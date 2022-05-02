Full Groove playlist May 2, 2022

Here’s the playlist from Full Groove on May 2nd, 2022.

Catch three hours of house (and some techno too!) every Monday night from 8-11pm.

8pm (Full Groove tracks)

Jamie xx – LET’S DO IT AGAIN

Galcher Lustwerk – Bansby

Elliot Adamson – LITTLE WORLD

Dusky – Stick By This (Maruwa Remix)

Kristin Velvet – Skipper

Eli & Fur – Come Back Around (Maya Jane Coles Remix)

Model Man – Don’t Cry (ft Hamzaa) (Mall Grab Remix)

LSDXOXO – Mutant Exotic

Xyla – On & On

Duke Dumont – Let Me Dance

India Jordan & Fred again.. – Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)

Sweely – All The Reasons

Simon Doty – Hometown (ft Ursula Rucker)

Lone – InLove2

Calcou – Below

Ron Trent presents WARM – Flos Potentia (Sugar, Cotton, Tabacco)

9pm (Konifer in the mix)

1. Nicolas Duvoisin “Dub One”

2. Skyra “New Beginnings”

3. G. Markus “Sleepless Moon (queniv Remix)”

4. Fobos Hailey “Argument (Sebastian Eric Remix)”

5. N.O.H.A. “Pretending I Know”

6. GruuvElement’s, Silas (RO) “Polydrama”

7. Bizza, Lucas Moss “Hashish”

8. Tom Ellis “A Matter Of Days”

9. Son Kota “Caption This”

10. James Dexter “She Looks (Tuccillo Remix)”

11. Peter F. Spiess “Venus At Sunrise (Melchior Productions Ltd Remix)”

12. Micallef “Level Up (Dudley Strangeways Remix)”

13. Christopher Ledger “Pgenerative”

14. Pierre C “Fragrance”

15. eddi shkiper “Allure”

16. Lefthook “its like that…,”

10pm (Woolly in the mix)

Parris – Puro Rosaceaes

Roger Gerressen – Your Counterpart In Another

Remotif – No Expectations

Kyle Hall – Ghosten

Folamour – Maybe I Did Burn Ya Place

Tatham, Mensah, Lord & Ranks – Return Of Pastor Shadrach

Interstate – Yuki No Shiro

K2 – Krispy Burnt

Route 8 – It’s Okay To Dance

Disclosure – Ce n’est pas (ft Blick Bassy) (Axel Bowman Remix)