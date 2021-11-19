DAF

Charlie, how your Angels get down like that? (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton, Burnished in glass, soon to shatter
November 19, 2021
1 min read

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
11/19/21

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“Charlie, how your Angels get down like that” – Destiny’s Child

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

DJ Analyzer & Cary August – Insomnia – Jason Jaxx RmX
–> LIGHTRAY
Charli XCX vs. Knife Party – Break The Rules Again (Lightray Mashup c89 Clean Version)
Lady Gaga vs. Ecotek & James Egbert – Night Monster (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Donna Summer – Hot Stuff – Kygo Remix
Duck Sauce – NRG (Skrillex & Friends Remix)
ELYXR & Katrina Kope – Pressure.wav
–> LIGHTRAY
Melakai vs. Steve Aoki – Boomless (Lightray Mashup)
3LAU & Heather Bright vs. Pierce Fulton – How You Kuaga Me (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Frontload – Dr. Who – Club Rework Mix
Gloria Estefan – Rhythm Is Gonna Get You (Country Club Martini Crew Remix)
Dzeko & Torres f. Delaney Jane – L’Amour Toujours – Tiesto Mix

Richard J Dalton, Burnished in glass, soon to shatter

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill and fight the evil forces of DJ Lightray. I am made from a clay base that has a coarse texture.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu