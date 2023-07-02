Café Chill playlist: leafmold, BeachesBeaches, FTP and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from leafmold, BeachesBeaches, FTP and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “South Rim Village Sunset”. Credit: Grand Canyon National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 02 July 2023
6AM Playlist
- Letherette – Langsette
Release: Ep 3
Label: Wulf
- Stlndrms – Look of Love
Release: Look Of Love – Single
Label: Stlndrms
- Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
- Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Release: Locate Memories – Single
Label: Decisive Koala
- Bowcraft – Lunar Ex.
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
- Teebs – Shells
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
- Monster Rally – Bus Ride
Release: Psychic – EP
Label: Monster Rally
- Daisuke Tanabe – Deer Drop Forest
Release: Before I Forget
Label: CIRCULATIONS
- Teen Daze – Paradiso
Release: Paradiso – Single
Label: Flora
- Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
- Ian Ewing – Beauty
Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION
Label: Blvnt Records
- Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)
Release: Bright Moments
Label: Kahuna Style
- Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
- Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
- Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP
Label: Warp Records
- Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
Release: North Remixes – EP
Label: Koresma
7AM Playlist
- Bad Snacks – Same Water Different Seas
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Late June & Courtney Drummey – Driveway
Release: Standing Still – EP
Label: Heroic
- Home – Tides
Release: Odyssey
Label: 606983 Records DK2
- Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Release: Departure
Label: Seeking Blue
- Ambassadeurs – Come a Little Closer
Release: Come a Little Closer – EP
Label: Jalapeno Records
- Manatee Commune – Brush
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
- Chisari – Layover (Interlude)
Release: Post Modem’s Cyber & Garfunkel
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Bibio – Beyond My Eyes
Release: Beyond Serious – EP
Label: Warp Records
- Pijama – Garage
Release: pijama
Label: pijama land
- Xky – Shapes
Release: Mercury EP
Label: Xky Music
- Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
Release: Paradiso – Single
Label: Flora
- Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
Release: The Lake of Woods
Label: Bad Taste Records
8AM Playlist
- Bowcraft – Cicada
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
- Monster Rally – El Retorno
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
- Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)
Release: Kahunastyle
Label: Kahuna Style
- Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)
Release: Distance – Single
Label: Lofi Records
- X3SR – Farewell
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
- FTP – sometimes i sit alone (slowgramming remix)
Release: are we there yet
Label: slowgramming
- leafmold – Pacific
Release: Palms
Label: Sleepdance Records
- Richard Alfaro – Alone
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
- Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
- System – Manarola
Release: Common Water – EP
Label: 949877 Records DK2
- C418 & Kuabee – Tingle
Release: Excursions
Label: C418
- Ethan Wilson – World Lines
Release: Relativity – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- BeachesBeaches – I Know There’s An Answer (BeachesBeaches Edit)
Release: I Know There’s An Answer – (BeachesBeaches Edit)
Label: BeachesBeaches
9AM Playlist
- Letherette – Sun Up
Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5
Label: Wulf
- Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
Release: Sundials Telescopes EP
Label: 3193825 Records DK
- gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Release: Pretty World
Label: 1629096 Records DK
- Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed
Release: Moon Bed – Single
Label: Beatmachinearon
- Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
Label: Cialyn
- Boards of Canada – Hey Saturday Sun
Release: The Campfire Headphase
Label: Warp Records
- PVLMS – Phases
Release: WINTER WINDS Volume 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Ruck P – Sunrise Hike
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
- Pool Boy – Empty Buffet
Release: Pool Boy – LP
Label: Coastal Haze
- CRAETION – Beachside
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Autograf – Slow Burn
Release: Future Soup – EP
Label: Autograf
- Memorex Memories – It’s Very Sunny
Release: It’s Very Sunny – Single
Label: 1030018 Records DK
- Havana Swim Club – Peaches
Release: Havana Swim Club
Label: Havan Swim Club
- Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck
Release: Ice Cream Truck – Single
Label: Dust-Tone
- Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)
Release: Pure Water (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
Label: Synesthesia Media
- Monster Rally – Baja Samba
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
- Emancipator – Currents
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
