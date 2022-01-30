Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Uinta, Catching Flies, Flamingosis and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Uinta, Catching Flies, Flamingosis and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Moonrise, Curecanti National Recreation Area”. Credit: Curecanti National Recreation Area, National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 30 January 2022
The 6 and 7 am hours are ‘best of’ hours, where we reach into our archives to give you some sounds you haven’t heard for a while. Leave a comment below if you need the playlist for those two.
8AM Playlist
Uinta – Maples
Tomppabeats – One Two Step
Soular Order – Navigator
Whirl – Soft Grass
il:lo – Ronda
Birocratic – Castles in My Cup
Evan Geesman – Timido
Flamingosis – Snacks on Snacks
Home – Oort Cloud
X3SR – miss u
Soular Order – Boreal
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Parallel
Catching Flies – Silver Linings
Monster Rally – Island Hopping
Blackbird Belle – Runnin’ Like Clockwork (Extended Mix)
Ian Ewing – Beauty
9AM Playlist
Hello Meteor – Dusk Weather
Firephly – Away And When
E.Vax – Always
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Bo-Tree
Yppah – Shot into the Sun
Oldtwig – Land Ahoy
Koresma – Free
Hello Meteor – The Exoplanet Environmental Trust
Haunted Lakes – Disappearance
Ideism – Mend
Ian Aisling – Turbulence
Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Emancipator – Waxin
Deep Shoq – Forward
Add comment