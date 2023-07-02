Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: leafmold, BeachesBeaches, FTP and more

Ri-CHA-CHA-CHA-rd J. Dalton
July 2, 2023
5 min read
View of a canyon extending to the horizon. The canyon is shaded with sunlight reaching the peaks of the mountains within the canyon. In the foreground is the shaded edge of a cliff. The sky is blue with some white clouds on the horizon.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from leafmold, BeachesBeaches, FTP and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “South Rim Village Sunset”. Credit: Grand Canyon National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 02 July 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Letherette – Langsette
      Release: Ep 3
      Label: Wulf
  • Stlndrms – Look of Love
      Release: Look Of Love – Single
      Label: Stlndrms
  • Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
      Release: Secret Dreams
      Label: Sloslylove
  • Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
      Release: Locate Memories – Single
      Label: Decisive Koala
  • Bowcraft – Lunar Ex.
      Release: Many Distant Cities
      Label: 1469535 Records DK
  • Teebs – Shells
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Monster Rally – Bus Ride
      Release: Psychic – EP
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Daisuke Tanabe – Deer Drop Forest
      Release: Before I Forget
      Label: CIRCULATIONS
  • Teen Daze – Paradiso
      Release: Paradiso – Single
      Label: Flora
  • Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
      Release: June Cat
      Label: Ikimono Records
  • Ian Ewing – Beauty
      Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION
      Label: Blvnt Records
  • Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)
      Release: Bright Moments
      Label: Kahuna Style
  • Orange Crush – Invocation
      Release: Autumn Reflections
      Label: Orange Crush
  • Horizon Fire – Asimov
      Release: Earthlight
      Label: DistroKid.com 579457
  • Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
      Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP
      Label: Warp Records
  • Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
      Release: North Remixes – EP
      Label: Koresma

7AM Playlist

  • Bad Snacks – Same Water Different Seas
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Late June & Courtney Drummey – Driveway
      Release: Standing Still – EP
      Label: Heroic
  • Home – Tides
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: 606983 Records DK2
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
      Release: Departure
      Label: Seeking Blue
  • Ambassadeurs – Come a Little Closer
      Release: Come a Little Closer – EP
      Label: Jalapeno Records
  • Manatee Commune – Brush
      Release: Brush
      Label: Record Union
  • Chisari – Layover (Interlude)
      Release: Post Modem’s Cyber & Garfunkel
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Bibio – Beyond My Eyes
      Release: Beyond Serious – EP
      Label: Warp Records
  • Pijama – Garage
      Release: pijama
      Label: pijama land
  • Xky – Shapes
      Release: Mercury EP
      Label: Xky Music
  • Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
      Release: Paradiso – Single
      Label: Flora
  • Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
      Release: The Lake of Woods
      Label: Bad Taste Records

8AM Playlist

  • Bowcraft – Cicada
      Release: Many Distant Cities
      Label: 1469535 Records DK
  • Monster Rally – El Retorno
      Release: Return to Paradise
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)
      Release: Kahunastyle
      Label: Kahuna Style
  • Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)
      Release: Distance – Single
      Label: Lofi Records
  • X3SR – Farewell
      Release: Sublimation
      Label: X3SR
  • FTP – sometimes i sit alone (slowgramming remix)
      Release: are we there yet
      Label: slowgramming
  • leafmold – Pacific
      Release: Palms
      Label: Sleepdance Records
  • Richard Alfaro – Alone
      Release: Refract
      Label: Richard Alfaro
  • Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: Ghostly International
  • System – Manarola
      Release: Common Water – EP
      Label: 949877 Records DK2
  • C418 & Kuabee – Tingle
      Release: Excursions
      Label: C418
  • Ethan Wilson – World Lines
      Release: Relativity – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • BeachesBeaches – I Know There’s An Answer (BeachesBeaches Edit)
      Release: I Know There’s An Answer – (BeachesBeaches Edit)
      Label: BeachesBeaches

9AM Playlist

  • Letherette – Sun Up
      Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5
      Label: Wulf
  • Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
      Release: Sundials Telescopes EP
      Label: 3193825 Records DK
  • gonima – Warm Season
      Release: Strands
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
      Release: Pretty World
      Label: 1629096 Records DK
  • Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed
      Release: Moon Bed – Single
      Label: Beatmachinearon
  • Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
      Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
      Label: Cialyn
  • Boards of Canada – Hey Saturday Sun
      Release: The Campfire Headphase
      Label: Warp Records
  • PVLMS – Phases
      Release: WINTER WINDS Volume 6
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Ruck P – Sunrise Hike
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Pool Boy – Empty Buffet
      Release: Pool Boy – LP
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • CRAETION – Beachside
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Autograf – Slow Burn
      Release: Future Soup – EP
      Label: Autograf
  • Memorex Memories – It’s Very Sunny
      Release: It’s Very Sunny – Single
      Label: 1030018 Records DK
  • Havana Swim Club – Peaches
      Release: Havana Swim Club
      Label: Havan Swim Club
  • Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck
      Release: Ice Cream Truck – Single
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)
      Release: Pure Water (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
      Label: Synesthesia Media
  • Monster Rally – Baja Samba
      Release: Return to Paradise
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Emancipator – Currents
      Release: Mountain of Memory
      Label: Loci Records

Ri-CHA-CHA-CHA-rd J. Dalton

Still obsessed with Käärijä

