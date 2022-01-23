Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: edapollo, Bowcraft, Hello Meteor and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from edapollo, Bowcraft, Hello Meteor and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Calm Before the Ice”. Calm water in front of a glacier. Credit: Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 23 January 2022

The 6 and 7 am hours are ‘best of’ hours, where we reach into our archives to give you some sounds you haven’t heard for a while. Leave a comment below if you need the playlist for those two.

8AM Playlist

wowflower – sidewalk slowdance

Forhill – Iris (Edit)

Bowcraft – Cicada

Hello Meteor – Tropic Sport

firephly – Know What I Need

Takeleave – Sabado

flow.ctrl – Starfall

Mind Groove – Dead Wind

Gold Panda – Pink and Green

No Spirit – Leaves Covered by Snow

DNZ – Wanderlust

Secede – Leraine

edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)

9AM Playlist

Haunted Lakes – The SS Chicora

VIQ – Unnamed Beauty

Eater – Schoolyard

TOR – Crossing

GiO! – Sunday

Andris Mattson – Atlantis Mantis (wildflower)

Stlndrms – Look Of Love

Fujii – Interweave

Dillard – Regeneration

Hello Meteor – South Shore Rain

Ukiyo – Look Up

Haunted Lakes – Disappearance

Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Birocratic – At Most