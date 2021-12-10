It took a while to figure out (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

12/10/21 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“It took a while to figure out” – Tamia

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Calvin Harris f. Ayah Marar – Thinking About You – Laidback Luke Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Tiesto & Karol G vs. Spiller & Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Don’t Be Groovy (Lightray Clean Mashup)

Madonna vs. Breathe Carolina – Like A Blackout (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Kylie Minogue – New York City

Carly Rae Jepsen – Cut To the Feeling

Martin Solveig & The Cataracs ft Kyle – Hey Now – Extended

–> LIGHTRAY

DHT vs. The Weeknd – Blinding Hearts (Lightray Mashup)

Britney Spears vs. Madeon – Keep on Shuriken (Lightray Mashup Edit)

–> RJD

Zedd – Stay the Night

Powermitten – Banana Phone Light

Yaz – Don’t Go (Todd Terry Mix)