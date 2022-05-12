Save The Wave Playlist (05.12.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com
7am
Depeche Mode – It’s Called a Heart
Mike Maureen – Love Spy
Alphaville – Red Rose
Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12” Version)
Thompson Twins – Lies
Yazoo – Don’t Go
The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela
The Psychedelic Furs – President Gas
Time Zone – World Destruction
Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes
Underworld – Underneath The Radar
A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran
Sisters of Mercy – This Corrosion
David Bowie – Afraid of Americans
8am
Howard Jones – Life In One Day
Level 42 – Something About You (Dance Remix)
Ofra Haza – Ya Be Ye
M – Pop Musik
Art of Noise – Beatbox (Diversion One) (Edge Remix)
Kraftwerk – Musique Non Stop
David Bowie – Let’s Dance (XMiX Edit)
Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side
Big Audio Dynamite – The Globe (Edge Remix)
Jesus Jones – International Bright Young Thing (Phil Harding 12” Mix)
Simple Minds – Promised You A Miracle (Edge Remix)
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Razormaid Mix)
Bomb The Bass – Beat Dis
Yazoo – Situation (12” Remix)
S-Express – Theme From S-Express
Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss (12” Remix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Dance Mix)
Book of Love – Tubular Bells / Pretty Boys & Pretty Girls
