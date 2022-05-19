Save The Wave Playlist (05.19.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com
7am
Erasure – Star
OMD – Dreaming
New Order – Fine Time
King – Love and Pride (Future Mix)
Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement
Severed Heads – Greater Reward
Pseudo Echo – Funkytown
M & H Band – Popcorn (Butter Mix)
Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks Mix)
Strawberry Switchblade – Jolene
Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)
The B-52’s – Summer Of Love (Select Mix Remix)
The Human League – Mirror Man (Edge Remix)
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)
Erasure – Oh L’Amour
8am
Scritti Politti – Woodbeez
Blancmange – What’s Your Problem
Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Welcome To The Pleasure Dome (12” Remix)
Depeche Mode – Everything Counts
Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Herbie Hancock – Rockit (Select Mix Remix)
M|A|R|R|S – Pump Up The Volume (Retro Re-Remix)
Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)
Duran Duran – Cracks In The Pavement
New Order – True Faith
Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter
Depeche Mode – People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets
