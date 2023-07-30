Café Chill playlist: Virtual Cat, Catching Flies, Eagle Eyed Tiger and more

Hope your summer is going well. Did you want to listen to Cafe Chill again? The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Virtual Cat, Catching Flies, Eagle Eyed Tiger and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Late Summer Wildflowers”. Credit: Homestead National Historical Park / National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 30 July 2023

6AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought

Release: Bathtub Bumps Label: Bad Snacks LLC Angeldustmite – Tamago Kake Gohan

Release: Second Breakfast Label: 967138 Records DK Chemtrails – Hoverpad

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7 Label: SVNSET WAVES High Tides – Zolar

Release: Zolar – Single Label: Rad Cult Richard Alfaro – Field

Release: Refract Label: Richard Alfaro Bad Snacks – When Everything is Easier (feat. MAE.SUN)

Release: Bathtub Bumps Label: Bad Snacks LLC Neeta – Beechwood

Release: Beechwood – EP Label: Neeta Sarl Esbe – Darling (Remastered)

Release: Bloomsday (Remastered) Label: Cold Busted WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You

Release: Sophrosyne Label: WMD Yppah – Light Cycle

Release: Sunset in the Deep End Label: Future Archive Recordings Poldoore – Alfama

Release: Wayfare – EP Label: Future Archive Recordings Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Koresma – Northern Lights

Release: North – EP Label: Koresma Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern

Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single Label: Loci Records A Sol Mechanic – Flight

7AM Playlist

Thenoisemachine – Don’t Worry So Much

Release: Midnight Musings – EP Label: TheNoiseMachine Soulless – Breathe Slow

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4 Label: SVNSET WAVES Reside In Flames – Sundials Telescopes

Release: Sundials Telescopes Label: 3193825 Records DK Carsten Rubeling – Turkish Delight

Release: Turkish Delight – Single Label: Inner Ocean Records Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour

Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP Label: Loci Records Suboptimal – Omoiyari

Release: Omoiyari – Single Label: Suboptimal edapollo – Gold Light (feat. Akacia)

Release: Gold Light (feat. Akacia) – Single Label: Opine Records under license to Kitsun√Š Musique Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia

Release: Crescent Lake – EP Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Beat Connection – Same Damn Time

Release: Surf Noir Label: Tender Age/Classic Ills Forhill – Iridescent

Release: Iridescent – Single Label: Forhill Ethan Wilson – Relativity

Release: Relativity – EP Label: SVNSET WAVES IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder

Release: Sinking Flares (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP Label: Synesthesia Media X3SR – All That U Have

8AM Playlist

Memorex Memories – There Is an Eternal Summer in a Grateful Heart

Release: The Life of Riley Label: Stratford Ct. CRAETION – Beachside

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5 Label: SVNSET WAVES Terekke – Jqm

Release: Plant Age Label: L.I.E.S. Jack Wilbs – Water

Release: Water Label: Jack Wilbs Teen Daze – Looking West

Release: Late Summer Compilation Vol.10 (Part II) Label: LAGASTA Eagle Eyed Tiger – Protocol

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7 Label: SVNSET WAVES Catching Flies – Komorebi

Release: Silver Linings Label: Indigo Soul Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour

Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP Label: Loci Records Letherette – Sun Up

Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5 Label: Wulf Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals

Release: Botanica Dream Label: Monster Rally Monster Rally – Escape to the Cloud Forest (Along the River)

Release: Escape to the Cloud Forest – Single Label: Monster Rally Swimming TV – Shaman

Release: Raindance – EP Label: Cosmonostro Virtual Cat – Hydrangea

Release: June Cat Label: Ikimono Records Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer

Release: Citrus Paradisi Label: ERH Tomas Novoa – Tundra

9AM Playlist

leafmold – Pacific

Release: Palms Label: Sleepdance Records Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone

Release: Analogs of Traces Label: Audionautic Records RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)

Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Birocratic – snowdown

Release: Snowdown – Single Label: Birocracy gonima – Warm Season

Release: Strands Label: SVNSET WAVES Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free

Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001) Label: Attacknine Records Slow Magic – Moon

Release: Triangle Label: Slow Magic Havana Swim Club – Lagoon

Release: Havana Swim Club Label: DISTROKID – Havan Swim Club Bad Snacks – When Everything is Easier (feat. MAE.SUN)

Release: Bathtub Bumps Label: Bad Snacks LLC Bad Snacks – Virgo

Release: Virgo – Single Label: Bad Snacks LLC X3SR – miss u

Release: Sublimation Label: X3SR URBVN – Cycles (feat. Hello Meteor)

Release: Cycles – EP Label: Evergreen Prefecture Tedium Cool – 00h28

Release: Midnight Tapes Label: Kulkraft Records Floating Forest – I Couldn’t Sleep Last Night (Special Edition)

Release: Nature Sounds After Dark Label: Floating Forest Imagined Herbal Flows – Bloom

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.