Test Spin Playlist May 14, 2022

—Test Spin Playlist for May 14th 2022—

longstoryshort ft. Constance – gone

Nitti Gritti ft. Hadar Adora – Sex Drive

Redfield – Haunting

ayokay ft. Nightly – Amnesia

AVIAN GRAYS – Better Off

Michael Calfan – Eighteen

Benny Benassi & Anabel Englund – LIGHTWAVES

TCTS – Lights Out

Gryffin & OneRepublic – You Were Loved (The Him Remix)

Hayley May – Feel It

Daniel Blume – On The Side

Timmy Trumpet & R3HAB – Turn The Lights Down Low

DLMT, TELYKast & Arlissa – Melody

CID x Westend – Let Me Take You

VAVO & Tyler Mann – Weekends (I Can Feel It)

QUIX & Cyclops ft. Crooked Bangs – Pompeii

Laidback Luke & Richard Judge – Sober

Shygirl – Firefly

Galantis – 1×1

Chris Lake & Cloonee – Nightmares

Test spin airs on C89.5 each Saturday evening at 7PM (PT), and repeats Monday evenings at 11pm (PT).

If you missed the show, or want to hear it again,

You can listen to it on your schedule, up to 14 days after it aired.

Just use C895 On Demand or the C89.5 App