Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Bonobo, Greg Surmacz, Cialyn, Riversilvers and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Bonobo, Greg Surmacz, Cialyn, Riversilvers and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player.
Photo: The rare and elusive Cafe Chill logo, in landscape format.
Originally aired 16 July 2022
The 6 and 7 am hours are ‘best of’ hours, where we reach into our archives to give you some sounds you haven’t heard for a while. Leave a post below if you need the playlist for those two.
8AM Playlist
Richard Alfaro – Refract
Ulle Kamelle – Stars and Oceans
Bonobo – Elysian
Freud – Setback
Bakradze – An Evening With John
Greg Surmacz – Wanna Melt Totally
Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
Edamame – Periderm
Cialyn – In From The Cold
Richard Alfaro – Alone
Riversilvers – Forever
Chrome Sparks – Wings
TOR – Crossing
9AM Playlist
Reside in Flames – On Through the Dark, Till Dim Stars Wane
A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Forhill – Iridescent
Edamame – My
Janelle Costa – Rain
Bowcraft – Tiles
Third Person Lurkin – Warm Shapes
Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again
P4nther – temporary
Kruisemode – Human
Southpaw – Bstfrnd
Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)
Paternoster Poetry – Paternoster Elevator 1
Flamingosis – Airplane Mode
Golden Vessel – Less More (feat. OKBADLANDS)
edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)
Add comment