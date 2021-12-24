You got me crying (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

12/24/21 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“You got me crying” – Sarina Paris

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Cascada – Everytime We Touch – Hardwell & Maurice West Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Gwen Stefani vs. Fedde Le Grand – Let Me Hollaback (Lightray Clean Mashup)

Janet Jackson vs. DMNDS _ Fallen Roses – What Have You Done For Calabria (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

LilDeuceDeuce – Beep Beep I’m a Sheep (feat. TomSka & Black Gryph0n)

Cher – Gimme Gimme Gimme

Mary Lambert – Secrets – Danny Verde Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Shakira vs. Sak Noel – Whenever The Heck (Lightray Clean Mashup)

Ke$ha vs. Bingo Players – I_ma Do What I Like (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

AronChupa – I’m An Albatraoz – (Clean)

Rebecca Black & Dave Days – Saturday

2 Unlimited – No Limit – Big Dawg Remix