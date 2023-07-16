Café Chill playlist: Chickenwizard, slowgramming, Rosentwig and more

Hello! Care to join us for tea? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Chickenwizard, slowgramming, Rosentwig and more. Hosted by Seth. Tea brewed by Richard.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Angel Falls Rapids”. Credit: Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 16 July 2023

6AM Playlist

Limes – Heyo

Release: Fresh Squeezed

Label: 638275 Records DK

Release: life

Label: VinDig

Release: Midnight on Rainbow Road – Single

Label: Rush Hour

Release: Signal Flow – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: Zolar – Single

Label: Rad Cult

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

Release: Currents – Single

Label: YOUTH 83

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: Warrior in a Garden

Label: 3736632 Records DK

Release: Sanctuary – Single

Label: Nightflyer

Release: Departure – EP

Label: Seeking Blue

Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single

Label: Singles Club

Release: Opal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

7AM Playlist

Home – Resonance

Release: Odyssey

Label: 606983 Records DK2

Release: Emerald – EP

Label: Dust-Tone

Release: Archipelago – Single

Label: Ashton Mills

Release: Tropic Air – Single

Label: John Hastings

Release: In Search of Lost Time

Label: Likes Flowers Records

Release: Portals Summer II

Label: Chill Mega Chill Records

Release: Sunsets & Deeper Moods

Label: No Bad Days

Release: Beyond Serious – EP

Label: Warp Records

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Release: Last Path

Label: VIQ

Release: Out of Touch

Label: NEWTOK

Release: Vestige – Single

Label: VIQ

Release: Signal Flow – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

8AM Playlist

slowgramming – can you don’t

Release: are we there yet

Label: slowgramming

Release: Stargaze

Label: Wizard Is a Chicken

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP

Label: Warp Records

Release: Relativity – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Palm Skyline

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Departure – EP

Label: Seeking Blue

Release: Dawsonia – Single

Label: 904678 Records DK

Release: 4 Am – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

Release: The Coastal Obscure

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Velvet Dance – EP

Label: Substruct Audio

Release: Silhouette – Single

Label: 559975 Records DK2

Release: Lo-Fi Meditations – EP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Places – EP

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

9AM Playlist

Teen Daze – Perfect Day for a Swim

Release: SVMMER SVN Vol. 6

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Olmos – Single

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Restless

Label: Space Hardware

Release: Alterwinds – Single

Label: EKORD

Release: There Is Love in You

Label: Text Records

Release: Tropic Circles – EP

Label: 798967 Records DK

Release: Come to Daddy

Label: Warp Records

Release: Sleeping Giant IV (2016)

Label: 3736632 Records DK

Release: Opal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single

Label: 581097 Records DK

Release: All Turn to One – Single

Label: Koresma

Release: Common Water – EP

Label: 949877 Records DK2

Release: Epoch

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Reality Testing

Label: R&S Records

Release: Tell LP

Label: Coastal Haze

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.