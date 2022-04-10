Full Groove playlist – April 4th, 2022

Here’s the playlist from Full Groove on April 4th, 2022.

Catch three hours of house (and some techno too!) every Monday night from 8-11pm.

8pm (Full Groove tracks)



Tourist – Your Love

India Jordan & Fred again.. – Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)

X-Coast – Track 6 (House It Up)

Eris Drew – Show U Love

Ben Kim – Somebody To Love

Felix Da Housecat & Chris Trucher – I Discover

Ardalan & Nala – Habits Die Hard

Floating Points – Vocorder

Sofia Kourtesis – Estaci n Esperanza

Girls Of The Internet – Baby

Peggy Gou – I Go (DJ Koze Remix)

Dusky – Stick By This (Maruwa Remix)

Mr. Sosa – Feelin’ Right

Hiver – Vapuor

Logic1000 – Rush

9pm (Not The Only Universe guest mix series by Rhizome, mixed by Konifer)

Cristi Cons – Elusive

Arseniu – Contrast

Baltazar – Upper Lip Biting

Nikizi – Suriru

Unknown Artist – Bot

Eddi Shkiper – Sutra

Toguè – Cosmic Echoes (Lorenzo Chiabotti Remix)

Traumer – Last Minute

Arthus – Relaxado

RQZ – Temple Drum

Cristi Cons – Flux

He Did – Junto al Cielo (Rhadow Remix)

BRYZ – Spinning above the clouds

Petit Batou – Foot Tapping (Dragutesku Remix)

10pm (Woolly in the mix)

SPCE ft Erika Casier – Lightness

Blaze – Lovelee Dae (Janeret Edit)

Roza Terenzi – Total Eclispse

Snoh Aalegra – Whoa (Karizma Remix)

Solomun ft Jamie Foxx – Ocean (Moodymann Remix)

Ross From Friends – Revellers

Or:la – B.W.U.W.

Thoma Bulwer – Puma Print

Leon Vynehall – Dumbo

S.A.M. – 02 Untitled (B)