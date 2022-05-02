Uncategorized

Full Groove playlist May 2, 2022

May 2, 2022
Here’s the playlist from Full Groove on May 2nd, 2022.

Catch three hours of house (and some techno too!) every Monday night from 8-11pm.

8pm (Full Groove tracks)

Jamie xx – LET’S DO IT AGAIN
Galcher Lustwerk – Bansby
Elliot Adamson – LITTLE WORLD
Dusky – Stick By This (Maruwa Remix)
Kristin Velvet – Skipper
Eli & Fur – Come Back Around (Maya Jane Coles Remix)
Model Man – Don’t Cry (ft Hamzaa) (Mall Grab Remix)
LSDXOXO – Mutant Exotic
Xyla – On & On
Duke Dumont – Let Me Dance
India Jordan & Fred again.. – Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)
Sweely – All The Reasons
Simon Doty – Hometown (ft Ursula Rucker)
Lone – InLove2
Calcou – Below
Ron Trent presents WARM – Flos Potentia (Sugar, Cotton, Tabacco)

9pm (Konifer in the mix)

1. Nicolas Duvoisin “Dub One”
2. Skyra “New Beginnings”
3. G. Markus “Sleepless Moon (queniv Remix)”
4. Fobos Hailey “Argument (Sebastian Eric Remix)”
5. N.O.H.A. “Pretending I Know”
6. GruuvElement’s, Silas (RO) “Polydrama”
7. Bizza, Lucas Moss “Hashish”
8. Tom Ellis “A Matter Of Days”
9. Son Kota “Caption This”
10. James Dexter “She Looks (Tuccillo Remix)”
11. Peter F. Spiess “Venus At Sunrise (Melchior Productions Ltd Remix)”
12. Micallef “Level Up (Dudley Strangeways Remix)”
13. Christopher Ledger “Pgenerative”
14. Pierre C “Fragrance”
15. eddi shkiper “Allure”
16. Lefthook “its like that…,”

10pm (Woolly in the mix)

Parris – Puro Rosaceaes
Roger Gerressen – Your Counterpart In Another
Remotif – No Expectations
Kyle Hall – Ghosten
Folamour – Maybe I Did Burn Ya Place
Tatham, Mensah, Lord & Ranks – Return Of Pastor Shadrach
Interstate – Yuki No Shiro
K2 – Krispy Burnt
Route 8 – It’s Okay To Dance
Disclosure – Ce n’est pas (ft Blick Bassy) (Axel Bowman Remix)

