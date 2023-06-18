Café Chill playlist: do_tell, A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools, and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from do_tell, A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools, and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Sunrise at Sunset Crater Volcano”. Credit: Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 18 June 2023
6AM Playlist
- Slow Magic – Moon
Release: Triangle
Label: Slow Magic
- Birocratic – Boys’ Bop
Release: Boys’ Bop – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
- Ramakhandra & RUMTUM – Haku
Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz
- A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Release: Flight – Single
Label: A Sol Mechanic
- Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Release: Neat Tape 1
Label: backbeet records
- Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Release: Menagerie – Single
Label: Gold Robot Records
- Hello Meteor – Rain Collection
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
- Cialyn – Our Days Gone
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
- il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Pantheon
Release: Eternite
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Release: Nothing Is Still
Label: Ninja Tune
- Reside in Flames – Sinclair Our Flight Has Arrived
Release: Sundials Telescopes – EP
Label: 3193825 Records DK
- Frameworks – Rotations
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: Loci Records
- Flamingosis – Daymaker
Release: Daymaker – Single
Label: Flamingosis
7AM Playlist
- Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
- 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Release: Sun Will Crackle
Label: I Low You Records
- Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
Label: Warp Records
- Tomas Novoa – Contraluz
Release: Contraluz – Single
Label: Maha Records
- Koresma – Canyon Walls
Release: West Remixes – EP
Label: 553452 Records DK
- Yu-Utsu – Clear
Release: Yu-Utsu
Label: Midwest Collective
- Mvnners – Soft Drive
Release: Soft Drive – Single
Label: SXN
- fr√ºit – Prism
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
- boerd – Look
Release: Misplaced
Label: Anjunadeep
- edapollo – Illuminate
Release: Air / Illuminate – Single
Label: Opine
8AM Playlist
- do_tell – dream in color
Release: radicle [tape]
Label: do_tell
- Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: City Slang
- Yppah – Shot into the Sun
Release: Sunset in the Deep End
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler
Release: Lupa
Label: ERH
- A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
Release: Ultrasound
Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
- Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
Release: …I Care Because You Do
Label: Warp Records
- Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere
Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
- Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
Label: Loci Records
- Komodo – Concept 11
Release: Still Life
Label: Points Records
- King Shi – Father’s Love
Release: Jupiter Blues
Label: Tekhedz and Millennium Jazz Music
- Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
Release: Modern Compromise – Single
Label: Flora
- Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
Release: Spirits of the River
Label: Mystery Circles
- Richard Alfaro – Alone
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
9AM Playlist
- Visible Cloaks – Wheel
Release: Lex – EP
Label: RVNG Intl.
- Tom Day – Lyrebird
Release: Selected Works 2
Label: Peaks
- 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
- baechulgi – Believe
Release: Believe – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Rosentwig – Dawsonia
Release: Dawsonia – Single
Label: 904678 Records DK
- The American Dollar – Sea of Roses
Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
Label: Beatsupply
- Soft Static – Dreams
Release: Dreams – Single
Label: 3736632 Records DK
- Panda Coast – Dreary Dreary
Release: Something to Hold Onto
Label: 691237 Records DK
- Boards of Canada – Open the Light
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
- The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
Release: Murmur – EP
Label: Ghostly International
- YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
Release: Currents – Single
Label: YOUTH 83
- Hello Meteor – Heated Seats
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Teen Daze – Paradiso
Release: Paradiso – Single
Label: Flora
- Jinsang – bliss
Release: life
Label: VinDig
- Tycho – Past Is Prologue
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
