Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Aonian, Qaett, Hello Meteor and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Aonian, Qaett, Hello Meteor and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Beartrack Mountain”. Credit: Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 26 Dec 2021

8AM Playlist

Aonian – Ascent – Landscape Version

Bad Snacks – While You Sleep

Qaett – Acrux

Hello Meteor – The Second Iteration

Le Caire – Selfless

20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Senoy – — [World] Tennyson – Streamer 2-Chōme

mu arae – A Far Away Place

Slow Magic – Let U Go

Jinsang – Some Other Time

Feverkin & Koresma – Folds

Giraffage – Girl

Birocratic – At Most

Sloslylove – Bedroom

9AM Playlist

innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba

A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl

firephly – Passage To The Sky

Volcanic Shores – Shoreline

Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand

Richard Alfaro – Alone

Frequency Control Centre – Iso-Elation

NazJan – Secret Lounge

King Shi, Millennium Jazz Music & Tekhedz – Father’s Love

Mind Groove – Dead Wind

Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise

Shigeto – Children At Midnight

Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun

Edit: Posted 27 Dec 2021, date changed to 26 Dec 2021 to not bump Bruce’s post!