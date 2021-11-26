There’s a dark secret in me (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

11/26/21

Quote of the week:

“There’s a dark secret in me” – Kylie Minogue

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now – PopRoXxX Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Diana Ross vs. Arty – Together We Are Coming Out (Lightray Mashup)

Justin Timberlake & Timbaland vs. Hoxton Whores – Sexy Devil (Lightray Clean Mashup)

–> RJD

2Unlimited – Get Ready for This – Steve Aoki Remix

Scooter – Always Look On The Bright Side of Life EXT

Paramore – Still Into You – Riddler Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

One Republic vs. Afrika Bambaataa – If I Lose Myself On Planet Rock (Lightray Mashup)

Lady Gaga vs. Britney Spears – Break The Telephone (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Katy Perry – Dark Horse – Goldhouse Remix

Galantis & Dolly Parton ft Mr Probz – Faith

Deorro feat. DyCy – Five Hours (Don’t Hold Me Back)