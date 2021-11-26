There’s a dark secret in me (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
11/26/21
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“There’s a dark secret in me” – Kylie Minogue
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now – PopRoXxX Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Diana Ross vs. Arty – Together We Are Coming Out (Lightray Mashup)
Justin Timberlake & Timbaland vs. Hoxton Whores – Sexy Devil (Lightray Clean Mashup)
–> RJD
2Unlimited – Get Ready for This – Steve Aoki Remix
Scooter – Always Look On The Bright Side of Life EXT
Paramore – Still Into You – Riddler Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
One Republic vs. Afrika Bambaataa – If I Lose Myself On Planet Rock (Lightray Mashup)
Lady Gaga vs. Britney Spears – Break The Telephone (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Katy Perry – Dark Horse – Goldhouse Remix
Galantis & Dolly Parton ft Mr Probz – Faith
Deorro feat. DyCy – Five Hours (Don’t Hold Me Back)
