Café Chill playlist: G Mills & Birocratic, Nightflyer, Frequency Control Centre and more

Photo: “Pipestone Creek at Sunrise”. Credit: Pipestone National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 23 July 2023
6AM Playlist
- Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Angeldustmite – Tamago Kake Gohan
Release: Second Breakfast
Label: 967138 Records DK
- Chemtrails – Hoverpad
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- High Tides – Zolar
Release: Zolar – Single
Label: Rad Cult
- Richard Alfaro – Field
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
- Bad Snacks – When Everything is Easier (feat. MAE.SUN)
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Neeta – Beechwood
Release: Beechwood – EP
Label: Neeta Sarl
- Esbe – Darling (Remastered)
Release: Bloomsday (Remastered)
Label: Cold Busted
- WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You
Release: Sophrosyne
Label: WMD
- Yppah – Light Cycle
Release: Sunset in the Deep End
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Poldoore – Alfama
Release: Wayfare – EP
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: North – EP
Label: Koresma
- Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
Label: Loci Records
- A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Release: Flight – Single
Label: A Sol Mechanic
7AM Playlist
- Thenoisemachine – Don’t Worry So Much
Release: Midnight Musings – EP
Label: TheNoiseMachine
- Soulless – Breathe Slow
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Reside In Flames – Sundials Telescopes
Release: Sundials Telescopes EP
Label: 3193825 Records DK
- Carsten Rubeling – Turkish Delight
Release: Turkish Delight – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
Label: Loci Records
- Suboptimal – Omoiyari
Release: Omoiyari – Single
Label: Suboptimal
- edapollo – Gold Light (feat. Akacia)
Release: Gold Light (feat. Akacia) – Single
Label: Opine Records
- Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
Release: Crescent Lake – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Beat Connection – Same Damn Time
Release: Surf Noir
Label: Tender Age/Classic Ills
- Forhill – Iridescent
Release: Iridescent – Single
Label: Forhill
- Ethan Wilson – Relativity
Release: Relativity – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder
Release: Sinking Flares (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
Label: Synesthesia Media
- X3SR – All That U Have
Release: Infinite – EP
Label: X3SR
8AM Playlist
- Gold Panda – Swimmer
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
- Ian Aisling – Turbulence
Release: Finally
Label: MERLIN
- G Mills & Birocratic – Delivery Pizza
Release: Delivery Pizza – Single
Label: Decatur Boiz
- Lifeformed – Cider Time
Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: LOOPDISK
- Lusine – Just a Cloud (feat. Vilja Larjosto)
Release: Sensorimotor
Label: Ghostly International
- Fujii – Colour Storm
Release: EP-Tape1 – EP
Label: -AVERSIAC-
- Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
Release: Celestial Nighthawk
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
Release: Collections 01
Label: Brainfeeder
- Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
- Nightflyer – Monuments
Release: Monuments – Single
Label: Nightflyer
- Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)
Label: Arms and Sleepers
- Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
Release: Analogs of Traces
Label: Audionautic Records
- Thrupence – Winston
Release: Voyages
Label: Jack Vanzet
- Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
- Tycho – Past Is Prologue
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
9AM Playlist
- System Olympia – Tommib
Release: Delta of Venus
Label: Okay Nature
- D.K. – Juicy
Release: Drop
Label: Antinote
- Terekke – Jqm
Release: Plant Age
Label: L.I.E.S.
- Digitalverein – Next To Mont Royal
Release: Tiefer Ins System
Label: Seven Villas Voyage
- Detroit Escalator Co. – Force
Release: Excerpts
Label: Peacefrog Records
- Space Ghost – 4 Am
Release: 4 Am – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
- 2814 – Impact
Release: Lost Fragments
Label: Dream Catalogue
- The Beat Broker – Extended Away
Release: Extended Away – Single
Label: SENTRALL Records
- Lexx – Prelude to Happiness
Release: Cosmic Shift
Label: Phantom Island
- Teen Daze – Looking West
Release: Late Summer Compilation Vol.10 (Part II)
Label: LAGASTA
- Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
Label: Cala Tarida Musica
- Pool Boy – Empty Buffet
Release: Pool Boy – LP
Label: Coastal Haze
- Pacific Coliseum – Ocean City
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
