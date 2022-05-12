Save The Wave Playlist (05.12.22)

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, May 12th, 2022.

7am

Depeche Mode – It’s Called a Heart

Mike Maureen – Love Spy

Alphaville – Red Rose

Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12” Version)

Thompson Twins – Lies

Yazoo – Don’t Go

The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela

The Psychedelic Furs – President Gas

Time Zone – World Destruction

Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes

Underworld – Underneath The Radar

A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran

Sisters of Mercy – This Corrosion

David Bowie – Afraid of Americans

8am

Howard Jones – Life In One Day

Level 42 – Something About You (Dance Remix)

Ofra Haza – Ya Be Ye

M – Pop Musik

Art of Noise – Beatbox (Diversion One) (Edge Remix)

Kraftwerk – Musique Non Stop

David Bowie – Let’s Dance (XMiX Edit)

Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side

Big Audio Dynamite – The Globe (Edge Remix)

Jesus Jones – International Bright Young Thing (Phil Harding 12” Mix)

Simple Minds – Promised You A Miracle (Edge Remix)

Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Razormaid Mix)

Bomb The Bass – Beat Dis

Yazoo – Situation (12” Remix)

S-Express – Theme From S-Express

Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss (12” Remix)

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Dance Mix)

Book of Love – Tubular Bells / Pretty Boys & Pretty Girls

