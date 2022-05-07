Test Spin Playlist May 7, 2022

—Test Spin Playlist for May 7th 2022—
Ofenbach – 4U
Toby Romeo, Karen Harding, Noel Holler – White Horses
SAINt JHN – The Best Part Of Life (Imanbek Remix)
Hugel & Quarterhead – Fever
Blinkie ft. Grace Tither – More Than A Feeling
Siks x Le Pedre ft. Kris Kiss – Let It All Out
longstoryshort ft. Constance – gone
Jonas Blue & Sam Feldt with Sam DeRosa – Till The End
Pink Panda & Sunset Strippers – Falling Stars (2022)
Shane Codd – Love Me Or Let Me Go
Thomas Nan ft. EMMA LX – Set Me Free
Solardo – So Far So Good
Lil Jon & Ghastly – Dance
Luca Schreiner – Find A Way
Two Friends ft. John K – Wish You Were Here
Jonasu & Reve – All Night & Everyday
SeamusD – Like That
Feenixpawl – Drowning
Waves ft. Lena Leon – Hot Mess
Aluna & Jayda G – Mine O’ Mine
Anton Powers x ManyFew ft. Liv Dawson – These Are The Days
Test spin airs on C89.5 each Saturday evening at 7PM (PT), and repeats Monday evenings at 11pm (PT).
If you missed the show, or want to hear it again,
You can listen to it on your schedule, up to 14 days after it aired.
Just use C895 On Demand or the C89.5 App
Add comment