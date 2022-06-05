Café Chill playlist: Peter Bark, Soft Static, Frequency Control Centre (FCC) and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Peter Bark, Soft Static, Frequency Control Centre (FCC) and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Deptford Pink”. Credit: Lassen Volcanic National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 05 June 2022
6AM Playlist
20HoursAfterDawn – Sweetness Of Fake Pollution
Sundrenched – Car Commercial
Xky – Shapes
High Tides – Zolar
Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk
Tycho – From Home
Treetalking – Move With Purpose
flow.ctrl – Thumper
Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Peregrihn – Ambrosia
Rosentwig – Supergravity
Mint Julep – Blinded
Sitkah – No Good
7AM Playlist
Chemtrails – Pastel Eyes
Takeleave – Sabado
Freud – Cuban Episode
Pacific Coliseum – Home
wowflower – Someone Else
P.SUS – What We Feel
VIQ – With Me
ITO – The Cliff
C418 & Kuabee – Tingle
IG88 – Waving Goodbye
Deep Shoq – The Answer
Affelaye – This Isn’t You
8AM Playlist
Peter Bark – Take Care
Swimming TV – Spring
Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental
Lost Integrity – What You Want
Janelle Costa – Rain
Men I Trust – 5am Waltz
Giraffage – Girl
Dillard – Lust
Frameworks – Kings
il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Tycho – Dive (Radio Edit)
Tedium Cool – Random Magic
Tekvision – Lament
pijama land – Flavia
Flamingosis – Do It
Soft Static – Rose Bed
9AM Playlist
Lyli J – Agave
Mike Forst – Grateful Again
Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)
Giraffage – Visible
Arovane – Tides
Flaws & Pulsate & Scientific – Ambivalence
Little One – Awakening
Slow Magic – Feel Flows
Precept – Ascend
Chisari – Cycles (feat. Hello Meteor) [Pacific Coast Highway Mix] Space Ghost – Sim City (feat. Morgan)
Deep Shoq – Marathon
firephly – Know What I Need
Space Ghost – Lavender Oil
