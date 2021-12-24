You got me crying (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
12/24/21 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“You got me crying” – Sarina Paris
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Cascada – Everytime We Touch – Hardwell & Maurice West Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Gwen Stefani vs. Fedde Le Grand – Let Me Hollaback (Lightray Clean Mashup)
Janet Jackson vs. DMNDS _ Fallen Roses – What Have You Done For Calabria (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
LilDeuceDeuce – Beep Beep I’m a Sheep (feat. TomSka & Black Gryph0n)
Cher – Gimme Gimme Gimme
Mary Lambert – Secrets – Danny Verde Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Shakira vs. Sak Noel – Whenever The Heck (Lightray Clean Mashup)
Ke$ha vs. Bingo Players – I_ma Do What I Like (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
AronChupa – I’m An Albatraoz – (Clean)
Rebecca Black & Dave Days – Saturday
2 Unlimited – No Limit – Big Dawg Remix
