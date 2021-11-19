Charlie, how your Angels get down like that? (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
11/19/21
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“Charlie, how your Angels get down like that” – Destiny’s Child
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
DJ Analyzer & Cary August – Insomnia – Jason Jaxx RmX
–> LIGHTRAY
Charli XCX vs. Knife Party – Break The Rules Again (Lightray Mashup c89 Clean Version)
Lady Gaga vs. Ecotek & James Egbert – Night Monster (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Donna Summer – Hot Stuff – Kygo Remix
Duck Sauce – NRG (Skrillex & Friends Remix)
ELYXR & Katrina Kope – Pressure.wav
–> LIGHTRAY
Melakai vs. Steve Aoki – Boomless (Lightray Mashup)
3LAU & Heather Bright vs. Pierce Fulton – How You Kuaga Me (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Frontload – Dr. Who – Club Rework Mix
Gloria Estefan – Rhythm Is Gonna Get You (Country Club Martini Crew Remix)
Dzeko & Torres f. Delaney Jane – L’Amour Toujours – Tiesto Mix
