
- Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
Release: Analogs of Traces
Label: Audionautic Records
- RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)
Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Birocratic – snowdown
Release: Snowdown – Single
Label: Birocracy
- gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free
Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)
Label: Attacknine Records
- Slow Magic – Moon
Release: Triangle
Label: Slow Magic
- Havana Swim Club – Lagoon
Release: Havana Swim Club
Label: DISTROKID – Havan Swim Club
- Bad Snacks – When Everything is Easier (feat. MAE.SUN)
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Bad Snacks – Virgo
Release: Virgo – Single
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- X3SR – miss u
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
- URBVN – Cycles (feat. Hello Meteor)
Release: Cycles – EP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Tedium Cool – 00h28
Release: Midnight Tapes
Label: Kulkraft Records
- Floating Forest – I Couldn’t Sleep Last Night (Special Edition)
Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
Label: Floating Forest
- Imagined Herbal Flows – Bloom
Release: Bloom – Single
Label: IHF
