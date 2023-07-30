Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Virtual Cat, Catching Flies, Eagle Eyed Tiger and more

Richard J. Dalton
July 30, 2023
5 min read
A field of wildflowers. In the foreground are green, leafy plants with a few purple bushy flowers. In the background is the rest of the field, with blue grass-like plants. A dark tree-line is in the background. A sliver of very light blue sky can be seen.

Hope your summer is going well. Did you want to listen to Cafe Chill again? The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Virtual Cat, Catching Flies, Eagle Eyed Tiger and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Late Summer Wildflowers”. Credit: Homestead National Historical Park / National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 30 July 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Angeldustmite – Tamago Kake Gohan
      Release: Second Breakfast
      Label: 967138 Records DK
  • Chemtrails – Hoverpad
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • High Tides – Zolar
      Release: Zolar – Single
      Label: Rad Cult
  • Richard Alfaro – Field
      Release: Refract
      Label: Richard Alfaro
  • Bad Snacks – When Everything is Easier (feat. MAE.SUN)
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Neeta – Beechwood
      Release: Beechwood – EP
      Label: Neeta Sarl
  • Esbe – Darling (Remastered)
      Release: Bloomsday (Remastered)
      Label: Cold Busted
  • WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You
      Release: Sophrosyne
      Label: WMD
  • Yppah – Light Cycle
      Release: Sunset in the Deep End
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Poldoore – Alfama
      Release: Wayfare – EP
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
      Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Koresma – Northern Lights
      Release: North – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
      Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
      Label: Loci Records
  • A Sol Mechanic – Flight
      Release: Flight – Single
      Label: A Sol Mechanic

7AM Playlist

  • Thenoisemachine – Don’t Worry So Much
      Release: Midnight Musings – EP
      Label: TheNoiseMachine
  • Soulless – Breathe Slow
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Reside In Flames – Sundials Telescopes
      Release: Sundials Telescopes
      Label: 3193825 Records DK
  • Carsten Rubeling – Turkish Delight
      Release: Turkish Delight – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
      Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
      Label: Loci Records
  • Suboptimal – Omoiyari
      Release: Omoiyari – Single
      Label: Suboptimal
  • edapollo – Gold Light (feat. Akacia)
      Release: Gold Light (feat. Akacia) – Single
      Label: Opine Records under license to Kitsun√Š Musique
  • Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
      Release: Crescent Lake – EP
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Beat Connection – Same Damn Time
      Release: Surf Noir
      Label: Tender Age/Classic Ills
  • Forhill – Iridescent
      Release: Iridescent – Single
      Label: Forhill
  • Ethan Wilson – Relativity
      Release: Relativity – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder
      Release: Sinking Flares (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
      Label: Synesthesia Media
  • X3SR – All That U Have
      Release: Infinite – EP
      Label: X3SR

8AM Playlist

  • Memorex Memories – There Is an Eternal Summer in a Grateful Heart
      Release: The Life of Riley
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • CRAETION – Beachside
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Terekke – Jqm
      Release: Plant Age
      Label: L.I.E.S.
  • Jack Wilbs – Water
      Release: Water
      Label: Jack Wilbs
  • Teen Daze – Looking West
      Release: Late Summer Compilation Vol.10 (Part II)
      Label: LAGASTA
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Protocol
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Catching Flies – Komorebi
      Release: Silver Linings
      Label: Indigo Soul
  • Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
      Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
      Label: Loci Records
  • Letherette – Sun Up
      Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5
      Label: Wulf
  • Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
      Release: Botanica Dream
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Monster Rally – Escape to the Cloud Forest (Along the River)
      Release: Escape to the Cloud Forest – Single
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Swimming TV – Shaman
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro
  • Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
      Release: June Cat
      Label: Ikimono Records
  • Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer
      Release: Citrus Paradisi
      Label: ERH
  • Tomas Novoa – Tundra
      Release: Espacio Negativo
      Label: 803651 Records DK

9AM Playlist

  • leafmold – Pacific
      Release: Palms
      Label: Sleepdance Records
  • Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
      Release: Analogs of Traces
      Label: Audionautic Records
  • RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)
      Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Birocratic – snowdown
      Release: Snowdown – Single
      Label: Birocracy
  • gonima – Warm Season
      Release: Strands
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free
      Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)
      Label: Attacknine Records
  • Slow Magic – Moon
      Release: Triangle
      Label: Slow Magic
  • Havana Swim Club – Lagoon
      Release: Havana Swim Club
      Label: DISTROKID – Havan Swim Club
  • Bad Snacks – When Everything is Easier (feat. MAE.SUN)
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Bad Snacks – Virgo
      Release: Virgo – Single
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • X3SR – miss u
      Release: Sublimation
      Label: X3SR
  • URBVN – Cycles (feat. Hello Meteor)
      Release: Cycles – EP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Tedium Cool – 00h28
      Release: Midnight Tapes
      Label: Kulkraft Records
  • Floating Forest – I Couldn’t Sleep Last Night (Special Edition)
      Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
      Label: Floating Forest
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Bloom
      Release: Bloom – Single
      Label: IHF

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J. Dalton

"Through their own words
They will be exposed
They've got a severe case of
The emperor's new clothes"
- Sinéad O'Connor

