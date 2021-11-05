Cause only two of you had dinner (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
11/05/21
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“Cause only two of you had dinner” – Whitney
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Powermitten & Skeets Feat Melakai – Baby Beluga
–> LIGHTRAY
Viiq vs. Tiesto & Wolfgang Gartner – I Will Be Heartless (Lightray Mashup)
Katy Perry vs. Lady Gaga – Fire-azzi (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
PSY & CL – Daddy – Extended Mix
Purple Disco Machine – Dished
Quad City DJs – Cmon Ride The Train – JS and More Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Gabriel & Dresden and Molly Bancroft vs. Merk & Kremont vs. Amersy – Tracking My Charger Down (Lightray Mashup)
Alesso ft. Roy English vs Kylie Minogue – Get Outta My Cool (Lightray MixMash)
–> RJD
Avicii – Hey Brother – Syn Cole Remix
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – I Need Your Love – Nicky Romero RmX
Carly Rae Jepsen – I Really Like You (The Scene Kings Remix)
