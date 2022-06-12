Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Lyli J, N o ö ☾e n e O’N e a l, adamlondon and more

June 12, 2022
2 min read
Rocky landscape with a large balanced rock called "Balanced Rock".

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Lyli J,adamlondon, Memorex Memories, N o ö ☾e n e O’N e a l and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Balanced Rock”. Credit: Arches National Park, National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 12 June 2022

6AM Playlist
Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Giraffage – SLO
Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
Ian Aisling – Turbulence
Shadley Peterson – Seaside
Freud – Cuban Episode
Aoki Takamasa – Hope
Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
Tycho – A Walk

7AM Playlist
Invisible Pyramids – Dream On
Holly BB – Second Spring
History of Colour – Barrio Lindo & El Búho
Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Broke For Free – Forever Wavvy
Yppah – Grey Eyes
VIQ – Journey
Shatter Hands – Singlespeed
Mvnners – Crush
Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
Whirl – Soft Grass
Ian Aisling – Treegap
firephly – Know What I Need
Shigeto – Safe in Here

8AM Playlist
adamlondon – Maple
American Teleport – Southern Sunset
Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Sun Glitters – It Took Me a While
il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures
Gold Falls – KMNK
Sun Glitters – Outside (Reprise)
Reside in Flames – On Through the Dark, Till Dim Stars Wane
Lone – Boketto
Lyli J – Agave
X3SR – Farewell
Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)

9AM Playlist
Ramakhandra & RUMTUM – Haku
Jinsang – some other time
Monster Rally – Phthalo Blue
tomppabeats – One Two Step
mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
Hello Meteor – Nobody Has to Do Anything (Interlude)
Slow Magic – Sorry Safari
Flamingosis – Sun Whisperer
Soft Static – Rose Bed
A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Brothertiger – Tide Pool
Mo Anando – In Bloom
Ｎｏö ☾ｅｎｅ O’Ｎｅａｌ – i ♡ u, always forever (Noö☾ene O’Neal edit)
VIQ – Vestige
Chisari – I Sat With U

