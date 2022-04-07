Save The Wave Playlist (04.07.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com
7am
Divine – Native Love (Step By Step)
Bananarama – Venus
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind (Edge Remix)
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To
Barry Harris presents Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon ’14 (7th Heaven Retro Funk Club Mix)
New Order – Temptation (Edge Remix)
Tears for Fears – Change (12” Remix)
The Flying Lizards – Money
The Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me This Way
Alphaville – Red Rose (Remix)
The Human League – Mirror Man (Edge Remix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – Seven Seas
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty Pink
The Clash – Rock The Casbah
8am
Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)
Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)
Jesus Jones – International Bright Young Thing
New Order – Touched By The Hand of God (Razormaid Remix)
INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)
Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Relax (Hot Tracks Mix)
Prince – Housequake (Razormaid Mix)
The Cure – Screw
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
Anne Clark – Hope Road (A-Z Route)
Cetu Javu – Situations
Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Rhythm Scholar Remix)
Cube – Loves Taboo (Repel The Spell Mix)
Erasure – Drama!
Book of Love – Boy
The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way (Select Mix Remix)
