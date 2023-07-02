Café Chill playlist: leafmold, BeachesBeaches, FTP and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from leafmold, BeachesBeaches, FTP and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “South Rim Village Sunset”. Credit: Grand Canyon National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 02 July 2023

6AM Playlist

Letherette – Langsette

Release: Ep 3

Label: Wulf

Stlndrms – Look of Love

Release: Look Of Love – Single

Label: Stlndrms

Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

Decisive Koala – Locate Memories

Release: Locate Memories – Single

Label: Decisive Koala

Bowcraft – Lunar Ex.

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

Teebs – Shells

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

Monster Rally – Bus Ride

Release: Psychic – EP

Label: Monster Rally

Daisuke Tanabe – Deer Drop Forest

Release: Before I Forget

Label: CIRCULATIONS

Teen Daze – Paradiso

Release: Paradiso – Single

Label: Flora

Virtual Cat – Hydrangea

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

Ian Ewing – Beauty

Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION

Label: Blvnt Records

Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)

Release: Bright Moments

Label: Kahuna Style

Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

Horizon Fire – Asimov

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive

Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP

Label: Warp Records

Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)

Release: North Remixes – EP

Label: Koresma

7AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Same Water Different Seas

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

Late June & Courtney Drummey – Driveway

Release: Standing Still – EP

Label: Heroic

Home – Tides

Release: Odyssey

Label: 606983 Records DK2

Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure

Release: Departure

Label: Seeking Blue

Ambassadeurs – Come a Little Closer

Release: Come a Little Closer – EP

Label: Jalapeno Records

Manatee Commune – Brush

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

Chisari – Layover (Interlude)

Release: Post Modem’s Cyber & Garfunkel

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Bibio – Beyond My Eyes

Release: Beyond Serious – EP

Label: Warp Records

Pijama – Garage

Release: pijama

Label: pijama land

Xky – Shapes

Release: Mercury EP

Label: Xky Music

Frequency Control Centre – Float Left

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter

Release: Paradiso – Single

Label: Flora

Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

Release: The Lake of Woods

Label: Bad Taste Records

8AM Playlist

Bowcraft – Cicada

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

Monster Rally – El Retorno

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)

Release: Kahunastyle

Label: Kahuna Style

Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)

Release: Distance – Single

Label: Lofi Records

X3SR – Farewell

Release: Sublimation

Label: X3SR

FTP – sometimes i sit alone (slowgramming remix)

Release: are we there yet

Label: slowgramming

leafmold – Pacific

Release: Palms

Label: Sleepdance Records

Richard Alfaro – Alone

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

Tycho – Dictaphone's Lament

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

System – Manarola

Release: Common Water – EP

Label: 949877 Records DK2

C418 & Kuabee – Tingle

Release: Excursions

Label: C418

Ethan Wilson – World Lines

Release: Relativity – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

BeachesBeaches – I Know There's An Answer (BeachesBeaches Edit)

Release: I Know There’s An Answer – (BeachesBeaches Edit)

Label: BeachesBeaches

9AM Playlist

Letherette – Sun Up

Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5

Label: Wulf

Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes

Release: Sundials Telescopes EP

Label: 3193825 Records DK

gonima – Warm Season

Release: Strands

Label: SVNSET WAVES

BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

Release: Pretty World

Label: 1629096 Records DK

Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed

Release: Moon Bed – Single

Label: Beatmachinearon

Cialyn – The Sun and The Light

Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)

Label: Cialyn

Boards of Canada – Hey Saturday Sun

Release: The Campfire Headphase

Label: Warp Records

PVLMS – Phases

Release: WINTER WINDS Volume 6

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Ruck P – Sunrise Hike

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

Pool Boy – Empty Buffet

Release: Pool Boy – LP

Label: Coastal Haze

CRAETION – Beachside

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Autograf – Slow Burn

Release: Future Soup – EP

Label: Autograf

Memorex Memories – It's Very Sunny

Release: It’s Very Sunny – Single

Label: 1030018 Records DK

Havana Swim Club – Peaches

Release: Havana Swim Club

Label: Havan Swim Club

Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck

Release: Ice Cream Truck – Single

Label: Dust-Tone

Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)

Release: Pure Water (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP

Label: Synesthesia Media

Monster Rally – Baja Samba

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

Emancipator – Currents

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

