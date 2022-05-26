Save The Wave Playlist (05.26.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com
7am
Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)
Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme
Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)
Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)
Shamen – Make It Mine (Art Of Mix)
Freeez – I.O.U.
Ebn-Ozn – AEIOU Sometimes Y
Stephen Duffy – Kiss Me
Duran Duran – A View To A Kill
Adam Ant – Strip (Edge Remix)
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star
Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
INXS – Original Sin
New Order – True Faith
8am
Divine – Native Love (Step By Step)
Bananarama – Venus
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind (Edge Remix)
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To
Barry Harris presents Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon ’14 (7th Heaven Retro Funk Club Mix)
New Order – Temptation (Edge Remix)
Tears for Fears – Change (12” Remix)
The Flying Lizards – Money
The Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me This Way
Alphaville – Red Rose (Remix)
The Human League – Mirror Man (Edge Remix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – Seven Seas
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty Pink
The Clash – Rock The Casbah
A Flock Of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song
