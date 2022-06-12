Café Chill playlist: Lyli J, N o ö ☾e n e O’N e a l, adamlondon and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Lyli J,adamlondon, Memorex Memories, N o ö ☾e n e O’N e a l and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Balanced Rock”. Credit: Arches National Park, National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 12 June 2022
6AM Playlist
Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Giraffage – SLO
Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
Ian Aisling – Turbulence
Shadley Peterson – Seaside
Freud – Cuban Episode
Aoki Takamasa – Hope
Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
Tycho – A Walk
7AM Playlist
Invisible Pyramids – Dream On
Holly BB – Second Spring
History of Colour – Barrio Lindo & El Búho
Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Broke For Free – Forever Wavvy
Yppah – Grey Eyes
VIQ – Journey
Shatter Hands – Singlespeed
Mvnners – Crush
Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
Whirl – Soft Grass
Ian Aisling – Treegap
firephly – Know What I Need
Shigeto – Safe in Here
8AM Playlist
adamlondon – Maple
American Teleport – Southern Sunset
Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Sun Glitters – It Took Me a While
il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures
Gold Falls – KMNK
Sun Glitters – Outside (Reprise)
Reside in Flames – On Through the Dark, Till Dim Stars Wane
Lone – Boketto
Lyli J – Agave
X3SR – Farewell
Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)
9AM Playlist
Ramakhandra & RUMTUM – Haku
Jinsang – some other time
Monster Rally – Phthalo Blue
Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
tomppabeats – One Two Step
mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
Hello Meteor – Nobody Has to Do Anything (Interlude)
Slow Magic – Sorry Safari
Flamingosis – Sun Whisperer
Soft Static – Rose Bed
A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Brothertiger – Tide Pool
Mo Anando – In Bloom
Ｎｏö ☾ｅｎｅ O’Ｎｅａｌ – i ♡ u, always forever (Noö☾ene O’Neal edit)
VIQ – Vestige
Chisari – I Sat With U
