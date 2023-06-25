Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Treetalking, Stumbleine, Maluca and more

Ri-CHA-CHA-CHA-rd J. Dalton
June 25, 2023
And sand-covered cliff edge with deciduous trees. The cliff is overlooking a large lake that is deep blue. The sky in the background is blue. There is some haze in the distance.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Treetalking, Stumbleine, Maluca and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Pyramid Point”. Credit: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 25 Jun 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Tajima Hal – Green Ocean
      Release: Beats in Cycle
      Label: Hermit City Recordings
  • Monster Rally – Golden Shores
      Release: Golden Shores – Single
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Hello Meteor – Rain Collection
      Release: Conditioned Air
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Nightflyer – Sanctuary
      Release: Sanctuary – Single
      Label: Nightflyer
  • GlobulDub – Hoverin’
      Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol 3
      Label: Chill Masters Records
  • Swimming TV – Falling
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro
  • Giraffage – Waste Yr Time
      Release: Comfort
      Label: Giraffage
  • Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
      Release: Secret Dreams
      Label: Sloslylove
  • Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
      Release: Locate Memories – Single
      Label: Decisive Koala
  • X3SR – summerlush
      Release: Sublimation
      Label: X3SR
  • Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
      Release: Rubies – EP
      Label: Ghostly International
  • The Beat Broker – Extended Away
      Release: Extended Away – Single
      Label: SENTRALL Records
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
      Release: On the Run
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom
      Release: Inner Space
      Label: Floating Forest
  • Birocratic / Brock Berrigan / iamalex / Philanthrope – Brockoli
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
      Label: Chillhop Music

7AM Playlist

  • Giraffage – Everything is Going to Be Alright
      Release: Comfort
      Label: Giraffage
  • Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck
      Release: Ice Cream Truck – Single
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Mind Groove – Dead Wind
      Release: The Sailor and the Mountain
      Label: Seven Villas Voyage
  • Laflamme – Bo-Tree
      Release: Canopy – EP
      Label: Canopy
  • Koresma – Free
      Release: North – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Ruck P – Belvedere
      Release: Belvedere – Single
      Label: Chillhop Records
  • Monster Rally – Sunflower
      Release: Sunflower – EP
      Label: Gold Robot Records
  • Gold Panda – Pink and Green
      Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
      Label: Tugboat Records
  • Packed Rich – Crane
      Release: Ornithology – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Gold Falls – KMNK
      Release: KMNK – Single
      Label: Gold Falls
  • Frameworks – Kings
      Release: Kings
      Label: Loci Records
  • Tycho – Daydream
      Release: Dive
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Swimming TV – Spring
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro

8AM Playlist

  • Slow Magic – Sorry Safari
      Release: Triangle
      Label: Slow Magic
  • Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
      Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)
      Label: Arms and Sleepers
  • Le Caire – Selfless
      Release: Stratford Ct. Secret Selection 51 to 60
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Orange Crush – Invocation
      Release: Autumn Reflections
      Label: Orange Crush
  • Treetalking – Move With Purpose
      Release: The Unknown
      Label: SXN
  • Chrome Sparks – Your Planet
      Release: Sparks – EP
      Label: Future Classic
  • Tycho – A Circular Reeducation
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: ISO50 Records
  • Geotic – Accept
      Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair
      Label: Basement’s Basement
  • Gold Panda – New Days
      Release: The Work
      Label: City Slang
  • Letherette – Sun Up
      Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5
      Label: Wulf
  • Stumbleine – Ember
      Release: Ghosting
      Label: Stumbleine
  • Maluca – I Couldn’t Leave You
      Release: I Couldn’t Leave You – Single
      Label: Maluca

9AM Playlist

