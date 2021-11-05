Cause only two of you had dinner (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

11/05/21

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“Cause only two of you had dinner” – Whitney

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Powermitten & Skeets Feat Melakai – Baby Beluga

–> LIGHTRAY

Viiq vs. Tiesto & Wolfgang Gartner – I Will Be Heartless (Lightray Mashup)

Katy Perry vs. Lady Gaga – Fire-azzi (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

PSY & CL – Daddy – Extended Mix

Purple Disco Machine – Dished

Quad City DJs – Cmon Ride The Train – JS and More Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Gabriel & Dresden and Molly Bancroft vs. Merk & Kremont vs. Amersy – Tracking My Charger Down (Lightray Mashup)

Alesso ft. Roy English vs Kylie Minogue – Get Outta My Cool (Lightray MixMash)

–> RJD

Avicii – Hey Brother – Syn Cole Remix

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – I Need Your Love – Nicky Romero RmX

Carly Rae Jepsen – I Really Like You (The Scene Kings Remix)