Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: edapollo, Bowcraft, Hello Meteor and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from edapollo, Bowcraft, Hello Meteor and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Calm Before the Ice”. Calm water in front of a glacier. Credit: Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 23 January 2022
The 6 and 7 am hours are ‘best of’ hours, where we reach into our archives to give you some sounds you haven’t heard for a while. Leave a comment below if you need the playlist for those two.
8AM Playlist
wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
Forhill – Iris (Edit)
Bowcraft – Cicada
Hello Meteor – Tropic Sport
firephly – Know What I Need
Takeleave – Sabado
flow.ctrl – Starfall
Mind Groove – Dead Wind
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
No Spirit – Leaves Covered by Snow
DNZ – Wanderlust
Secede – Leraine
edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)
9AM Playlist
Haunted Lakes – The SS Chicora
VIQ – Unnamed Beauty
Eater – Schoolyard
TOR – Crossing
GiO! – Sunday
Andris Mattson – Atlantis Mantis (wildflower)
Stlndrms – Look Of Love
Fujii – Interweave
Dillard – Regeneration
Hello Meteor – South Shore Rain
Ukiyo – Look Up
Haunted Lakes – Disappearance
Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Birocratic – At Most
