I crashed my car into the bridge (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton, Burnished in glass, soon to shatter
November 12, 2021
Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
11/12/21

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“I crashed my car into the bridge” – Icona Pop

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Cher & R3HAB – Woman’s World
–> LIGHTRAY
Lady Gaga vs. Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Marry Tonight (Lightray Mashup)
Rihanna vs. Feed Me _ Friction – An Umbrella Is All I Need (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Daft Punk ft PandaBear – Doin It Right – City 17 Remix
David Guetta & Showtek f. Vassy – Bad
Icona Pop – All Night
–> LIGHTRAY
Ellie Goulding vs. Medina vs. Deadmau5 – You And I Outside (Lightray Mashup)
Basement Jaxx vs. Gabriel & Dresden – Never Say Arcadia (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Martin Garrix – Animals
Selena Gomez – Come and Get It – Dave Audé Remix
Diplo & Sleepy Tom – Be Right There

Richard J Dalton, Burnished in glass, soon to shatter

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill and fight the evil forces of DJ Lightray. I am made from a clay base that has a coarse texture.

