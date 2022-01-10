Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Beatmachinearon, Flamingosis & The Kount, NANCY and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Beatmachinearon, Flamingosis & The Kount, Hotel Pools and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.



Photo: “Bee on Lotus Flower”. Credit: Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens, National Park Service, public domain [i].



Originally aired 09 January 2022



8AM Playlist

Flamingosis – Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)

Jinsang – Never Know

NoGht – Eternal Solitude#1 Sleeping Woman

DWDY – Dreams

Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise

Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed

Montgomery – Pinata (Japanese Wallpaper Remix)

Teebs – Studie (feat. Panda Bear)

Hotel Pools – Daze

Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual

edapollo – By the River

Frameworks – Titles

Xky – Mercury

Lusine – Retrace

Forhill – Arboretum

Blackboxx – Midnight Dance



9AM Playlist

Marley Carroll – Home Planet

Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life

Lone – Echo Paths

Fujii – Dusk

City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment

NANCY – Callmeout

Senoy – — [World] Bitykradne – Downtown

Emancipator – Pancakes

Birocratic – Wrapped Up

Shlohmo – Wen Uuu

Letherette – Sun Up

Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest

Giraffage – Feels

il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)