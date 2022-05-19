Save The Wave Playlist (05.19.22)

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, May 19th, 2022.

7am

Erasure – Star

OMD – Dreaming

New Order – Fine Time

King – Love and Pride (Future Mix)

Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement

Severed Heads – Greater Reward

Pseudo Echo – Funkytown

M & H Band – Popcorn (Butter Mix)

Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks Mix)

Strawberry Switchblade – Jolene

Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)

The B-52’s – Summer Of Love (Select Mix Remix)

The Human League – Mirror Man (Edge Remix)

Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)

Erasure – Oh L’Amour

8am

Scritti Politti – Woodbeez

Blancmange – What’s Your Problem

Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Welcome To The Pleasure Dome (12” Remix)

Depeche Mode – Everything Counts

Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)

Herbie Hancock – Rockit (Select Mix Remix)

M|A|R|R|S – Pump Up The Volume (Retro Re-Remix)

Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)

Duran Duran – Cracks In The Pavement

New Order – True Faith

Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter

Depeche Mode – People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)

C.C.C.P. – American Soviets

