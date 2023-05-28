Café Chill playlist: Rosentwig, Ethan Wilson and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Rosentwig, Ethan Wilson and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Ofu Lagoon”. Credit: National Park of American Samoa/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 28 May 2023
6AM Playlist
- wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
Release: brodies attestupa
Label: Wowflower
- Forhill – Iris (Edit)
Release: Luna – Single
Label: Forhill
- Bowcraft – Cicada
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers
Release: Feathers
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
- Deep Shoq – Forward
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Birocratic / Brock Berrigan / iamalex / Philanthrope – Brockoli
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
- Custodian – her
Release: Bouncy Castle – EP
Label: Night Owl Collective
- VIQ – Vestige
Release: Crystal Shores
Label: VIQ
- Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: City Slang
- No Spirit – Leaves Covered by Snow
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
Label: Chillhop Music
- DNZ – Wanderlust
Release: Wanderlust – Single
Label: DNZ
- Secede – Leraine
Release: Tryshasla
Label: Sending Orbs
- edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)
Release: Blue Spring – EP (Remixes)
Label: Opine
7AM Playlist
- Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake
Release: Emotions
Label: Moshun Sound
- Slow Magic – Sorry Safari
Release: Triangle
Label: Slow Magic
- Soular Order – Navigator
Release: Vessels IX
Label: Future Astronauts
- Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
- The Tin Box – There Is Only Light And The Light Is All
Release: 2020 p03
Label: The Tin Box
- Third Person Lurkin – Warm Shapes
Release: The Lake of Woods
Label: Bad Taste Records
- Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
Release: Puzzles – EP
Label: Microfunk Music
- Pbs’73 – Public Television
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
- Shigeto – Miss U
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: PLANCHA
- Swim Good Now x Merival – Since U Asked
Release: Since U Asked – Single
Label: Secret Songs
- Bakradze – An Evening With John
Release: Restless
Label: Space Hardware
- Swimming TV – Drips
Release: SVMMER SUN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Frameworks – Rotations
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: Loci Records
8AM Playlist
- Gloamie – Sookie
Release: Sookie – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- SwuM – If I Leave
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
Label: Chillhop Music
- RUMTUM – Coastal Ruins
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
Release: Seablushed – EP
Label: Slime
- Ethan Wilson – World Lines
Release: Relativity – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Dillard – Regeneration
Release: Palm Skyline
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Imagined Herbal Flows – Evolve
Release: Departure – EP
Label: Seeking Blue
- Rosentwig – Dawsonia
Release: Dawsonia – Single
Label: Rosentwig
- Emancipator – Goodness
Release: Baralku
Label: Loci Records
- Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Release: The Coastal Obscure
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Freud – Faux Pas
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
- Feverkin – Silhouette
Release: Silhouette – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
- Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
Release: Lo-Fi Meditations
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Release: Places – EP
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
9AM Playlist
- Bad Snacks – Virgo
Release: Virgo – Single
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Akay – Iroh
Release: Iroh – Single
Label: AKAY
- Soular Order – Liminal
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
- VIQ – Vestige
Release: Crystal Shores
Label: VIQ
- Chisari – I Sat With U
Release: Stay
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Fujii – Desolation
Release: EUPHORIA
Label: -AVERSIAC-
- Birocratic – Wrapped Up
Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
Label: Birocracy
- Hotel Pools – Vital
Release: Vital / Highlights – Single
Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
- Manatee Commune – Brick Orange
Release: Thistle – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- AstroLogical – Symbiosis
Release: Private World – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Canada
- Monster Rally – Enchanted Wine
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
- Catching Flies – True Colours
Release: True Colours – Single
Label: Indigo Soul
- Home – Come Back Down
Release: Odyssey
Label: Home
- Florida Skyline – Childhood Trip
Release: The Green Tapes
Label: Midwest Collective
- Mornings – Dear
Release: Mornings
Label: Mornings
- Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed
Release: Moon Bed – Single
Label: Beatmachinearon
- Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)
Label: Ghostly International
