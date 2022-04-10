Full Groove playlist – April 4th, 2022

Here’s the playlist from Full Groove on April 4th, 2022.
Catch three hours of house (and some techno too!) every Monday night from 8-11pm.
8pm (Full Groove tracks)
Tourist – Your Love
India Jordan & Fred again.. – Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)
X-Coast – Track 6 (House It Up)
Eris Drew – Show U Love
Ben Kim – Somebody To Love
Felix Da Housecat & Chris Trucher – I Discover
Ardalan & Nala – Habits Die Hard
Floating Points – Vocorder
Sofia Kourtesis – Estaci n Esperanza
Girls Of The Internet – Baby
Peggy Gou – I Go (DJ Koze Remix)
Dusky – Stick By This (Maruwa Remix)
Mr. Sosa – Feelin’ Right
Hiver – Vapuor
Logic1000 – Rush
9pm (Not The Only Universe guest mix series by Rhizome, mixed by Konifer)
Cristi Cons – Elusive
Arseniu – Contrast
Baltazar – Upper Lip Biting
Nikizi – Suriru
Unknown Artist – Bot
Eddi Shkiper – Sutra
Toguè – Cosmic Echoes (Lorenzo Chiabotti Remix)
Traumer – Last Minute
Arthus – Relaxado
RQZ – Temple Drum
Cristi Cons – Flux
He Did – Junto al Cielo (Rhadow Remix)
BRYZ – Spinning above the clouds
Petit Batou – Foot Tapping (Dragutesku Remix)
10pm (Woolly in the mix)
SPCE ft Erika Casier – Lightness
Blaze – Lovelee Dae (Janeret Edit)
Roza Terenzi – Total Eclispse
Snoh Aalegra – Whoa (Karizma Remix)
Solomun ft Jamie Foxx – Ocean (Moodymann Remix)
Ross From Friends – Revellers
Or:la – B.W.U.W.
Thoma Bulwer – Puma Print
Leon Vynehall – Dumbo
S.A.M. – 02 Untitled (B)
