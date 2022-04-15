Test Spin Playlist Apr. 15, 2022

Here are the songs from this weeks episode of Test Spin with Gabriel Zus!

—Test Spin April 16th 2022—

The Knocks ft. Donna Missal – Bang Bang

Good Times Ahead & JSTJR – Belong

Lee James – To The Ones

Niiko x SWAE – Way That I Move

Steve Kroeger x Madeleine Daye – Embers

Le Youth, Sultan + Shepard & Emily Falvey – Pattern

James Hype ft. Miggy Dela Rosa – Ferrari

GATTÜSO – No Illusions

Alle Farben & Keanu Silva – Music Sounds Better With You

Act On & Jax Jones – Don’t Stop Movin

Callie Reiff & Aviella – Scream It Out

Hayden James with SIDEPIECE – Lights Go Down

Timmo Hendriks ft. Misha Miller – Heroes For One Day

Henri PFR & Solar State & Jason Walker – Stay With Me Now

Fab Massimo & Abel – Going Home

QUIX ft. Alix Robson – Enter With Caution

TOKiMONSTA ft. morgxn – Loved By U

David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella Henderson – Crazy What Love Can Do

Navos, Galantis ft. YOU – What It Feels Like

SMACK & Swanky Tunes ft. Ayah Marar – Ready Or Not

—

Test spin airs on C89.5 each Saturday evening at 7PM (PT), and repeats Monday evenings at 11pm (PT).

If you missed the show, or want to hear it again, you can listen to it on your schedule, up to 14 days after it aired.

Just use C895 On Demand or the C89.5 App