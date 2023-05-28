Café Chill playlist: Rosentwig, Ethan Wilson and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Rosentwig, Ethan Wilson and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Ofu Lagoon”. Credit: National Park of American Samoa/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 28 May 2023

6AM Playlist

wowflower – sidewalk slowdance

Release: brodies attestupa

Label: Wowflower

Forhill – Iris (Edit)

Release: Luna – Single

Label: Forhill

Bowcraft – Cicada

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers

Release: Feathers

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

Deep Shoq – Forward

Release: Pause – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Birocratic / Brock Berrigan / iamalex / Philanthrope – Brockoli

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

Custodian – her

Release: Bouncy Castle – EP

Label: Night Owl Collective

VIQ – Vestige

Release: Crystal Shores

Label: VIQ

Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: City Slang

No Spirit – Leaves Covered by Snow

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019

Label: Chillhop Music

DNZ – Wanderlust

Release: Wanderlust – Single

Label: DNZ

Secede – Leraine

Release: Tryshasla

Label: Sending Orbs

edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)

Release: Blue Spring – EP (Remixes)

Label: Opine

7AM Playlist

Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake

Release: Emotions

Label: Moshun Sound

Slow Magic – Sorry Safari

Release: Triangle

Label: Slow Magic

Soular Order – Navigator

Release: Vessels IX

Label: Future Astronauts

Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

The Tin Box – There Is Only Light And The Light Is All

Release: 2020 p03

Label: The Tin Box

Third Person Lurkin – Warm Shapes

Release: The Lake of Woods

Label: Bad Taste Records

Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom

Release: Puzzles – EP

Label: Microfunk Music

Pbs'73 – Public Television

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

Shigeto – Miss U

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: PLANCHA

Swim Good Now x Merival – Since U Asked

Release: Since U Asked – Single

Label: Secret Songs

Bakradze – An Evening With John

Release: Restless

Label: Space Hardware

Swimming TV – Drips

Release: SVMMER SUN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: SVMMER SUN vol. 7 Label: SVNSET WAVES Frameworks – Rotations

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: Loci Records

8AM Playlist

Gloamie – Sookie

Release: Sookie – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

SwuM – If I Leave

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019

Label: Chillhop Music

RUMTUM – Coastal Ruins

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets

Release: Seablushed – EP

Label: Slime

Ethan Wilson – World Lines

Release: Relativity – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Dillard – Regeneration

Release: Palm Skyline

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Imagined Herbal Flows – Evolve

Release: Departure – EP

Label: Seeking Blue

Rosentwig – Dawsonia

Release: Dawsonia – Single

Label: Rosentwig

Emancipator – Goodness

Release: Baralku

Label: Loci Records

Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash

Release: The Coastal Obscure

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Freud – Faux Pas

Release: Velvet Dance – EP

Label: Substruct Audio

Feverkin – Silhouette

Release: Silhouette – Single

Label: 559975 Records DK2

Chris LaRue – Wool Socks

Release: Lo-Fi Meditations

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)

Release: Places – EP

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

9AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Virgo

Release: Virgo – Single

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

Akay – Iroh

Release: Iroh – Single

Label: AKAY

Soular Order – Liminal

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

VIQ – Vestige

Release: Crystal Shores

Label: VIQ

Chisari – I Sat With U

Release: Stay

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Fujii – Desolation

Release: EUPHORIA

Label: -AVERSIAC-

Birocratic – Wrapped Up

Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single

Label: Birocracy

Hotel Pools – Vital

Release: Vital / Highlights – Single

Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

Manatee Commune – Brick Orange

Release: Thistle – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

AstroLogical – Symbiosis

Release: Private World – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Canada

Monster Rally – Enchanted Wine

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

Catching Flies – True Colours

Release: True Colours – Single

Label: Indigo Soul

Home – Come Back Down

Release: Odyssey

Label: Home

Florida Skyline – Childhood Trip

Release: The Green Tapes

Label: Midwest Collective

Mornings – Dear

Release: Mornings

Label: Mornings

Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed

Release: Moon Bed – Single

Label: Beatmachinearon

Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)

Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)

Label: Ghostly International

