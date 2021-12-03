DAF

Should I dress myself up in Chanel? (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

5 Alarming Secrets That Will Make Richard J Dalton Uncomfortable
December 3, 2021
1 min read
Curious Gray Tree Frog

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
12/03/21 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“Should I dress myself up in Chanel?” – Deborah Cox

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Original non-DAF photo.

Amy Grant f. Dave Aude – Baby Baby – Extended Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Bingo Players _ Far East Movement vs. Sam _ The Womp – Bom Bom Rattle Rattle (Lightray Mashup)
Ce Ce Peniston vs. Aqua – I_m Finally Barbie (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
2 In A Room – Menealo – AIM Wiggle Mix
Avicii – Wake Me Up – Extended
Ace Of Bass – Beautiful Life – Mike Ross Definitive Club Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Rihanna vs. Sander van Doorn – We Found Neon Diamonds Right Now (Lightray Mashup)
Billie Eilish vs. DNCE – Copy Cake (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Information Society – Running – Marcos Carnaval & Paulo Jeveaux Mix
Sir Ivan – Happy Together – DJs From Mars Club Mix
Kesha – Raising Hell – Justin Caruso Mix (Clean)

5 Alarming Secrets That Will Make Richard J Dalton Uncomfortable

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill and fight the evil forces of DJ Lightray. I am made from a clay base that has a coarse texture.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu