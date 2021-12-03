Should I dress myself up in Chanel? (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
12/03/21 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“Should I dress myself up in Chanel?” – Deborah Cox
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Amy Grant f. Dave Aude – Baby Baby – Extended Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Bingo Players _ Far East Movement vs. Sam _ The Womp – Bom Bom Rattle Rattle (Lightray Mashup)
Ce Ce Peniston vs. Aqua – I_m Finally Barbie (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
2 In A Room – Menealo – AIM Wiggle Mix
Avicii – Wake Me Up – Extended
Ace Of Bass – Beautiful Life – Mike Ross Definitive Club Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Rihanna vs. Sander van Doorn – We Found Neon Diamonds Right Now (Lightray Mashup)
Billie Eilish vs. DNCE – Copy Cake (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Information Society – Running – Marcos Carnaval & Paulo Jeveaux Mix
Sir Ivan – Happy Together – DJs From Mars Club Mix
Kesha – Raising Hell – Justin Caruso Mix (Clean)
