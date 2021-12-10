It took a while to figure out (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
12/10/21 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“It took a while to figure out” – Tamia
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Calvin Harris f. Ayah Marar – Thinking About You – Laidback Luke Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Tiesto & Karol G vs. Spiller & Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Don’t Be Groovy (Lightray Clean Mashup)
Madonna vs. Breathe Carolina – Like A Blackout (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Kylie Minogue – New York City
Carly Rae Jepsen – Cut To the Feeling
Martin Solveig & The Cataracs ft Kyle – Hey Now – Extended
–> LIGHTRAY
DHT vs. The Weeknd – Blinding Hearts (Lightray Mashup)
Britney Spears vs. Madeon – Keep on Shuriken (Lightray Mashup Edit)
–> RJD
Zedd – Stay the Night
Powermitten – Banana Phone Light
Yaz – Don’t Go (Todd Terry Mix)
