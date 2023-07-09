Café Chill playlist: Shatter Hands, Koresma & Koala Karlous, Frequency Control Centre and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Shatter Hands, Koresma & Koala Karlous, Frequency Control Centre and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Sunset over Cedar Breaks”. Credit: Cedar Breaks National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 09 July 2023
6AM Playlist
- Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
Release: Safe Area Earth
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
Release: Neon Impasse
Label: City Girl Records
- Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
- ESPRIT 空想 & George Clanton – You’re in Love
Release: 200% Electronica
Label: 100% Electronica LLC
- Florida Skyline – Interlude
Release: Anesthesia
Label: Midwest Collective
- Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
- Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
Release: Replaced – EP
Label: Birocratic
- Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
Release: Sundials Telescopes EP
Label: 3193825 Records DK
- Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
Label: Rhoda
- Vanilla – Fuji
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
- Departure – Ocean Breeze
Release: Ocean Breeze – Single
Label: DEPARTURE
- Letherette – Sun Up
Release: Brown Lounge Vol 5
Label: Wulf
- Emancipator – Labyrinth
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
- Tycho – Epigram
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
- Esbe – Darling (Remastered)
Release: Bloomsday (Remastered)
Label: Cold Busted
7AM Playlist
- Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Release: In Search of Lost Time
Label: Likes Flowers Records
- Tekvision – Lament
Release: Lament – Single
Label: independent
- Native Cruise – Import Memory
Release: Sunsets & Deeper Moods
Label: No Bad Days
- Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
- Past Palms – Flowerbed
Release: Empyrean – EP
Label: 581097 Records DK
- Expositions – Get With You
Release: Yellow Haze
Label: Forest Jams
- Vanilla – Dreamcatcher
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
- Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Release: The Coastal Obscure
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar
Release: Lunar – Single
Label: Wild Nature
- Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Release: Full Circle
Label: Ghostly International
- Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna
Release: Citrus Paradisi
Label: ERH
- Plantrae – Never Fly Again
Release: Seeing in the Dark
Label: Seaweed Sect
8AM Playlist
- Tobias – Laputa
Release: Laputa – Single
Label: Tobias
- Emancipator – Waxin
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
- Koresma & Koala Karlous – All Turn to One
Release: All Turn to One – Single
Label: Koresma
- Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Records
- Ian Aisling – Turbulence
Release: Finally
Label: MERLIN – Independent
- Laflamme – Crystal Sky
Release: Helen
Label: LaFlamme
- Chrome Sparks – <3 & Soul
Release: My <3
Label: Chrome Sparks
- Shatter Hands – Singlespeed
Release: Land Fly
Label: Urban Waves Records
- FadedAeon – Out to Sea
Release: Aqueous Anemoia
Label: 1216998 Records DK2
- Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions
Release: Mystical Volume I
Label: Optimystic Records
- fr√it – Prism
Release: Prism – EP
Label: Alpha Pup
- Lusine Icl – Jetstream
Release: Language Barrier
Label: Hymen Records
- Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
Release: Analogs of Traces
Label: Audionautic Records
- Bad Snacks – Drift
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
9AM Playlist
- Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
- Geotic – Actually Smiling
Release: Abysma
Label: Tugboat Records
- 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
- Bad Snacks – A Bientot (ft. Lynette Williams)
Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Sensi Sye – Wake Up
Release: Wake Up – Single
Label: Sensi Sye
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
Release: Future or Past – EP
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- RUDE – Eternal Youth
Release: Eternal Youth
Label: Chill Squad
- Tycho – From Home
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
- Sleepyeyes – Berry Crunch
Release: Breakfast
Label: Sleepyeyes
- EeMu – Body
Release: Man – EP
Label: Prrrrrrr Records
- Giraffage – Girl
Release: Comfort
Label: Giraffage
- Macroblank – double trouble
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
Label: Macroblank
- Jinsang – Herewego
Release: Life
Label: VinDig
- Ideism – Mend
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Flamingosis – Daymaker
Release: Daymaker – Single
Label: Flamingosis
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
