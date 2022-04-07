PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (04.07.22)

Drew Bailey
April 7, 2022
Reel to Reel

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday. April 7th, 2022.

7am

Divine – Native Love (Step By Step)
Bananarama – Venus
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind (Edge Remix)
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To
Barry Harris presents Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon ’14 (7th Heaven Retro Funk Club Mix)
New Order – Temptation (Edge Remix)
Tears for Fears – Change (12” Remix)
The Flying Lizards – Money
The Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me This Way
Alphaville – Red Rose (Remix)
The Human League – Mirror Man (Edge Remix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – Seven Seas
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty Pink
The Clash – Rock The Casbah

8am

Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)
Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)
Jesus Jones – International Bright Young Thing
New Order – Touched By The Hand of God (Razormaid Remix)
INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)
Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Relax (Hot Tracks Mix)
Prince – Housequake (Razormaid Mix)
The Cure – Screw
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
Anne Clark – Hope Road (A-Z Route)
Cetu Javu – Situations
Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Rhythm Scholar Remix)
Cube – Loves Taboo (Repel The Spell Mix)
Erasure – Drama!
Book of Love – Boy
The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way (Select Mix Remix)

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

