Café Chill playlist: G Mills & Birocratic, Nightflyer, Frequency Control Centre and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from G Mills & Birocratic, Nightflyer, Frequency Control Centre and more. Hosted by Seth. Orange.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Pipestone Creek at Sunrise”. Credit: Pipestone National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 23 July 2023

6AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

Release: Bathtub Bumps Label: Bad Snacks LLC Angeldustmite – Tamago Kake Gohan

Release: Second Breakfast

Label: 967138 Records DK

Release: Second Breakfast Label: 967138 Records DK Chemtrails – Hoverpad

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7 Label: SVNSET WAVES High Tides – Zolar

Release: Zolar – Single

Label: Rad Cult

Release: Zolar – Single Label: Rad Cult Richard Alfaro – Field

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

Release: Refract Label: Richard Alfaro Bad Snacks – When Everything is Easier (feat. MAE.SUN)

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

Release: Bathtub Bumps Label: Bad Snacks LLC Neeta – Beechwood

Release: Beechwood – EP

Label: Neeta Sarl

Release: Beechwood – EP Label: Neeta Sarl Esbe – Darling (Remastered)

Release: Bloomsday (Remastered)

Label: Cold Busted

Release: Bloomsday (Remastered) Label: Cold Busted WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You

Release: Sophrosyne

Label: WMD

Release: Sophrosyne Label: WMD Yppah – Light Cycle

Release: Sunset in the Deep End

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Release: Sunset in the Deep End Label: Future Archive Recordings Poldoore – Alfama

Release: Wayfare – EP

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Release: Wayfare – EP Label: Future Archive Recordings Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Koresma – Northern Lights

Release: North – EP

Label: Koresma

Release: North – EP Label: Koresma Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern

Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single

Label: Loci Records

Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single Label: Loci Records A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Release: Flight – Single

Label: A Sol Mechanic

7AM Playlist

Thenoisemachine – Don’t Worry So Much

Release: Midnight Musings – EP

Label: TheNoiseMachine

Release: Midnight Musings – EP Label: TheNoiseMachine Soulless – Breathe Slow

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4 Label: SVNSET WAVES Reside In Flames – Sundials Telescopes

Release: Sundials Telescopes EP

Label: 3193825 Records DK

Release: Sundials Telescopes EP Label: 3193825 Records DK Carsten Rubeling – Turkish Delight

Release: Turkish Delight – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Turkish Delight – Single Label: Inner Ocean Records Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour

Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP

Label: Loci Records

Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP Label: Loci Records Suboptimal – Omoiyari

Release: Omoiyari – Single

Label: Suboptimal

Release: Omoiyari – Single Label: Suboptimal edapollo – Gold Light (feat. Akacia)

Release: Gold Light (feat. Akacia) – Single

Label: Opine Records

Release: Gold Light (feat. Akacia) – Single Label: Opine Records Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia

Release: Crescent Lake – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Crescent Lake – EP Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Beat Connection – Same Damn Time

Release: Surf Noir

Label: Tender Age/Classic Ills

Release: Surf Noir Label: Tender Age/Classic Ills Forhill – Iridescent

Release: Iridescent – Single

Label: Forhill

Release: Iridescent – Single Label: Forhill Ethan Wilson – Relativity

Release: Relativity – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Relativity – EP Label: SVNSET WAVES IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder

Release: Sinking Flares (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP

Label: Synesthesia Media

Release: Sinking Flares (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP Label: Synesthesia Media X3SR – All That U Have

Release: Infinite – EP

Label: X3SR

8AM Playlist

Gold Panda – Swimmer

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

Release: The Work Label: City Slang Ian Aisling – Turbulence

Release: Finally

Label: MERLIN

Release: Finally Label: MERLIN G Mills & Birocratic – Delivery Pizza

Release: Delivery Pizza – Single

Label: Decatur Boiz

Release: Delivery Pizza – Single Label: Decatur Boiz Lifeformed – Cider Time

Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)

Label: LOOPDISK

Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack) Label: LOOPDISK Lusine – Just a Cloud (feat. Vilja Larjosto)

Release: Sensorimotor

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Sensorimotor Label: Ghostly International Fujii – Colour Storm

Release: EP-Tape1 – EP

Label: -AVERSIAC-

Release: EP-Tape1 – EP Label: -AVERSIAC- Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues

Release: Celestial Nighthawk

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Celestial Nighthawk Label: Inner Ocean Records Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)

Release: Collections 01

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: Collections 01 Label: Brainfeeder Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun

Release: Music Has the Right to Children

Label: Warp Records

Release: Music Has the Right to Children Label: Warp Records Nightflyer – Monuments

Release: Monuments – Single

Label: Nightflyer

Release: Monuments – Single Label: Nightflyer Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo

Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)

Label: Arms and Sleepers

Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition) Label: Arms and Sleepers Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone

Release: Analogs of Traces

Label: Audionautic Records

Release: Analogs of Traces Label: Audionautic Records Thrupence – Winston

Release: Voyages

Label: Jack Vanzet

Release: Voyages Label: Jack Vanzet Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough Label: Ghostly International Tycho – Past Is Prologue

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

9AM Playlist

System Olympia – Tommib

Release: Delta of Venus

Label: Okay Nature

Release: Delta of Venus Label: Okay Nature D.K. – Juicy

Release: Drop

Label: Antinote

Release: Drop Label: Antinote Terekke – Jqm

Release: Plant Age

Label: L.I.E.S.

Release: Plant Age Label: L.I.E.S. Digitalverein – Next To Mont Royal

Release: Tiefer Ins System

Label: Seven Villas Voyage

Release: Tiefer Ins System Label: Seven Villas Voyage Detroit Escalator Co. – Force

Release: Excerpts

Label: Peacefrog Records

Release: Excerpts Label: Peacefrog Records Space Ghost – 4 Am

Release: 4 Am – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

Release: 4 Am – Single Label: Tartelet Records 2814 – Impact

Release: Lost Fragments

Label: Dream Catalogue

Release: Lost Fragments Label: Dream Catalogue The Beat Broker – Extended Away

Release: Extended Away – Single

Label: SENTRALL Records

Release: Extended Away – Single Label: SENTRALL Records Lexx – Prelude to Happiness

Release: Cosmic Shift

Label: Phantom Island

Release: Cosmic Shift Label: Phantom Island Teen Daze – Looking West

Release: Late Summer Compilation Vol.10 (Part II)

Label: LAGASTA

Release: Late Summer Compilation Vol.10 (Part II) Label: LAGASTA Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: The Oahu GP Label: Evergreen Prefecture A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal

Release: Sentimental Coast – EP

Label: Cala Tarida Musica

Release: Sentimental Coast – EP Label: Cala Tarida Musica Pool Boy – Empty Buffet

Release: Pool Boy – LP

Label: Coastal Haze

Release: Pool Boy – LP Label: Coastal Haze Pacific Coliseum – Ocean City

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.