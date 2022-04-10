Uncategorized

Full Groove playlist – April 4th, 2022

Simon
April 10, 2022
2 min read

Here’s the playlist from Full Groove on April 4th, 2022.

Catch three hours of house (and some techno too!) every Monday night from 8-11pm.

8pm (Full Groove tracks)

Tourist – Your Love
India Jordan & Fred again.. – Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)
X-Coast – Track 6 (House It Up)
Eris Drew – Show U Love
Ben Kim – Somebody To Love
Felix Da Housecat & Chris Trucher – I Discover
Ardalan & Nala – Habits Die Hard
Floating Points – Vocorder
Sofia Kourtesis – Estaci n Esperanza
Girls Of The Internet – Baby
Peggy Gou – I Go (DJ Koze Remix)
Dusky – Stick By This (Maruwa Remix)
Mr. Sosa – Feelin’ Right
Hiver – Vapuor
Logic1000 – Rush

9pm (Not The Only Universe guest mix series by Rhizome, mixed by Konifer)

Cristi Cons – Elusive
Arseniu – Contrast
Baltazar – Upper Lip Biting
Nikizi – Suriru
Unknown Artist – Bot
Eddi Shkiper – Sutra
Toguè – Cosmic Echoes (Lorenzo Chiabotti Remix)
Traumer – Last Minute
Arthus – Relaxado
RQZ – Temple Drum
Cristi Cons – Flux
He Did – Junto al Cielo (Rhadow Remix)
BRYZ – Spinning above the clouds
Petit Batou – Foot Tapping (Dragutesku Remix)

10pm (Woolly in the mix)

SPCE ft Erika Casier – Lightness
Blaze – Lovelee Dae (Janeret Edit)
Roza Terenzi – Total Eclispse
Snoh Aalegra – Whoa (Karizma Remix)
Solomun ft Jamie Foxx – Ocean (Moodymann Remix)
Ross From Friends – Revellers
Or:la – B.W.U.W.
Thoma Bulwer – Puma Print
Leon Vynehall – Dumbo
S.A.M. – 02 Untitled (B)

Simon

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Pet Membership
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
Black t-shirt with gold disco ball graphic and c895 logo
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu