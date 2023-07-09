Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Shatter Hands, Koresma & Koala Karlous, Frequency Control Centre and more

RiCHArd J. Dalton
July 9, 2023
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Shatter Hands, Koresma & Koala Karlous, Frequency Control Centre and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: "Sunset over Cedar Breaks". Credit: Cedar Breaks National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 09 July 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
      Release: Safe Area Earth
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
      Release: Neon Impasse
      Label: City Girl Records
  • Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
      Release: Ocean City
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • ESPRIT 空想 & George Clanton – You’re in Love
      Release: 200% Electronica
      Label: 100% Electronica LLC
  • Florida Skyline – Interlude
      Release: Anesthesia
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
      Release: Replaced – EP
      Label: Birocratic
  • Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
      Release: Sundials Telescopes EP
      Label: 3193825 Records DK
  • Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
      Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
      Label: Rhoda
  • Vanilla – Fuji
      Release: Origin
      Label: VinDig
  • Departure – Ocean Breeze
      Release: Ocean Breeze – Single
      Label: DEPARTURE
  • Letherette – Sun Up
      Release: Brown Lounge Vol 5
      Label: Wulf
  • Emancipator – Labyrinth
      Release: Mountain of Memory
      Label: Loci Records
  • Tycho – Epigram
      Release: Dive
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Esbe – Darling (Remastered)
      Release: Bloomsday (Remastered)
      Label: Cold Busted

7AM Playlist

  • Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
      Release: In Search of Lost Time
      Label: Likes Flowers Records
  • Tekvision – Lament
      Release: Lament – Single
      Label: independent
  • Native Cruise – Import Memory
      Release: Sunsets & Deeper Moods
      Label: No Bad Days
  • Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
      Release: Framework of a Dream
      Label: Seven Villas
  • Past Palms – Flowerbed
      Release: Empyrean – EP
      Label: 581097 Records DK
  • Expositions – Get With You
      Release: Yellow Haze
      Label: Forest Jams
  • Vanilla – Dreamcatcher
      Release: Origin
      Label: VinDig
  • Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
      Release: The Coastal Obscure
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar
      Release: Lunar – Single
      Label: Wild Nature
  • Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
      Release: Full Circle
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna
      Release: Citrus Paradisi
      Label: ERH
  • Plantrae – Never Fly Again
      Release: Seeing in the Dark
      Label: Seaweed Sect

8AM Playlist

  • Tobias – Laputa
      Release: Laputa – Single
      Label: Tobias
  • Emancipator – Waxin
      Release: Mountain of Memory
      Label: Loci Records
  • Koresma & Koala Karlous – All Turn to One
      Release: All Turn to One – Single
      Label: Koresma
  • Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
      Label: Chillhop Records
  • Ian Aisling – Turbulence
      Release: Finally
      Label: MERLIN – Independent
  • Laflamme – Crystal Sky
      Release: Helen
      Label: LaFlamme
  • Chrome Sparks – <3 & Soul
      Release: My <3
      Label: Chrome Sparks
  • Shatter Hands – Singlespeed
      Release: Land Fly
      Label: Urban Waves Records
  • FadedAeon – Out to Sea
      Release: Aqueous Anemoia
      Label: 1216998 Records DK2
  • Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions
      Release: Mystical Volume I
      Label: Optimystic Records
  • fr√it – Prism
      Release: Prism – EP
      Label: Alpha Pup
  • Lusine Icl – Jetstream
      Release: Language Barrier
      Label: Hymen Records
  • Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
      Release: Analogs of Traces
      Label: Audionautic Records
  • Bad Snacks – Drift
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC

9AM Playlist

  • Gold Panda – New Days
      Release: The Work
      Label: City Slang
  • Geotic – Actually Smiling
      Release: Abysma
      Label: Tugboat Records
  • 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
      Release: Yarrow
      Label: 645497 Records DK
  • Bad Snacks – A Bientot (ft. Lynette Williams)
      Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Sensi Sye – Wake Up
      Release: Wake Up – Single
      Label: Sensi Sye
  • Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
      Release: Ocean City
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
      Release: Future or Past – EP
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • RUDE – Eternal Youth
      Release: Eternal Youth
      Label: Chill Squad
  • Tycho – From Home
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: ISO50 Records
  • Sleepyeyes – Berry Crunch
      Release: Breakfast
      Label: Sleepyeyes
  • EeMu – Body
      Release: Man – EP
      Label: Prrrrrrr Records
  • Giraffage – Girl
      Release: Comfort
      Label: Giraffage
  • Macroblank – double trouble
      Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
      Label: Macroblank
  • Jinsang – Herewego
      Release: Life
      Label: VinDig
  • Ideism – Mend
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Flamingosis – Daymaker
      Release: Daymaker – Single
      Label: Flamingosis

