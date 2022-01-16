Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Bonobo, Greg Surmacz, Cialyn, Riversilvers and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Bonobo, Greg Surmacz, Cialyn, Riversilvers and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Originally aired 16 July 2022

The 6 and 7 am hours are ‘best of’ hours, where we reach into our archives to give you some sounds you haven’t heard for a while. Leave a post below if you need the playlist for those two.

8AM Playlist

Richard Alfaro – Refract

Ulle Kamelle – Stars and Oceans

Bonobo – Elysian

Freud – Setback

Bakradze – An Evening With John

Greg Surmacz – Wanna Melt Totally

Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam

Edamame – Periderm

Cialyn – In From The Cold

Richard Alfaro – Alone

Riversilvers – Forever

Chrome Sparks – Wings

TOR – Crossing

9AM Playlist

Reside in Flames – On Through the Dark, Till Dim Stars Wane

A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Forhill – Iridescent

Edamame – My

Janelle Costa – Rain

Bowcraft – Tiles

Third Person Lurkin – Warm Shapes

Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again

P4nther – temporary

Kruisemode – Human

Southpaw – Bstfrnd

Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)

Paternoster Poetry – Paternoster Elevator 1

Flamingosis – Airplane Mode

Golden Vessel – Less More (feat. OKBADLANDS)

edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)