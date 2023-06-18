Café Chill playlist: do_tell, A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools, and more

Cafe Chill

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from do_tell, A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools, and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Sunrise at Sunset Crater Volcano”. Credit: Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 18 June 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Slow Magic – Moon
      Release: Triangle
      Label: Slow Magic
  • Birocratic – Boys’ Bop
      Release: Boys’ Bop – Single
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Ramakhandra & RUMTUM – Haku
      Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz
  • A Sol Mechanic – Flight
      Release: Flight – Single
      Label: A Sol Mechanic
  • Bad Snacks – Homecoming
      Release: Neat Tape 1
      Label: backbeet records
  • Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
      Release: Menagerie – Single
      Label: Gold Robot Records
  • Hello Meteor – Rain Collection
      Release: Conditioned Air
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Orange Crush – Invocation
      Release: Autumn Reflections
      Label: Orange Crush
  • Cialyn – Our Days Gone
      Release: Sour Leaves
      Label: Cialyn
  • il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
      Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Pantheon
      Release: Eternite
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
      Release: Nothing Is Still
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Reside in Flames – Sinclair Our Flight Has Arrived
      Release: Sundials Telescopes – EP
      Label: 3193825 Records DK
  • Frameworks – Rotations
      Release: Imagine Gold
      Label: Loci Records
  • Flamingosis – Daymaker
      Release: Daymaker – Single
      Label: Flamingosis

7AM Playlist

  • Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Bad Snacks – Homecoming
      Release: Neat Tape 1
      Label: backbeet records
  • Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
      Release: Framework of a Dream
      Label: Seven Villas
  • 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
      Release: Sun Will Crackle
      Label: I Low You Records
  • Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
      Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
      Label: Warp Records
  • Tomas Novoa – Contraluz
      Release: Contraluz – Single
      Label: Maha Records
  • Koresma – Canyon Walls
      Release: West Remixes – EP
      Label: 553452 Records DK
  • Yu-Utsu – Clear
      Release: Yu-Utsu
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Mvnners – Soft Drive
      Release: Soft Drive – Single
      Label: SXN
  • fr√ºit – Prism
      Release: Prism – EP
      Label: SXN
  • boerd – Look
      Release: Misplaced
      Label: Anjunadeep
  • edapollo – Illuminate
      Release: Air / Illuminate – Single
      Label: Opine

8AM Playlist

  • do_tell – dream in color
      Release: radicle [tape]
      Label: do_tell
  • Gold Panda – Pink and Green
      Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
      Label: City Slang
  • Yppah – Shot into the Sun
      Release: Sunset in the Deep End
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler
      Release: Lupa
      Label: ERH
  • A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
      Release: Ultrasound
      Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
  • Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
      Release: …I Care Because You Do
      Label: Warp Records
  • Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere
      Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
      Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
      Label: Loci Records
  • Komodo – Concept 11
      Release: Still Life
      Label: Points Records
  • King Shi – Father’s Love
      Release: Jupiter Blues
      Label: Tekhedz and Millennium Jazz Music
  • Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
      Release: Modern Compromise – Single
      Label: Flora
  • Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
      Release: Spirits of the River
      Label: Mystery Circles
  • Richard Alfaro – Alone
      Release: Refract
      Label: Richard Alfaro

9AM Playlist

  • Visible Cloaks – Wheel
      Release: Lex – EP
      Label: RVNG Intl.
  • Tom Day – Lyrebird
      Release: Selected Works 2
      Label: Peaks
  • 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
      Release: Yarrow
      Label: 645497 Records DK
  • baechulgi – Believe
      Release: Believe – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Rosentwig – Dawsonia
      Release: Dawsonia – Single
      Label: 904678 Records DK
  • The American Dollar – Sea of Roses
      Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
      Label: Beatsupply
  • Soft Static – Dreams
      Release: Dreams – Single
      Label: 3736632 Records DK
  • Panda Coast – Dreary Dreary
      Release: Something to Hold Onto
      Label: 691237 Records DK
  • Boards of Canada – Open the Light
      Release: Music Has the Right to Children
      Label: Warp Records
  • The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
      Release: Murmur – EP
      Label: Ghostly International
  • YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
      Release: Currents – Single
      Label: YOUTH 83
  • Hello Meteor – Heated Seats
      Release: Community Broadcasting
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Teen Daze – Paradiso
      Release: Paradiso – Single
      Label: Flora
  • Jinsang – bliss
      Release: life
      Label: VinDig
  • Tycho – Past Is Prologue
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: Ghostly International

