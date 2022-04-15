Test Spin Playlist Apr. 15, 2022

Here are the songs from this weeks episode of Test Spin with Gabriel Zus!
—Test Spin April 16th 2022—
The Knocks ft. Donna Missal – Bang Bang
Good Times Ahead & JSTJR – Belong
Lee James – To The Ones
Niiko x SWAE – Way That I Move
Steve Kroeger x Madeleine Daye – Embers
Le Youth, Sultan + Shepard & Emily Falvey – Pattern
James Hype ft. Miggy Dela Rosa – Ferrari
GATTÜSO – No Illusions
Alle Farben & Keanu Silva – Music Sounds Better With You
Act On & Jax Jones – Don’t Stop Movin
Callie Reiff & Aviella – Scream It Out
Hayden James with SIDEPIECE – Lights Go Down
Timmo Hendriks ft. Misha Miller – Heroes For One Day
Henri PFR & Solar State & Jason Walker – Stay With Me Now
Fab Massimo & Abel – Going Home
QUIX ft. Alix Robson – Enter With Caution
TOKiMONSTA ft. morgxn – Loved By U
David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella Henderson – Crazy What Love Can Do
Navos, Galantis ft. YOU – What It Feels Like
SMACK & Swanky Tunes ft. Ayah Marar – Ready Or Not
—
Test spin airs on C89.5 each Saturday evening at 7PM (PT), and repeats Monday evenings at 11pm (PT).
If you missed the show, or want to hear it again, you can listen to it on your schedule, up to 14 days after it aired.
Just use C895 On Demand or the C89.5 App
