PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (05.26.22)

Drew Bailey
May 26, 2022
2 min read
Cassette tapes

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, May 26th, 2022.

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)
Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme
Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)
Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)
Shamen – Make It Mine (Art Of Mix)
Freeez – I.O.U.
Ebn-Ozn – AEIOU Sometimes Y
Stephen Duffy – Kiss Me
Duran Duran – A View To A Kill
Adam Ant – Strip (Edge Remix)
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star
Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
INXS – Original Sin
New Order – True Faith

8am

Divine – Native Love (Step By Step)
Bananarama – Venus
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind (Edge Remix)
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To
Barry Harris presents Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon ’14 (7th Heaven Retro Funk Club Mix)
New Order – Temptation (Edge Remix)
Tears for Fears – Change (12” Remix)
The Flying Lizards – Money
The Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me This Way
Alphaville – Red Rose (Remix)
The Human League – Mirror Man (Edge Remix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – Seven Seas
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty Pink
The Clash – Rock The Casbah
A Flock Of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVoncheck out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Pet Membership
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu