Everybody says it’s nice (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
12/17/21 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“Everybody says it’s nice” – Lords of Acid
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Army of Lovers – Crucified – SF Reconstruction Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Usher vs. Chicane _ Ferry Corsten – Without A Thousand Suns (I’m So Blind) (Lightray Mashup)
Christina Aguilera vs. Kaskade – Don_t Hold Your Genie In A Bottle (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Richard Vission vs Luciana – Primitive
J Balvin & Willy William – Mi Gente – Alesso Remix
When In Rome – The Promise – Koishii & Hush Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Adele vs. Dirty Vegas – Rumours Go By (Lightray Mashup)
Ellie Goulding vs Porter Robinson – The WildLights (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)
–> RJD
Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil-Yachty – It Takes Two
Zhu – Automatic – Suraci Extended Remix
Kygo & Whitney Houston – Higher Love – Marc Stout & Tony Arzadon Remix
