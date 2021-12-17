Uncategorized

Everybody says it’s nice (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

RICHARD J DALTON IS NOT REAL!!!!
December 17, 2021
1 min read
Short horned lizard, richard and lightray

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
12/17/21 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“Everybody says it’s nice” – Lords of Acid

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Original non-DAF photo.

Army of Lovers – Crucified – SF Reconstruction Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Usher vs. Chicane _ Ferry Corsten – Without A Thousand Suns (I’m So Blind) (Lightray Mashup)
Christina Aguilera vs. Kaskade – Don_t Hold Your Genie In A Bottle (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Richard Vission vs Luciana – Primitive
J Balvin & Willy William – Mi Gente – Alesso Remix
When In Rome – The Promise – Koishii & Hush Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Adele vs. Dirty Vegas – Rumours Go By (Lightray Mashup)
Ellie Goulding vs Porter Robinson – The WildLights (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)
–> RJD
Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil-Yachty – It Takes Two
Zhu – Automatic – Suraci Extended Remix
Kygo & Whitney Houston – Higher Love – Marc Stout & Tony Arzadon Remix

RICHARD J DALTON IS NOT REAL!!!!

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill and fight the evil forces of DJ Lightray. I am made from a clay base that has a coarse texture.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu