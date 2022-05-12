PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (05.12.22)

Drew Bailey
May 12, 2022
Cassette Tape

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, May 12th, 2022.

7am

Depeche Mode – It’s Called a Heart
Mike Maureen – Love Spy
Alphaville – Red Rose
Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12” Version)
Thompson Twins – Lies
Yazoo – Don’t Go
The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela
The Psychedelic Furs – President Gas
Time Zone – World Destruction
Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes
Underworld – Underneath The Radar
A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran
Sisters of Mercy – This Corrosion
David Bowie – Afraid of Americans

8am

Howard Jones – Life In One Day
Level 42 – Something About You (Dance Remix)
Ofra Haza – Ya Be Ye
M – Pop Musik
Art of Noise – Beatbox (Diversion One) (Edge Remix)
Kraftwerk – Musique Non Stop
David Bowie – Let’s Dance (XMiX Edit)
Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side
Big Audio Dynamite – The Globe (Edge Remix)
Jesus Jones – International Bright Young Thing (Phil Harding 12” Mix)
Simple Minds – Promised You A Miracle (Edge Remix)
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Razormaid Mix)
Bomb The Bass – Beat Dis
Yazoo – Situation (12” Remix)
S-Express – Theme From S-Express
Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss (12” Remix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Dance Mix)
Book of Love – Tubular Bells / Pretty Boys & Pretty Girls

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVoncheck out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

