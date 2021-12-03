Should I dress myself up in Chanel? (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

12/03/21 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“Should I dress myself up in Chanel?” – Deborah Cox

Amy Grant f. Dave Aude – Baby Baby – Extended Mix

–> LIGHTRAY

Bingo Players _ Far East Movement vs. Sam _ The Womp – Bom Bom Rattle Rattle (Lightray Mashup)

Ce Ce Peniston vs. Aqua – I_m Finally Barbie (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

2 In A Room – Menealo – AIM Wiggle Mix

Avicii – Wake Me Up – Extended

Ace Of Bass – Beautiful Life – Mike Ross Definitive Club Mix

–> LIGHTRAY

Rihanna vs. Sander van Doorn – We Found Neon Diamonds Right Now (Lightray Mashup)

Billie Eilish vs. DNCE – Copy Cake (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Information Society – Running – Marcos Carnaval & Paulo Jeveaux Mix

Sir Ivan – Happy Together – DJs From Mars Club Mix

Kesha – Raising Hell – Justin Caruso Mix (Clean)