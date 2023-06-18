Café Chill playlist: do_tell, A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools, and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from do_tell, A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools, and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Sunrise at Sunset Crater Volcano”. Credit: Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 18 June 2023

6AM Playlist

Slow Magic – Moon

Release: Triangle Label: Slow Magic Birocratic – Boys’ Bop

Release: Boys’ Bop – Single Label: Chillhop Music Ramakhandra & RUMTUM – Haku

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single Label: Bastard Jazz A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Release: Flight – Single Label: A Sol Mechanic Bad Snacks – Homecoming

Release: Neat Tape 1 Label: backbeet records Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Release: Menagerie – Single Label: Gold Robot Records Hello Meteor – Rain Collection

Release: Conditioned Air Label: Evergreen Prefecture Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections Label: Orange Crush Cialyn – Our Days Gone

Release: Sour Leaves Label: Cialyn il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)

Release: Sloh Remixes – Single Label: Future Archive Recordings A.L.I.S.O.N – Pantheon

Release: Eternite Label: A.L.I.S.O.N Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Release: Nothing Is Still Label: Ninja Tune Reside in Flames – Sinclair Our Flight Has Arrived

Release: Sundials Telescopes – EP Label: 3193825 Records DK Frameworks – Rotations

Release: Imagine Gold Label: Loci Records Flamingosis – Daymaker

7AM Playlist

Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes

Release: Park63 Label: 695581 Records DK2 Bad Snacks – Homecoming

Release: Neat Tape 1 Label: backbeet records Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Release: Framework of a Dream Label: Seven Villas 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Release: Sun Will Crackle Label: I Low You Records Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real

Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest Label: Warp Records Tomas Novoa – Contraluz

Release: Contraluz – Single Label: Maha Records Koresma – Canyon Walls

Release: West Remixes – EP Label: 553452 Records DK Yu-Utsu – Clear

Release: Yu-Utsu Label: Midwest Collective Mvnners – Soft Drive

Release: Soft Drive – Single Label: SXN fr√ºit – Prism

Release: Prism – EP Label: SXN boerd – Look

Release: Misplaced Label: Anjunadeep edapollo – Illuminate

8AM Playlist

do_tell – dream in color

Release: radicle [tape] Label: do_tell Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best Label: City Slang Yppah – Shot into the Sun

Release: Sunset in the Deep End Label: Future Archive Recordings Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler

Release: Lupa Label: ERH A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted

Release: Ultrasound Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct. Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam

Release: …I Care Because You Do Label: Warp Records Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere

Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single Label: DXFXWXU Collective Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour

Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP Label: Loci Records Komodo – Concept 11

Release: Still Life Label: Points Records King Shi – Father’s Love

Release: Jupiter Blues Label: Tekhedz and Millennium Jazz Music Teen Daze – Modern Compromise

Release: Modern Compromise – Single Label: Flora Almanacs – Coyote Blanco

Release: Spirits of the River Label: Mystery Circles Richard Alfaro – Alone

9AM Playlist

Visible Cloaks – Wheel

Release: Lex – EP Label: RVNG Intl. Tom Day – Lyrebird

Release: Selected Works 2 Label: Peaks 100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Release: Yarrow Label: 645497 Records DK baechulgi – Believe

Release: Believe – Single Label: Inner Ocean Records Rosentwig – Dawsonia

Release: Dawsonia – Single Label: 904678 Records DK The American Dollar – Sea of Roses

Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP Label: Beatsupply Soft Static – Dreams

Release: Dreams – Single Label: 3736632 Records DK Panda Coast – Dreary Dreary

Release: Something to Hold Onto Label: 691237 Records DK Boards of Canada – Open the Light

Release: Music Has the Right to Children Label: Warp Records The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep

Release: Murmur – EP Label: Ghostly International YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents

Release: Currents – Single Label: YOUTH 83 Hello Meteor – Heated Seats

Release: Community Broadcasting Label: Evergreen Prefecture Teen Daze – Paradiso

Release: Paradiso – Single Label: Flora Jinsang – bliss

Release: life Label: VinDig Tycho – Past Is Prologue

