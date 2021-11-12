I crashed my car into the bridge (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
11/12/21
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“I crashed my car into the bridge” – Icona Pop
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Cher & R3HAB – Woman’s World
–> LIGHTRAY
Lady Gaga vs. Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Marry Tonight (Lightray Mashup)
Rihanna vs. Feed Me _ Friction – An Umbrella Is All I Need (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Daft Punk ft PandaBear – Doin It Right – City 17 Remix
David Guetta & Showtek f. Vassy – Bad
Icona Pop – All Night
–> LIGHTRAY
Ellie Goulding vs. Medina vs. Deadmau5 – You And I Outside (Lightray Mashup)
Basement Jaxx vs. Gabriel & Dresden – Never Say Arcadia (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Martin Garrix – Animals
Selena Gomez – Come and Get It – Dave Audé Remix
Diplo & Sleepy Tom – Be Right There
Add comment