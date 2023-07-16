Café Chill playlist: Chickenwizard, slowgramming, Rosentwig and more

Hello! Care to join us for tea? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Chickenwizard, slowgramming, Rosentwig and more. Hosted by Seth. Tea brewed by Richard.
Photo: “Angel Falls Rapids”. Credit: Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 16 July 2023
6AM Playlist
- Limes – Heyo
Release: Fresh Squeezed
Label: 638275 Records DK
- Jinsang – reflection
Release: life
Label: VinDig
- Leon Vynehall – Midnight on Rainbow Road (Beat Edit)
Release: Midnight on Rainbow Road – Single
Label: Rush Hour
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Oscillate
Release: Signal Flow – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- High Tides – Zolar
Release: Zolar – Single
Label: Rad Cult
- Frequency Control Centre – Lucy Lost In the Window
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- Tycho – From Home
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
- YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
Release: Currents – Single
Label: YOUTH 83
- Teebs – Mirror Memory
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
- Soft Static – 05′
Release: Warrior in a Garden
Label: 3736632 Records DK
- Nightflyer – Sanctuary
Release: Sanctuary – Single
Label: Nightflyer
- Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Release: Departure – EP
Label: Seeking Blue
- Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single
Label: Singles Club
- Smika – Quartz
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
7AM Playlist
- Home – Resonance
Release: Odyssey
Label: 606983 Records DK2
- Sundrenched – Hotel Orange
Release: Emerald – EP
Label: Dust-Tone
- Ashton Mills – Flotsam
Release: Archipelago – Single
Label: Ashton Mills
- RUMTUM – Tropic Air
Release: Tropic Air – Single
Label: John Hastings
- Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Release: In Search of Lost Time
Label: Likes Flowers Records
- Skylar Spence – Private Caller
Release: Portals Summer II
Label: Chill Mega Chill Records
- Native Cruise – Import Memory
Release: Sunsets & Deeper Moods
Label: No Bad Days
- Bibio – Beyond My Eyes
Release: Beyond Serious – EP
Label: Warp Records
- Frequency Control Centre – Iso-Elation
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- VIQ – Journey
Release: Last Path
Label: VIQ
- Brothertiger – High Tide
Release: Out of Touch
Label: NEWTOK
- VIQ – Vestige
Release: Vestige – Single
Label: VIQ
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Oscillate
Release: Signal Flow – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
8AM Playlist
- slowgramming – can you don’t
Release: are we there yet
Label: slowgramming
- Chickenwizard – End Dream
Release: Stargaze
Label: Wizard Is a Chicken
- RUMTUM – Coastal Ruins
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP
Label: Warp Records
- Ethan Wilson – World Lines
Release: Relativity – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Dillard – Regeneration
Release: Palm Skyline
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Imagined Herbal Flows – Evolve
Release: Departure – EP
Label: Seeking Blue
- Rosentwig – Dawsonia
Release: Dawsonia – Single
Label: 904678 Records DK
- Space Ghost – 4 Am
Release: 4 Am – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
- Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Release: The Coastal Obscure
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Freud – Faux Pas
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
- Feverkin – Silhouette
Release: Silhouette – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
- Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
Release: Lo-Fi Meditations – EP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Release: Places – EP
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
9AM Playlist
- Teen Daze – Perfect Day for a Swim
Release: SVMMER SVN Vol. 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- DJ Goodsport – Olmos
Release: Olmos – Single
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Bakradze – An Evening With John
Release: Restless
Label: Space Hardware
- Bookwood – Chamberwinds (Marabou Remix)
Release: Alterwinds – Single
Label: EKORD
- Four Tet – She Just Likes to Fight
Release: There Is Love in You
Label: Text Records
- edapollo – Golden Limbs
Release: Tropic Circles – EP
Label: 798967 Records DK
- Aphex Twin – IZ-US
Release: Come to Daddy
Label: Warp Records
- Soft Static – Natural High
Release: Sleeping Giant IV (2016)
Label: 3736632 Records DK
- Smika – Ripples
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Past Palms – Solar Noon
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
- Koresma & Koala Karlous – All Turn to One
Release: All Turn to One – Single
Label: Koresma
- System – Manarola
Release: Common Water – EP
Label: 949877 Records DK2
- Tycho – Epoch
Release: Epoch
Label: Ghostly International
- Lone – Begin To Begin
Release: Reality Testing
Label: R&S Records
- Tell – I Remember
Release: Tell LP
Label: Coastal Haze
