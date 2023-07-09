Café Chill playlist: Shatter Hands, Koresma & Koala Karlous, Frequency Control Centre and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Shatter Hands, Koresma & Koala Karlous, Frequency Control Centre and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Sunset over Cedar Breaks”. Credit: Cedar Breaks National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 09 July 2023

6AM Playlist

Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life

Release: Safe Area Earth

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Release: Neon Impasse

Label: City Girl Records

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

Release: 200% Electronica

Label: 100% Electronica LLC

Release: Anesthesia

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4

Label: Dust-Tone

Release: Replaced – EP

Label: Birocratic

Release: Sundials Telescopes EP

Label: 3193825 Records DK

Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single

Label: Rhoda

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

Release: Ocean Breeze – Single

Label: DEPARTURE

Release: Brown Lounge Vol 5

Label: Wulf

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Bloomsday (Remastered)

Label: Cold Busted

7AM Playlist

Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Release: In Search of Lost Time

Label: Likes Flowers Records

Release: Lament – Single

Label: independent

Release: Sunsets & Deeper Moods

Label: No Bad Days

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

Release: Empyrean – EP

Label: 581097 Records DK

Release: Yellow Haze

Label: Forest Jams

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

Release: The Coastal Obscure

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Lunar – Single

Label: Wild Nature

Release: Full Circle

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Citrus Paradisi

Label: ERH

Release: Seeing in the Dark

Label: Seaweed Sect

8AM Playlist

Tobias – Laputa

Release: Laputa – Single

Label: Tobias

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

Release: All Turn to One – Single

Label: Koresma

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Records

Release: Finally

Label: MERLIN – Independent

Release: Helen

Label: LaFlamme

Release: My <3

Label: Chrome Sparks

Release: Land Fly

Label: Urban Waves Records

Release: Aqueous Anemoia

Label: 1216998 Records DK2

Release: Mystical Volume I

Label: Optimystic Records

Release: Prism – EP

Label: Alpha Pup

Release: Language Barrier

Label: Hymen Records

Release: Analogs of Traces

Label: Audionautic Records

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

9AM Playlist

Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

Release: Abysma

Label: Tugboat Records

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Wake Up – Single

Label: Sensi Sye

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

Release: Future or Past – EP

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

Release: Eternal Youth

Label: Chill Squad

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

Release: Breakfast

Label: Sleepyeyes

Release: Man – EP

Label: Prrrrrrr Records

Release: Comfort

Label: Giraffage

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3

Label: Macroblank

Release: Life

Label: VinDig

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Daymaker – Single

Label: Flamingosis

