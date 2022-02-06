Café Chill playlist: Deep Shoq, GiO!, Soft Static and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Deep Shoq, GiO!, Soft Static and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “After Rain”. Credit: NPS / Kurt Moses, Death Valley National Park. Public domain [i].

Originally aired 06 February 2022

The 6 and 7 am hours this week are ‘best of’ hours, where we reach into our archives to give you some sounds you haven’t heard for a while. Leave a comment below if you need the playlist for those two.

8AM Playlist

Janelle Costa – Rain

Tekvision – Lament

Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)

Chemtrails – Hoverpad

Reside in Flames – Sundials, Telescopes

Soft Static – 05′

Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

GiO! – Sunday

Pacific Coliseum – Home

Horizon Fire – Asimov

Pbs’73 – Viewers Like You

Hello Meteor – The Exoplanet Environmental Trust

Deep Shoq – Forward

9AM Playlist

Earthen Sea – Rough Air

Amy Duncan – Treasure Hunt (Melorman Remix)

Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade

Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash

RUMTUM – Commit Way

Tycho – Hours

Firephly – Points of Light

Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest

Deep Shoq – Marathon

RUMTUM – Coastal Ruins

Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive

Lux Natura & Tobias – Through the Pines

Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real