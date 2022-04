Powermix Playlist Apr. 8, 2022

These were the songs mixed, and programmed by Randy Schlager, on this weeks Powermix!

Hour 1, 8PM:

BODY TIGHT – GHOSTMASTERS

SO MANY TIMES – GADJO F. ALEXANDRA PRINCE

BLONDE CHIC – RUBBER PEOPLE

GROOVEJET – LISSAT & VOLTAXX vs MARC FISHER

CAN’T STAY AWAY – DARIN

PUT EM HIGH – STONEBRIDGE

I WANT TO KNOW WHAT LOVE IS – MARIAH CAREY

DANCE TO THE RHYTHM – BLOCK & CROWN & MAICKEL TELUSSA

VOGUE – MADONNA

PHYSICAL – DUA LIPA

SELF CONTROL – KENDRA ERIKA

ROBOTS – KATE RYAN

BEG FOR YOU – CHARLI XCX F. RINA SAWAYAMA

WHEN I’M GONE – ALESSO & KATY PERRY

PURPLE ZONE – SOFT CELL & PET SHOP BOYS

Hour 2, 9PM:

SHADOWS OF THE NIGHT – Jusko & Blacklow f Audrey Callahan

INSOMNIA – DAYA

HIGH [CLEAN] – THE CHAINSMOKERS

ALL I WANNA DO IS MAKE LOVE TO YOU – HEART

FEEL LUV – DISCO GURLS

TOUCH MY BODY – MARIAH CAREY

NEW AGE – MARLON ROUDETTE

BORN THIS WAY – LADY GAGA

THAT’S NOT MY NAME – THE TING TINGS

BABY [CLEAN] – CHARLIE XCX

DOPAMINE – DISCO FRIES

ON MY MIND – JONASU & JC STEWART

AFTERMATH – ANDY BELL

Did you miss Powermix, or want to hear it again? You can listen to this show on your schedule, up to 14 days after it aired.

Just use C895 On Demand or the C89.5 App