Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Chickenwizard, slowgramming, Rosentwig and more

RiCHArd J. Dalton
July 16, 2023
5 min read
A river with water moving rapidly through a rocky landscape, creating white rapids. Other than the rapids, the water is blue. The rocks are brown and shiny from the mist of the water. In the background is a hillside with green trees. The sky is clear and blue.

Hello! Care to join us for tea? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Chickenwizard, slowgramming, Rosentwig and more. Hosted by Seth. Tea brewed by Richard.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Angel Falls Rapids”. Credit: Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 16 July 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Limes – Heyo
      Release: Fresh Squeezed
      Label: 638275 Records DK
  • Jinsang – reflection
      Release: life
      Label: VinDig
  • Leon Vynehall – Midnight on Rainbow Road (Beat Edit)
      Release: Midnight on Rainbow Road – Single
      Label: Rush Hour
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Oscillate
      Release: Signal Flow – EP
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • High Tides – Zolar
      Release: Zolar – Single
      Label: Rad Cult
  • Frequency Control Centre – Lucy Lost In the Window
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Tycho – From Home
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: ISO50 Records
  • YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
      Release: Currents – Single
      Label: YOUTH 83
  • Teebs – Mirror Memory
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Soft Static – 05′
      Release: Warrior in a Garden
      Label: 3736632 Records DK
  • Nightflyer – Sanctuary
      Release: Sanctuary – Single
      Label: Nightflyer
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
      Release: Departure – EP
      Label: Seeking Blue
  • Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
      Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single
      Label: Singles Club
  • Smika – Quartz
      Release: Opal
      Label: Inner Ocean Records

7AM Playlist

  • Home – Resonance
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: 606983 Records DK2
  • Sundrenched – Hotel Orange
      Release: Emerald – EP
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Ashton Mills – Flotsam
      Release: Archipelago – Single
      Label: Ashton Mills
  • RUMTUM – Tropic Air
      Release: Tropic Air – Single
      Label: John Hastings
  • Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
      Release: In Search of Lost Time
      Label: Likes Flowers Records
  • Skylar Spence – Private Caller
      Release: Portals Summer II
      Label: Chill Mega Chill Records
  • Native Cruise – Import Memory
      Release: Sunsets & Deeper Moods
      Label: No Bad Days
  • Bibio – Beyond My Eyes
      Release: Beyond Serious – EP
      Label: Warp Records
  • Frequency Control Centre – Iso-Elation
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • VIQ – Journey
      Release: Last Path
      Label: VIQ
  • Brothertiger – High Tide
      Release: Out of Touch
      Label: NEWTOK
  • VIQ – Vestige
      Release: Vestige – Single
      Label: VIQ
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Oscillate
      Release: Signal Flow – EP
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: 635970 Records DK

8AM Playlist

  • slowgramming – can you don’t
      Release: are we there yet
      Label: slowgramming
  • Chickenwizard – End Dream
      Release: Stargaze
      Label: Wizard Is a Chicken
  • RUMTUM – Coastal Ruins
      Release: Isles in Indigo
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
      Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP
      Label: Warp Records
  • Ethan Wilson – World Lines
      Release: Relativity – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Dillard – Regeneration
      Release: Palm Skyline
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Evolve
      Release: Departure – EP
      Label: Seeking Blue
  • Rosentwig – Dawsonia
      Release: Dawsonia – Single
      Label: 904678 Records DK
  • Space Ghost – 4 Am
      Release: 4 Am – Single
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
      Release: The Coastal Obscure
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Freud – Faux Pas
      Release: Velvet Dance – EP
      Label: Substruct Audio
  • Feverkin – Silhouette
      Release: Silhouette – Single
      Label: 559975 Records DK2
  • Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
      Release: Lo-Fi Meditations – EP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
      Release: Places – EP
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group

9AM Playlist

  • Teen Daze – Perfect Day for a Swim
      Release: SVMMER SVN Vol. 6
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • DJ Goodsport – Olmos
      Release: Olmos – Single
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Bakradze – An Evening With John
      Release: Restless
      Label: Space Hardware
  • Bookwood – Chamberwinds (Marabou Remix)
      Release: Alterwinds – Single
      Label: EKORD
  • Four Tet – She Just Likes to Fight
      Release: There Is Love in You
      Label: Text Records
  • edapollo – Golden Limbs
      Release: Tropic Circles – EP
      Label: 798967 Records DK
  • Aphex Twin – IZ-US
      Release: Come to Daddy
      Label: Warp Records
  • Soft Static – Natural High
      Release: Sleeping Giant IV (2016)
      Label: 3736632 Records DK
  • Smika – Ripples
      Release: Opal
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Past Palms – Solar Noon
      Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
      Label: 581097 Records DK
  • Koresma & Koala Karlous – All Turn to One
      Release: All Turn to One – Single
      Label: Koresma
  • System – Manarola
      Release: Common Water – EP
      Label: 949877 Records DK2
  • Tycho – Epoch
      Release: Epoch
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Lone – Begin To Begin
      Release: Reality Testing
      Label: R&S Records
  • Tell – I Remember
      Release: Tell LP
      Label: Coastal Haze

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

RiCHArd J. Dalton

Still obsessed with Käärijä

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu