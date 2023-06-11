Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: leafmold, Nightflyer, Fujii and more

Ri-CHA-CHA-CHA-rd J. Dalton
June 11, 2023
5 min read
Icicles in the foreground with a waterfall in the background. The ice and water have a blue tint to them.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from leafmold, Nightflyer, Fujii and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Cascade in Winter”. Credit: Shenandoah National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 11 Jan 2023

6AM Playlist

  • adamlondon – Maple
      Release: Hiddenhills
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • American Teleport – Southern Sunset
      Release: Roots – Single
      Label: Beatsupply
  • Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
      Release: full circle
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Sun Glitters – It Took Me a While
      Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
      Release: Places – EP
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group
  • Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures
      Release: Conditioned Air
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Gold Falls – KMNK
      Release: KMNK – Single
      Label: Gold Falls
  • Sun Glitters – Outside (Reprise)
      Release: The Singles
      Label: Sun Glitters
  • Reside in Flames – On Through the Dark
      Release: Till Dim Stars Wane
      Label: Reside in Flames
  • Lone – Boketto
      Release: Not Seeing Is a Flower – Single
      Label: Ancient Astronauts
  • Lyli J – Agave
      Release: Micro Wanders
      Label: Crossworlder Music Ltd
  • X3SR – Farewell
      Release: Sublimation
      Label: X3SR
  • Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)
      Release: Distance (feat. Memorex Memories) – Single
      Label: Wild Nature

7AM Playlist

  • Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
      Release: Rubies – EP
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Giraffage – SLO
      Release: Comfort
      Label: Giraffage
  • Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
      Release: Signal Flow – EP
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Ian Aisling – Turbulence
      Release: Finally – EP
      Label: Ian Aisling Media
  • Shadley Peterson – Seaside
      Release: Pearls
      Label: Keats Collective
  • Freud – Cuban Episode
      Release: Velvet Dance – EP
      Label: Substruct Audio
  • Aoki Takamasa – Hope
      Release: Indigo Rose
      Label: PROGRESSIVE FOrM
  • Gold Falls – KMNK
      Release: KMNK – Single
      Label: Gold Falls
  • Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
      Release: Entertainment – EP
      Label: BLDG5
  • Tycho – A Walk
      Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)
      Label: Ghostly International

8AM Playlist

  • Shigeto – Safe in Here
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Sundrenched – Flyby
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • leafmold – Culdesacs
      Release: Palms
      Label: Sleepdance Records
  • Nightflyer – Awakening
      Release: Monuments – Single
      Label: Nightflyer
  • Fujii – Long Nights
      Release: Spirit Anthem
      Label: Puget Sound Collective
  • Tobias – Shiver
      Release: Shiver – Single
      Label: Tobias
  • Rosentwig – Dawsonia
      Release: Dawsonia – Single
      Label: 904678 Records DK
  • Koresma – Northern Lights
      Release: Compass
      Label: Koresma
  • Yppah – Shot into the Sun
      Release: Sunset in the Deep End
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Ta-Ku – Long Time No See (Ekali Remix)
      Release: Long Time No See (Ekali Remix)
      Label: Fool’s Gold Records
  • Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
      Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
      Label: Nightflyer
  • Lyli J – Lunari
      Release: Lunari – EP
      Label: Monoke Records
  • gonima – Warm Season
      Release: Strands
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • VIQ – Journey
      Release: Last Path
      Label: VIQ

9AM Playlist

  • FTP – sometimes i sit alone (slowgramming remix)
      Release: are we there yet
      Label: slowgramming
  • innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba
      Release: R U Ok? – EP
      Label: Eastern Nurseries
  • Shigeto – Miss U
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
      Release: Puzzles – EP
      Label: Microfunk Music
  • Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Wave damage – Islands
      Release: Islands – EP
      Label: 4530854 Records DK
  • Astropilot – Tenderness (Revisited)
      Release: Tenderness – Single
      Label: AstroPilot Music
  • Philippe Del Bosque – Oor
      Release: Oor – Single
      Label: Philippe Bosmans
  • Francesca Guccione – Ganymede
      Release: Tales from the Deepest Lights Vol. I – EP
      Label: Modularfield
  • Mt. Marcy – Okay But This Is the Last Time But This Is the Last Time
      Release: Okay But This Is the Last Time But This Is the Last Time
      Label: mt. marcy and friends
  • Invention – Landrace
      Release: Landrace – Single
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Hello Meteor – tropikal (BONUS STAGE)
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Fujii – Colour Storm
      Release: EP-Tape1 – EP
      Label: -AVERSIAC-
  • Windows 96 – Hello Earth
      Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
      Label: Windows 96
  • Sloslylove – First Semester Love
      Release: Secret Dreams
      Label: Sloslylove
  • Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand
      Release: Body Complex
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Boom Bip – Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)
      Release: Corymb
      Label: Lex Records

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Ri-CHA-CHA-CHA-rd J. Dalton

Still obsessed with Käärijä

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu