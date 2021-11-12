I crashed my car into the bridge (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

11/12/21

Quote of the week:

“I crashed my car into the bridge” – Icona Pop

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Cher & R3HAB – Woman’s World

–> LIGHTRAY

Lady Gaga vs. Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Marry Tonight (Lightray Mashup)

Rihanna vs. Feed Me _ Friction – An Umbrella Is All I Need (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Daft Punk ft PandaBear – Doin It Right – City 17 Remix

David Guetta & Showtek f. Vassy – Bad

Icona Pop – All Night

–> LIGHTRAY

Ellie Goulding vs. Medina vs. Deadmau5 – You And I Outside (Lightray Mashup)

Basement Jaxx vs. Gabriel & Dresden – Never Say Arcadia (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Martin Garrix – Animals

Selena Gomez – Come and Get It – Dave Audé Remix

Diplo & Sleepy Tom – Be Right There