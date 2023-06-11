Café Chill playlist: leafmold, Nightflyer, Fujii and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from leafmold, Nightflyer, Fujii and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Cascade in Winter”. Credit: Shenandoah National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 11 Jan 2023
6AM Playlist
- adamlondon – Maple
Release: Hiddenhills
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- American Teleport – Southern Sunset
Release: Roots – Single
Label: Beatsupply
- Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Release: full circle
Label: Ghostly International
- Sun Glitters – It Took Me a While
Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
- il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Release: Places – EP
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
- Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Gold Falls – KMNK
Release: KMNK – Single
Label: Gold Falls
- Sun Glitters – Outside (Reprise)
Release: The Singles
Label: Sun Glitters
- Reside in Flames – On Through the Dark
Release: Till Dim Stars Wane
Label: Reside in Flames
- Lone – Boketto
Release: Not Seeing Is a Flower – Single
Label: Ancient Astronauts
- Lyli J – Agave
Release: Micro Wanders
Label: Crossworlder Music Ltd
- X3SR – Farewell
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
- Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)
Release: Distance (feat. Memorex Memories) – Single
Label: Wild Nature
7AM Playlist
- Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Release: Rubies – EP
Label: Ghostly International
- Giraffage – SLO
Release: Comfort
Label: Giraffage
- Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
Release: Signal Flow – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Ian Aisling – Turbulence
Release: Finally – EP
Label: Ian Aisling Media
- Shadley Peterson – Seaside
Release: Pearls
Label: Keats Collective
- Freud – Cuban Episode
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
- Aoki Takamasa – Hope
Release: Indigo Rose
Label: PROGRESSIVE FOrM
- Gold Falls – KMNK
Release: KMNK – Single
Label: Gold Falls
- Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
Release: Entertainment – EP
Label: BLDG5
- Tycho – A Walk
Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)
Label: Ghostly International
8AM Playlist
- Shigeto – Safe in Here
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Sundrenched – Flyby
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- leafmold – Culdesacs
Release: Palms
Label: Sleepdance Records
- Nightflyer – Awakening
Release: Monuments – Single
Label: Nightflyer
- Fujii – Long Nights
Release: Spirit Anthem
Label: Puget Sound Collective
- Tobias – Shiver
Release: Shiver – Single
Label: Tobias
- Rosentwig – Dawsonia
Release: Dawsonia – Single
Label: 904678 Records DK
- Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: Compass
Label: Koresma
- Yppah – Shot into the Sun
Release: Sunset in the Deep End
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Ta-Ku – Long Time No See (Ekali Remix)
Release: Long Time No See (Ekali Remix)
Label: Fool’s Gold Records
- Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
- Lyli J – Lunari
Release: Lunari – EP
Label: Monoke Records
- gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- VIQ – Journey
Release: Last Path
Label: VIQ
9AM Playlist
- FTP – sometimes i sit alone (slowgramming remix)
Release: are we there yet
Label: slowgramming
- innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba
Release: R U Ok? – EP
Label: Eastern Nurseries
- Shigeto – Miss U
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
Release: Puzzles – EP
Label: Microfunk Music
- Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Wave damage – Islands
Release: Islands – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
- Astropilot – Tenderness (Revisited)
Release: Tenderness – Single
Label: AstroPilot Music
- Philippe Del Bosque – Oor
Release: Oor – Single
Label: Philippe Bosmans
- Francesca Guccione – Ganymede
Release: Tales from the Deepest Lights Vol. I – EP
Label: Modularfield
- Mt. Marcy – Okay But This Is the Last Time But This Is the Last Time
Release: Okay But This Is the Last Time But This Is the Last Time
Label: mt. marcy and friends
- Invention – Landrace
Release: Landrace – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
- Hello Meteor – tropikal (BONUS STAGE)
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Fujii – Colour Storm
Release: EP-Tape1 – EP
Label: -AVERSIAC-
- Windows 96 – Hello Earth
Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
Label: Windows 96
- Sloslylove – First Semester Love
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
- Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand
Release: Body Complex
Label: Ghostly International
- Boom Bip – Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)
Release: Corymb
Label: Lex Records
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment