Café Chill playlist: Treetalking, Stumbleine, Maluca and more

Photo: “Pyramid Point”. Credit: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 25 Jun 2023

6AM Playlist

Tajima Hal – Green Ocean

Release: Beats in Cycle

Label: Hermit City Recordings

Monster Rally – Golden Shores

Release: Golden Shores – Single

Label: Monster Rally

Hello Meteor – Rain Collection

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Nightflyer – Sanctuary

Release: Sanctuary – Single

Label: Nightflyer

GlobulDub – Hoverin'

Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol 3

Label: Chill Masters Records

Swimming TV – Falling

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

Giraffage – Waste Yr Time

Release: Comfort

Label: Giraffage

Sloslylove – Secret Dreams

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

Decisive Koala – Locate Memories

Release: Locate Memories – Single

Label: Decisive Koala

X3SR – summerlush

Release: Sublimation

Label: X3SR

Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

Release: Rubies – EP

Label: Ghostly International

The Beat Broker – Extended Away

Release: Extended Away – Single

Label: SENTRALL Records

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier

Release: On the Run

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom

Release: Inner Space

Label: Floating Forest

Birocratic / Brock Berrigan / iamalex / Philanthrope – Brockoli

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

7AM Playlist

Giraffage – Everything is Going to Be Alright

Release: Comfort

Label: Giraffage

Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck

Release: Ice Cream Truck – Single

Label: Dust-Tone

Mind Groove – Dead Wind

Release: The Sailor and the Mountain

Label: Seven Villas Voyage

Laflamme – Bo-Tree

Release: Canopy – EP

Label: Canopy

Koresma – Free

Release: North – EP

Label: Koresma

Ruck P – Belvedere

Release: Belvedere – Single

Label: Chillhop Records

Monster Rally – Sunflower

Release: Sunflower – EP

Label: Gold Robot Records

Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: Tugboat Records

Packed Rich – Crane

Release: Ornithology – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Gold Falls – KMNK

Release: KMNK – Single

Label: Gold Falls

Frameworks – Kings

Release: Kings

Label: Loci Records

Tycho – Daydream

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

Swimming TV – Spring

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

8AM Playlist

Slow Magic – Sorry Safari

Release: Triangle

Label: Slow Magic

Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo

Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)

Label: Arms and Sleepers

Le Caire – Selfless

Release: Stratford Ct. Secret Selection 51 to 60

Label: Stratford Ct.

Polygrim – Ever So Slightly

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

Treetalking – Move With Purpose

Release: The Unknown

Label: SXN

Chrome Sparks – Your Planet

Release: Sparks – EP

Label: Future Classic

Tycho – A Circular Reeducation

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

Geotic – Accept

Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair

Label: Basement’s Basement

Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

Letherette – Sun Up

Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5

Label: Wulf

Stumbleine – Ember

Release: Ghosting

Label: Stumbleine

Maluca – I Couldn't Leave You

Release: I Couldn't Leave You – Single

Label: Maluca

Release: I Couldn’t Leave You – Single

Label: Maluca

9AM Playlist

