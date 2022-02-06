Café Chill playlist: Deep Shoq, GiO!, Soft Static and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Deep Shoq, GiO!, Soft Static and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “After Rain”. Credit: NPS / Kurt Moses, Death Valley National Park. Public domain [i].
Originally aired 06 February 2022
The 6 and 7 am hours this week are ‘best of’ hours, where we reach into our archives to give you some sounds you haven’t heard for a while. Leave a comment below if you need the playlist for those two.
8AM Playlist
Janelle Costa – Rain
Tekvision – Lament
Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
Chemtrails – Hoverpad
Reside in Flames – Sundials, Telescopes
Soft Static – 05′
Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
GiO! – Sunday
Pacific Coliseum – Home
Horizon Fire – Asimov
Pbs’73 – Viewers Like You
Hello Meteor – The Exoplanet Environmental Trust
Deep Shoq – Forward
9AM Playlist
Earthen Sea – Rough Air
Amy Duncan – Treasure Hunt (Melorman Remix)
Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
RUMTUM – Commit Way
Tycho – Hours
Firephly – Points of Light
Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Deep Shoq – Marathon
RUMTUM – Coastal Ruins
Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
Lux Natura & Tobias – Through the Pines
Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
