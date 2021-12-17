Everybody says it’s nice (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

12/17/21 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“Everybody says it’s nice” – Lords of Acid

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Original non-DAF photo.

Army of Lovers – Crucified – SF Reconstruction Mix

–> LIGHTRAY

Usher vs. Chicane _ Ferry Corsten – Without A Thousand Suns (I’m So Blind) (Lightray Mashup)

Christina Aguilera vs. Kaskade – Don_t Hold Your Genie In A Bottle (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Richard Vission vs Luciana – Primitive

J Balvin & Willy William – Mi Gente – Alesso Remix

When In Rome – The Promise – Koishii & Hush Mix

–> LIGHTRAY

Adele vs. Dirty Vegas – Rumours Go By (Lightray Mashup)

Ellie Goulding vs Porter Robinson – The WildLights (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)

–> RJD

Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil-Yachty – It Takes Two

Zhu – Automatic – Suraci Extended Remix

Kygo & Whitney Houston – Higher Love – Marc Stout & Tony Arzadon Remix