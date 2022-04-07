Save The Wave Playlist (04.07.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

Divine – Native Love (Step By Step)

Bananarama – Venus

Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind (Edge Remix)

Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To

Barry Harris presents Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon ’14 (7th Heaven Retro Funk Club Mix)

New Order – Temptation (Edge Remix)

Tears for Fears – Change (12” Remix)

The Flying Lizards – Money

The Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me This Way

Alphaville – Red Rose (Remix)

The Human League – Mirror Man (Edge Remix)

Echo & The Bunnymen – Seven Seas

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty Pink

The Clash – Rock The Casbah

8am

Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)

Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)

Jesus Jones – International Bright Young Thing

New Order – Touched By The Hand of God (Razormaid Remix)

INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)

Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Relax (Hot Tracks Mix)

Prince – Housequake (Razormaid Mix)

The Cure – Screw

The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)

Anne Clark – Hope Road (A-Z Route)

Cetu Javu – Situations

Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Rhythm Scholar Remix)

Cube – Loves Taboo (Repel The Spell Mix)

Erasure – Drama!

Book of Love – Boy

The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way (Select Mix Remix)

