Café Chill playlist: Rosentwig, Ethan Wilson and more

May 28, 2023
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Rosentwig, Ethan Wilson and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Ofu Lagoon”. Credit: National Park of American Samoa/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 28 May 2023

6AM Playlist

  • wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
      Release: brodies attestupa
      Label: Wowflower
  • Forhill – Iris (Edit)
      Release: Luna – Single
      Label: Forhill
  • Bowcraft – Cicada
      Release: Many Distant Cities
      Label: 1469535 Records DK
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers
      Release: Feathers
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky
      Release: June Cat
      Label: Ikimono Records
  • Deep Shoq – Forward
      Release: Pause – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Birocratic / Brock Berrigan / iamalex / Philanthrope – Brockoli
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Custodian – her
      Release: Bouncy Castle – EP
      Label: Night Owl Collective
  • VIQ – Vestige
      Release: Crystal Shores
      Label: VIQ
  • Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Gold Panda – Pink and Green
      Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
      Label: City Slang
  • No Spirit – Leaves Covered by Snow
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • DNZ – Wanderlust
      Release: Wanderlust – Single
      Label: DNZ
  • Secede – Leraine
      Release: Tryshasla
      Label: Sending Orbs
  • edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)
      Release: Blue Spring – EP (Remixes)
      Label: Opine

7AM Playlist

  • Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake
      Release: Emotions
      Label: Moshun Sound
  • Slow Magic – Sorry Safari
      Release: Triangle
      Label: Slow Magic
  • Soular Order – Navigator
      Release: Vessels IX
      Label: Future Astronauts
  • Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
      Release: Ocean City
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • The Tin Box – There Is Only Light And The Light Is All
      Release: 2020 p03
      Label: The Tin Box
  • Third Person Lurkin – Warm Shapes
      Release: The Lake of Woods
      Label: Bad Taste Records
  • Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
      Release: Puzzles – EP
      Label: Microfunk Music
  • Pbs’73 – Public Television
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: 635970 Records DK
  • Shigeto – Miss U
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: PLANCHA
  • Swim Good Now x Merival – Since U Asked
      Release: Since U Asked – Single
      Label: Secret Songs
  • Bakradze – An Evening With John
      Release: Restless
      Label: Space Hardware
  • Swimming TV – Drips
      Release: SVMMER SUN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Frameworks – Rotations
      Release: Imagine Gold
      Label: Loci Records

8AM Playlist

  • Gloamie – Sookie
      Release: Sookie – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • SwuM – If I Leave
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • RUMTUM – Coastal Ruins
      Release: Isles in Indigo
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
      Release: Seablushed – EP
      Label: Slime
  • Ethan Wilson – World Lines
      Release: Relativity – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Dillard – Regeneration
      Release: Palm Skyline
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Evolve
      Release: Departure – EP
      Label: Seeking Blue
  • Rosentwig – Dawsonia
      Release: Dawsonia – Single
      Label: Rosentwig
  • Emancipator – Goodness
      Release: Baralku
      Label: Loci Records
  • Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
      Release: The Coastal Obscure
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Freud – Faux Pas
      Release: Velvet Dance – EP
      Label: Substruct Audio
  • Feverkin – Silhouette
      Release: Silhouette – Single
      Label: 559975 Records DK2
  • Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
      Release: Lo-Fi Meditations
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
      Release: Places – EP
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group

9AM Playlist

  • Bad Snacks – Virgo
      Release: Virgo – Single
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Akay – Iroh
      Release: Iroh – Single
      Label: AKAY
  • Soular Order – Liminal
      Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
      Label: Soular Order
  • VIQ – Vestige
      Release: Crystal Shores
      Label: VIQ
  • Chisari – I Sat With U
      Release: Stay
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Fujii – Desolation
      Release: EUPHORIA
      Label: -AVERSIAC-
  • Birocratic – Wrapped Up
      Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
      Label: Birocracy
  • Hotel Pools – Vital
      Release: Vital / Highlights – Single
      Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
  • Manatee Commune – Brick Orange
      Release: Thistle – EP
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • AstroLogical – Symbiosis
      Release: Private World – EP
      Label: Bastard Jazz Canada
  • Monster Rally – Enchanted Wine
      Release: Return to Paradise
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Catching Flies – True Colours
      Release: True Colours – Single
      Label: Indigo Soul
  • Home – Come Back Down
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: Home
  • Florida Skyline – Childhood Trip
      Release: The Green Tapes
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Mornings – Dear
      Release: Mornings
      Label: Mornings
  • Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed
      Release: Moon Bed – Single
      Label: Beatmachinearon
  • Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
      Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)
      Label: Ghostly International

