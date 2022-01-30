Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Uinta, Catching Flies, Flamingosis and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Uinta, Catching Flies, Flamingosis and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Moonrise, Curecanti National Recreation Area”. Credit: Curecanti National Recreation Area, National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 30 January 2022

The 6 and 7 am hours are ‘best of’ hours, where we reach into our archives to give you some sounds you haven’t heard for a while. Leave a comment below if you need the playlist for those two.

8AM Playlist

Uinta – Maples

Tomppabeats – One Two Step

Soular Order – Navigator

Whirl – Soft Grass

il:lo – Ronda

Birocratic – Castles in My Cup

Evan Geesman – Timido

Flamingosis – Snacks on Snacks

Home – Oort Cloud

X3SR – miss u

Soular Order – Boreal

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Parallel

Catching Flies – Silver Linings

Monster Rally – Island Hopping

Blackbird Belle – Runnin’ Like Clockwork (Extended Mix)

Ian Ewing – Beauty

9AM Playlist

Hello Meteor – Dusk Weather

Firephly – Away And When

E.Vax – Always

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Bo-Tree

Yppah – Shot into the Sun

Oldtwig – Land Ahoy

Koresma – Free

Hello Meteor – The Exoplanet Environmental Trust

Haunted Lakes – Disappearance

Ideism – Mend

Ian Aisling – Turbulence

Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

Emancipator – Waxin

Deep Shoq – Forward