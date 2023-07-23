Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: G Mills & Birocratic, Nightflyer, Frequency Control Centre and more

RiCHArd J. Dalton
July 23, 2023
5 min read
A creek with water running toward the camera's perspective. The sunset is occurring towards the direction of the head of the creek. The creek has many rocks in it, make the water run as rapid. The land area around is grassy with trees that are filtering the sunset. The sun is bright yellow and reflects on the rapids.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from G Mills & Birocratic, Nightflyer, Frequency Control Centre and more. Hosted by Seth. Orange.

Photo: “Pipestone Creek at Sunrise”. Credit: Pipestone National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 23 July 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Angeldustmite – Tamago Kake Gohan
      Release: Second Breakfast
      Label: 967138 Records DK
  • Chemtrails – Hoverpad
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • High Tides – Zolar
      Release: Zolar – Single
      Label: Rad Cult
  • Richard Alfaro – Field
      Release: Refract
      Label: Richard Alfaro
  • Bad Snacks – When Everything is Easier (feat. MAE.SUN)
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Neeta – Beechwood
      Release: Beechwood – EP
      Label: Neeta Sarl
  • Esbe – Darling (Remastered)
      Release: Bloomsday (Remastered)
      Label: Cold Busted
  • WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You
      Release: Sophrosyne
      Label: WMD
  • Yppah – Light Cycle
      Release: Sunset in the Deep End
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Poldoore – Alfama
      Release: Wayfare – EP
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
      Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Koresma – Northern Lights
      Release: North – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
      Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
      Label: Loci Records
  • A Sol Mechanic – Flight
      Release: Flight – Single
      Label: A Sol Mechanic

7AM Playlist

  • Thenoisemachine – Don’t Worry So Much
      Release: Midnight Musings – EP
      Label: TheNoiseMachine
  • Soulless – Breathe Slow
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Reside In Flames – Sundials Telescopes
      Release: Sundials Telescopes EP
      Label: 3193825 Records DK
  • Carsten Rubeling – Turkish Delight
      Release: Turkish Delight – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
      Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
      Label: Loci Records
  • Suboptimal – Omoiyari
      Release: Omoiyari – Single
      Label: Suboptimal
  • edapollo – Gold Light (feat. Akacia)
      Release: Gold Light (feat. Akacia) – Single
      Label: Opine Records
  • Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
      Release: Crescent Lake – EP
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Beat Connection – Same Damn Time
      Release: Surf Noir
      Label: Tender Age/Classic Ills
  • Forhill – Iridescent
      Release: Iridescent – Single
      Label: Forhill
  • Ethan Wilson – Relativity
      Release: Relativity – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder
      Release: Sinking Flares (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
      Label: Synesthesia Media
  • X3SR – All That U Have
      Release: Infinite – EP
      Label: X3SR

8AM Playlist

  • Gold Panda – Swimmer
      Release: The Work
      Label: City Slang
  • Ian Aisling – Turbulence
      Release: Finally
      Label: MERLIN
  • G Mills & Birocratic – Delivery Pizza
      Release: Delivery Pizza – Single
      Label: Decatur Boiz
  • Lifeformed – Cider Time
      Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
      Label: LOOPDISK
  • Lusine – Just a Cloud (feat. Vilja Larjosto)
      Release: Sensorimotor
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Fujii – Colour Storm
      Release: EP-Tape1 – EP
      Label: -AVERSIAC-
  • Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
      Release: Celestial Nighthawk
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
      Release: Collections 01
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
      Release: Music Has the Right to Children
      Label: Warp Records
  • Nightflyer – Monuments
      Release: Monuments – Single
      Label: Nightflyer
  • Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
      Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)
      Label: Arms and Sleepers
  • Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
      Release: Analogs of Traces
      Label: Audionautic Records
  • Thrupence – Winston
      Release: Voyages
      Label: Jack Vanzet
  • Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
      Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Tycho – Past Is Prologue
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: Ghostly International

9AM Playlist

  • System Olympia – Tommib
      Release: Delta of Venus
      Label: Okay Nature
  • D.K. – Juicy
      Release: Drop
      Label: Antinote
  • Terekke – Jqm
      Release: Plant Age
      Label: L.I.E.S.
  • Digitalverein – Next To Mont Royal
      Release: Tiefer Ins System
      Label: Seven Villas Voyage
  • Detroit Escalator Co. – Force
      Release: Excerpts
      Label: Peacefrog Records
  • Space Ghost – 4 Am
      Release: 4 Am – Single
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • 2814 – Impact
      Release: Lost Fragments
      Label: Dream Catalogue
  • The Beat Broker – Extended Away
      Release: Extended Away – Single
      Label: SENTRALL Records
  • Lexx – Prelude to Happiness
      Release: Cosmic Shift
      Label: Phantom Island
  • Teen Daze – Looking West
      Release: Late Summer Compilation Vol.10 (Part II)
      Label: LAGASTA
  • Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
      Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
      Label: Cala Tarida Musica
  • Pool Boy – Empty Buffet
      Release: Pool Boy – LP
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • Pacific Coliseum – Ocean City
      Release: Ocean City
      Label: Coastal Haze

