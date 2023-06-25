Café Chill playlist: Treetalking, Stumbleine, Maluca and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Treetalking, Stumbleine, Maluca and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Pyramid Point”. Credit: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 25 Jun 2023
6AM Playlist
- Tajima Hal – Green Ocean
Release: Beats in Cycle
Label: Hermit City Recordings
- Monster Rally – Golden Shores
Release: Golden Shores – Single
Label: Monster Rally
- Hello Meteor – Rain Collection
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Nightflyer – Sanctuary
Release: Sanctuary – Single
Label: Nightflyer
- GlobulDub – Hoverin’
Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol 3
Label: Chill Masters Records
- Swimming TV – Falling
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
- Giraffage – Waste Yr Time
Release: Comfort
Label: Giraffage
- Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
- Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Release: Locate Memories – Single
Label: Decisive Koala
- X3SR – summerlush
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
- Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Release: Rubies – EP
Label: Ghostly International
- The Beat Broker – Extended Away
Release: Extended Away – Single
Label: SENTRALL Records
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Release: On the Run
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom
Release: Inner Space
Label: Floating Forest
- Birocratic / Brock Berrigan / iamalex / Philanthrope – Brockoli
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
7AM Playlist
- Giraffage – Everything is Going to Be Alright
Release: Comfort
Label: Giraffage
- Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck
Release: Ice Cream Truck – Single
Label: Dust-Tone
- Mind Groove – Dead Wind
Release: The Sailor and the Mountain
Label: Seven Villas Voyage
- Laflamme – Bo-Tree
Release: Canopy – EP
Label: Canopy
- Koresma – Free
Release: North – EP
Label: Koresma
- Ruck P – Belvedere
Release: Belvedere – Single
Label: Chillhop Records
- Monster Rally – Sunflower
Release: Sunflower – EP
Label: Gold Robot Records
- Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: Tugboat Records
- Packed Rich – Crane
Release: Ornithology – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Gold Falls – KMNK
Release: KMNK – Single
Label: Gold Falls
- Frameworks – Kings
Release: Kings
Label: Loci Records
- Tycho – Daydream
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
- Swimming TV – Spring
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
8AM Playlist
- Slow Magic – Sorry Safari
Release: Triangle
Label: Slow Magic
- Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)
Label: Arms and Sleepers
- Le Caire – Selfless
Release: Stratford Ct. Secret Selection 51 to 60
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
- Treetalking – Move With Purpose
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
- Chrome Sparks – Your Planet
Release: Sparks – EP
Label: Future Classic
- Tycho – A Circular Reeducation
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
- Geotic – Accept
Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair
Label: Basement’s Basement
- Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
- Letherette – Sun Up
Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5
Label: Wulf
- Stumbleine – Ember
Release: Ghosting
Label: Stumbleine
- Maluca – I Couldn’t Leave You
Release: I Couldn’t Leave You – Single
Label: Maluca
9AM Playlist
