Café Chill playlist: Flamingosis & The Kount, Astropilot and more

Ri-CHA-CHA-CHA-rd J. Dalton
June 4, 2023
Florescent green aurora bands in a dark blue sky above a melting snowy polar landscape.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Flamingosis & The Kount, Astropilot and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Aurora Borealis at the Park”. Credit: Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 04 June 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Peter Bark – Take Care
      Release: Empty Rooms
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Swimming TV – Spring
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro
  • Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental
      Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single
      Label: Audionautic Records
  • Lost Integrity – What You Want
      Release: Go Where You Wanna Go – EP
      Label: Lost Integrity
  • Janelle Costa – Rain
      Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
      Label: Janelle Costa Music
  • Men I Trust – 5am Waltz
      Release: Untourable Album
      Label: Independent
  • Giraffage – Girl
      Release: Comfort
      Label: Giraffage
  • Dillard – Lust
      Release: Empress LP
      Label: D93 Audio
  • Frameworks – Kings
      Release: Kings
      Label: Loci Records
  • il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
      Release: Places – EP
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group
  • Tycho – Dive (Radio Edit)
      Release: Dive (Radio Edit) – Single
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Tedium Cool – Random Magic
      Release: Midnight Tapes
      Label: Tedium Cool
  • Tekvision – Lament
      Release: Lament – Single
      Label: independent
  • pijama land – Flavia
      Release: pijama
      Label: pijama land
  • Flamingosis – Do It
      Release: Stereocure Vol. 3
      Label: Stereocure
  • Soft Static – Rose Bed
      Release: Warrior in a Garden
      Label: 3736632 Records DK

7AM Playlist

  • 20HoursAfterDawn – Sweetness Of Fake Pollution
      Release: Sun Will Crackle
      Label: I Low You Records
  • Sundrenched – Car Commercial
      Release: Emerald – EP
      Label: Sundrenched
  • Xky – Shapes
      Release: Mercury EP
      Label: Xky Music
  • High Tides – Zolar
      Release: Zolar – Single
      Label: Rad Cult
  • Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk
      Release: Celestial Nighthawk
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Tycho – From Home
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Treetalking – Move With Purpose
      Release: The Unknown
      Label: SXN
  • flow.ctrl – Thumper
      Release: Lullaby – EP
      Label: flow.ctrl
  • Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Peregrihn – Ambrosia
      Release: Ambrosia – Single
      Label: Peregrihn
  • Rosentwig – Supergravity
      Release: Kopfkino – EP
      Label: 904678 Records DK
  • Mint Julep – Blinded
      Release: Stray Fantasies
      Label: Western Vinyl
  • Sitkah – No Good
      Release: No Good – Single
      Label: Sitkah

8AM Playlist

  • Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
      Release: Herichor
      Label: Possums at Twilight
  • Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual
      Release: Maniacs!
      Label: Flamingosis & The Kount
  • Fujii – Familiar Faces
      Release: Spirit Anthem
      Label: Puget Sound Collective
  • Rosentwig – Dawsonia
      Release: Dawsonia – Single
      Label: Rosentwig
  • Seemio – Untitled I
      Release: Untitled – Single
      Label: Seemio Music
  • Invisible Pyramids – black desert
      Release: Possession Volume 2
      Label: 1216142 Records DK
  • Astropilot – Tenderness (Revisited)
      Release: Tenderness – Single
      Label: AstroPilot Music
  • MossGatherer – Standing Right There
      Release: Out There – EP
      Label: XVI Records
  • Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
      Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
      Label: Hunya Munya Records
  • Xky – Shapes
      Release: Mercury EP
      Label: Xky Music
  • Tomas Novoa – Tundra
      Release: Espacio Negativo – EP
      Label: Tomas Novoa
  • Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
      Release: North Remixes – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Headstreams – Worlds
      Release: Worlds – Single
      Label: AURA
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Pink Cloud Days
      Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Teebs – NES
      Release: Did It Again – Single
      Label: Brainfeeder

9AM Playlist

  • monoscape – Elysian Valley
      Release: Worldview
      Label: monoscape
  • Havana Swim Club – Lagoon
      Release: Havana Swim Club
      Label: Havan Swim Club
  • Monster Rally – Island Hopping
      Release: Botanica Dream
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Broke For Free – Juparo
      Release: Petal
      Label: Broke For Free
  • Ian Ewing – Beauty
      Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION
      Label: Blvnt Records
  • Vanilla – Fuji
      Release: Origin
      Label: VinDig
  • Chickenwizard – End Dream
      Release: Stargaze
      Label: Wizard Is a Chicken
  • Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
      Release: Paracosm
      Label: Pod
  • Fujii – Long Nights
      Release: Spirit Anthem
      Label: Puget Sound Collective
  • Smika – Marble
      Release: Opal
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Swimming TV – Spring
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro
  • Marley Carroll – Migration
      Release: Flight Patterns
      Label: Loci Records
  • Lusine – Won’t Forget (feat. Vilja Larjosto)
      Release: Sensorimotor
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Willis Fader – Shifter
      Release: Cool Ranch
      Label: Paradeco Records
  • Jinsang – Cold Seas
      Release: Life
      Label: VinDig
  • Tycho – Division
      Release: Epoch
      Label: Ghostly International

Ri-CHA-CHA-CHA-rd J. Dalton

Still obsessed with Käärijä

