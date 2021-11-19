Charlie, how your Angels get down like that? (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

11/19/21

Quote of the week:

“Charlie, how your Angels get down like that” – Destiny’s Child

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

DJ Analyzer & Cary August – Insomnia – Jason Jaxx RmX

–> LIGHTRAY

Charli XCX vs. Knife Party – Break The Rules Again (Lightray Mashup c89 Clean Version)

Lady Gaga vs. Ecotek & James Egbert – Night Monster (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Donna Summer – Hot Stuff – Kygo Remix

Duck Sauce – NRG (Skrillex & Friends Remix)

ELYXR & Katrina Kope – Pressure.wav

–> LIGHTRAY

Melakai vs. Steve Aoki – Boomless (Lightray Mashup)

3LAU & Heather Bright vs. Pierce Fulton – How You Kuaga Me (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Frontload – Dr. Who – Club Rework Mix

Gloria Estefan – Rhythm Is Gonna Get You (Country Club Martini Crew Remix)

Dzeko & Torres f. Delaney Jane – L’Amour Toujours – Tiesto Mix