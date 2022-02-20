Café Chill playlist: Lyli J, Arms and Sleepers, and more.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Lyli J, Arms and Sleepers, and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Daisy Blooming in Glacier Bay”. Credit: Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve (National Park Service), public domain [i].

Originally aired 20 Feb 2022

6AM Playlist

wowflower – Untuch

J.Views – June (auv Remix)

M-Cubed – Out of Hiding

Gold Panda – In My Car

Swimming TV – Raindance

Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun

Edamame – Wrong Flock

Fujii – Astray

Zane Alexander – End of Eons

Griffin Paisley – The Clear Creek

Lone – Boketto

Memorex Memories – Ambervision (feat. Hotel Pools)

wowflower – You Love Him

7AM Playlist

Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

Oldtwig – Adrift

Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere

RRAREBEAR – Ginger

Mountain Range – It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)

Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

früit – 10 Mr

IG88 – While the Businessmen Sleep

Swimming TV – Shaman

Hello Meteor – Lanai Lookout

flow.ctrl – Thumper

Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life

American Teleport – Southern Sunset

8AM Playlist

Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds

Altitude. – Yesterday, Tomorrow

Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

Hello Meteor – The Lake Green Project

Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Treetalking – Stargazing

Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme

il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)

Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue

Spring In A Small Town – Compassion

Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)

Lyli J – Glow

il:lo – Vega

Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose

VIQ – Vestige

Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul

9AM Playlist

Benoit B – 2 Strangers in a Room

Eputty – Michelle

Soular Order – Boreal

Memory Scale – Eagles And Mountains

Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms

Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes

Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought

Hu – North

Edamame – Virga

Aonian – Ascent – Landscape Version

Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus

TOR – City 66