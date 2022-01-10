Cafe Chill

Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Beatmachinearon, Flamingosis & The Kount, NANCY and more

Richard
January 10, 2022
2 min read
"Bee on Lotus Flower". Credit: Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens, National Park Service, public domain.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Beatmachinearon, Flamingosis & The Kount, Hotel Pools and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.


Photo: “Bee on Lotus Flower”. Credit: Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens, National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 09 January 2022


8AM Playlist
Flamingosis – Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)
Jinsang – Never Know
NoGht – Eternal Solitude#1 Sleeping Woman
DWDY – Dreams
Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed
Montgomery – Pinata (Japanese Wallpaper Remix)
Teebs – Studie (feat. Panda Bear)
Hotel Pools – Daze
Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual
edapollo – By the River
Frameworks – Titles
Xky – Mercury
Lusine – Retrace
Forhill – Arboretum
Blackboxx – Midnight Dance


9AM Playlist
Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
Lone – Echo Paths
Fujii – Dusk
City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
NANCY – Callmeout
Senoy – — [World] Bitykradne – Downtown
Emancipator – Pancakes
Birocratic – Wrapped Up
Shlohmo – Wen Uuu
Letherette – Sun Up
Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Giraffage – Feels
il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)

Richard

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill and fight the evil forces of DJ Lightray. I am made from a clay base that has a coarse texture.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu