Save The Wave Playlist (05.26.22)

7am

Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)

Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme

Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)

Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)

Shamen – Make It Mine (Art Of Mix)

Freeez – I.O.U.

Ebn-Ozn – AEIOU Sometimes Y

Stephen Duffy – Kiss Me

Duran Duran – A View To A Kill

Adam Ant – Strip (Edge Remix)

Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka

The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star

Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)

INXS – Original Sin

New Order – True Faith

8am

Divine – Native Love (Step By Step)

Bananarama – Venus

Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind (Edge Remix)

Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To

Barry Harris presents Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon ’14 (7th Heaven Retro Funk Club Mix)

New Order – Temptation (Edge Remix)

Tears for Fears – Change (12” Remix)

The Flying Lizards – Money

The Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me This Way

Alphaville – Red Rose (Remix)

The Human League – Mirror Man (Edge Remix)

Echo & The Bunnymen – Seven Seas

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty Pink

The Clash – Rock The Casbah

A Flock Of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.