Café Chill playlist: Lyli J, N o ö ☾e n e O’N e a l, adamlondon and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Lyli J,adamlondon, Memorex Memories, N o ö ☾e n e O’N e a l and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Balanced Rock”. Credit: Arches National Park, National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 12 June 2022

6AM Playlist

Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

Giraffage – SLO

Polygrim – Ever So Slightly

A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract

Ian Aisling – Turbulence

Shadley Peterson – Seaside

Freud – Cuban Episode

Aoki Takamasa – Hope

Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division

Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)

Tycho – A Walk

7AM Playlist

Invisible Pyramids – Dream On

Holly BB – Second Spring

History of Colour – Barrio Lindo & El Búho

Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill

Broke For Free – Forever Wavvy

Yppah – Grey Eyes

VIQ – Journey

Shatter Hands – Singlespeed

Mvnners – Crush

Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset

Whirl – Soft Grass

Ian Aisling – Treegap

firephly – Know What I Need

Shigeto – Safe in Here

8AM Playlist

adamlondon – Maple

American Teleport – Southern Sunset

Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

Sun Glitters – It Took Me a While

il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)

Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures

Gold Falls – KMNK

Sun Glitters – Outside (Reprise)

Reside in Flames – On Through the Dark, Till Dim Stars Wane

Lone – Boketto

Lyli J – Agave

X3SR – Farewell

Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge

Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)

9AM Playlist

Ramakhandra & RUMTUM – Haku

Jinsang – some other time

Monster Rally – Phthalo Blue

Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset

tomppabeats – One Two Step

mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee

Hello Meteor – Nobody Has to Do Anything (Interlude)

Slow Magic – Sorry Safari

Flamingosis – Sun Whisperer

Soft Static – Rose Bed

A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Brothertiger – Tide Pool

Mo Anando – In Bloom

Ｎｏö ☾ｅｎｅ O’Ｎｅａｌ – i ♡ u, always forever (Noö☾ene O’Neal edit)

VIQ – Vestige

Chisari – I Sat With U