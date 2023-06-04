Café Chill playlist: Flamingosis & The Kount, Astropilot and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Flamingosis & The Kount, Astropilot and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Aurora Borealis at the Park”. Credit: Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 04 June 2023

6AM Playlist

Peter Bark – Take Care

Release: Empty Rooms

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Empty Rooms Label: Inner Ocean Records Swimming TV – Spring

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

Release: Raindance – EP Label: Cosmonostro Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental

Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single

Label: Audionautic Records

Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single Label: Audionautic Records Lost Integrity – What You Want

Release: Go Where You Wanna Go – EP

Label: Lost Integrity

Release: Go Where You Wanna Go – EP Label: Lost Integrity Janelle Costa – Rain

Release: My Kinda Flower – EP

Label: Janelle Costa Music

Release: My Kinda Flower – EP Label: Janelle Costa Music Men I Trust – 5am Waltz

Release: Untourable Album

Label: Independent

Release: Untourable Album Label: Independent Giraffage – Girl

Release: Comfort

Label: Giraffage

Release: Comfort Label: Giraffage Dillard – Lust

Release: Empress LP

Label: D93 Audio

Release: Empress LP Label: D93 Audio Frameworks – Kings

Release: Kings

Label: Loci Records

Release: Kings Label: Loci Records il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)

Release: Places – EP

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

Release: Places – EP Label: Nettwerk Music Group Tycho – Dive (Radio Edit)

Release: Dive (Radio Edit) – Single

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Dive (Radio Edit) – Single Label: Ghostly International Tedium Cool – Random Magic

Release: Midnight Tapes

Label: Tedium Cool

Release: Midnight Tapes Label: Tedium Cool Tekvision – Lament

Release: Lament – Single

Label: independent

Release: Lament – Single Label: independent pijama land – Flavia

Release: pijama

Label: pijama land

Release: pijama Label: pijama land Flamingosis – Do It

Release: Stereocure Vol. 3

Label: Stereocure

Release: Stereocure Vol. 3 Label: Stereocure Soft Static – Rose Bed

Release: Warrior in a Garden

Label: 3736632 Records DK

7AM Playlist

20HoursAfterDawn – Sweetness Of Fake Pollution

Release: Sun Will Crackle

Label: I Low You Records

Release: Sun Will Crackle Label: I Low You Records Sundrenched – Car Commercial

Release: Emerald – EP

Label: Sundrenched

Release: Emerald – EP Label: Sundrenched Xky – Shapes

Release: Mercury EP

Label: Xky Music

Release: Mercury EP Label: Xky Music High Tides – Zolar

Release: Zolar – Single

Label: Rad Cult

Release: Zolar – Single Label: Rad Cult Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk

Release: Celestial Nighthawk

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Celestial Nighthawk Label: Inner Ocean Records Tycho – From Home

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Past Is Prologue Label: Ghostly International Treetalking – Move With Purpose

Release: The Unknown

Label: SXN

Release: The Unknown Label: SXN flow.ctrl – Thumper

Release: Lullaby – EP

Label: flow.ctrl

Release: Lullaby – EP Label: flow.ctrl Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: The Oahu GP Label: Evergreen Prefecture Peregrihn – Ambrosia

Release: Ambrosia – Single

Label: Peregrihn

Release: Ambrosia – Single Label: Peregrihn Rosentwig – Supergravity

Release: Kopfkino – EP

Label: 904678 Records DK

Release: Kopfkino – EP Label: 904678 Records DK Mint Julep – Blinded

Release: Stray Fantasies

Label: Western Vinyl

Release: Stray Fantasies Label: Western Vinyl Sitkah – No Good

Release: No Good – Single

Label: Sitkah

8AM Playlist

Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation

Release: Herichor

Label: Possums at Twilight

Release: Herichor Label: Possums at Twilight Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual

Release: Maniacs!

Label: Flamingosis & The Kount

Release: Maniacs! Label: Flamingosis & The Kount Fujii – Familiar Faces

Release: Spirit Anthem

Label: Puget Sound Collective

Release: Spirit Anthem Label: Puget Sound Collective Rosentwig – Dawsonia

Release: Dawsonia – Single

Label: Rosentwig

Release: Dawsonia – Single Label: Rosentwig Seemio – Untitled I

Release: Untitled – Single

Label: Seemio Music

Release: Untitled – Single Label: Seemio Music Invisible Pyramids – black desert

Release: Possession Volume 2

Label: 1216142 Records DK

Release: Possession Volume 2 Label: 1216142 Records DK Astropilot – Tenderness (Revisited)

Release: Tenderness – Single

Label: AstroPilot Music

Release: Tenderness – Single Label: AstroPilot Music MossGatherer – Standing Right There

Release: Out There – EP

Label: XVI Records

Release: Out There – EP Label: XVI Records Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon

Label: Hunya Munya Records

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon Label: Hunya Munya Records Xky – Shapes

Release: Mercury EP

Label: Xky Music

Release: Mercury EP Label: Xky Music Tomas Novoa – Tundra

Release: Espacio Negativo – EP

Label: Tomas Novoa

Release: Espacio Negativo – EP Label: Tomas Novoa Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)

Release: North Remixes – EP

Label: Koresma

Release: North Remixes – EP Label: Koresma Headstreams – Worlds

Release: Worlds – Single

Label: AURA

Release: Worlds – Single Label: AURA A.L.I.S.O.N – Pink Cloud Days

Release: Sunshine Girl – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: Sunshine Girl – Single Label: A.L.I.S.O.N Teebs – NES

Release: Did It Again – Single

Label: Brainfeeder

9AM Playlist

monoscape – Elysian Valley

Release: Worldview

Label: monoscape

Release: Worldview Label: monoscape Havana Swim Club – Lagoon

Release: Havana Swim Club

Label: Havan Swim Club

Release: Havana Swim Club Label: Havan Swim Club Monster Rally – Island Hopping

Release: Botanica Dream

Label: Monster Rally

Release: Botanica Dream Label: Monster Rally Broke For Free – Juparo

Release: Petal

Label: Broke For Free

Release: Petal Label: Broke For Free Ian Ewing – Beauty

Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION

Label: Blvnt Records

Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION Label: Blvnt Records Vanilla – Fuji

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

Release: Origin Label: VinDig Chickenwizard – End Dream

Release: Stargaze

Label: Wizard Is a Chicken

Release: Stargaze Label: Wizard Is a Chicken Washed Out – Don’t Give Up

Release: Paracosm

Label: Pod

Release: Paracosm Label: Pod Fujii – Long Nights

Release: Spirit Anthem

Label: Puget Sound Collective

Release: Spirit Anthem Label: Puget Sound Collective Smika – Marble

Release: Opal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Opal Label: Inner Ocean Records Swimming TV – Spring

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

Release: Raindance – EP Label: Cosmonostro Marley Carroll – Migration

Release: Flight Patterns

Label: Loci Records

Release: Flight Patterns Label: Loci Records Lusine – Won’t Forget (feat. Vilja Larjosto)

Release: Sensorimotor

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Sensorimotor Label: Ghostly International Willis Fader – Shifter

Release: Cool Ranch

Label: Paradeco Records

Release: Cool Ranch Label: Paradeco Records Jinsang – Cold Seas

Release: Life

Label: VinDig

Release: Life Label: VinDig Tycho – Division

Release: Epoch

Label: Ghostly International

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.