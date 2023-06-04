Café Chill playlist: Flamingosis & The Kount, Astropilot and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Flamingosis & The Kount, Astropilot and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Aurora Borealis at the Park”. Credit: Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 04 June 2023
6AM Playlist
- Peter Bark – Take Care
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Swimming TV – Spring
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
- Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental
Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single
Label: Audionautic Records
- Lost Integrity – What You Want
Release: Go Where You Wanna Go – EP
Label: Lost Integrity
- Janelle Costa – Rain
Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
Label: Janelle Costa Music
- Men I Trust – 5am Waltz
Release: Untourable Album
Label: Independent
- Giraffage – Girl
Release: Comfort
Label: Giraffage
- Dillard – Lust
Release: Empress LP
Label: D93 Audio
- Frameworks – Kings
Release: Kings
Label: Loci Records
- il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Release: Places – EP
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
- Tycho – Dive (Radio Edit)
Release: Dive (Radio Edit) – Single
Label: Ghostly International
- Tedium Cool – Random Magic
Release: Midnight Tapes
Label: Tedium Cool
- Tekvision – Lament
Release: Lament – Single
Label: independent
- pijama land – Flavia
Release: pijama
Label: pijama land
- Flamingosis – Do It
Release: Stereocure Vol. 3
Label: Stereocure
- Soft Static – Rose Bed
Release: Warrior in a Garden
Label: 3736632 Records DK
7AM Playlist
- 20HoursAfterDawn – Sweetness Of Fake Pollution
Release: Sun Will Crackle
Label: I Low You Records
- Sundrenched – Car Commercial
Release: Emerald – EP
Label: Sundrenched
- Xky – Shapes
Release: Mercury EP
Label: Xky Music
- High Tides – Zolar
Release: Zolar – Single
Label: Rad Cult
- Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk
Release: Celestial Nighthawk
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Tycho – From Home
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
- Treetalking – Move With Purpose
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
- flow.ctrl – Thumper
Release: Lullaby – EP
Label: flow.ctrl
- Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Peregrihn – Ambrosia
Release: Ambrosia – Single
Label: Peregrihn
- Rosentwig – Supergravity
Release: Kopfkino – EP
Label: 904678 Records DK
- Mint Julep – Blinded
Release: Stray Fantasies
Label: Western Vinyl
- Sitkah – No Good
Release: No Good – Single
Label: Sitkah
8AM Playlist
- Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
Release: Herichor
Label: Possums at Twilight
- Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual
Release: Maniacs!
Label: Flamingosis & The Kount
- Fujii – Familiar Faces
Release: Spirit Anthem
Label: Puget Sound Collective
- Rosentwig – Dawsonia
Release: Dawsonia – Single
Label: Rosentwig
- Seemio – Untitled I
Release: Untitled – Single
Label: Seemio Music
- Invisible Pyramids – black desert
Release: Possession Volume 2
Label: 1216142 Records DK
- Astropilot – Tenderness (Revisited)
Release: Tenderness – Single
Label: AstroPilot Music
- MossGatherer – Standing Right There
Release: Out There – EP
Label: XVI Records
- Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
Label: Hunya Munya Records
- Xky – Shapes
Release: Mercury EP
Label: Xky Music
- Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Release: Espacio Negativo – EP
Label: Tomas Novoa
- Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
Release: North Remixes – EP
Label: Koresma
- Headstreams – Worlds
Release: Worlds – Single
Label: AURA
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Pink Cloud Days
Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Teebs – NES
Release: Did It Again – Single
Label: Brainfeeder
9AM Playlist
- monoscape – Elysian Valley
Release: Worldview
Label: monoscape
- Havana Swim Club – Lagoon
Release: Havana Swim Club
Label: Havan Swim Club
- Monster Rally – Island Hopping
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
- Broke For Free – Juparo
Release: Petal
Label: Broke For Free
- Ian Ewing – Beauty
Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION
Label: Blvnt Records
- Vanilla – Fuji
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
- Chickenwizard – End Dream
Release: Stargaze
Label: Wizard Is a Chicken
- Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Release: Paracosm
Label: Pod
- Fujii – Long Nights
Release: Spirit Anthem
Label: Puget Sound Collective
- Smika – Marble
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Swimming TV – Spring
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
- Marley Carroll – Migration
Release: Flight Patterns
Label: Loci Records
- Lusine – Won’t Forget (feat. Vilja Larjosto)
Release: Sensorimotor
Label: Ghostly International
- Willis Fader – Shifter
Release: Cool Ranch
Label: Paradeco Records
- Jinsang – Cold Seas
Release: Life
Label: VinDig
- Tycho – Division
Release: Epoch
Label: Ghostly International
