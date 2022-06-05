Café Chill playlist: Peter Bark, Soft Static, Frequency Control Centre (FCC) and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Peter Bark, Soft Static, Frequency Control Centre (FCC) and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Deptford Pink”. Credit: Lassen Volcanic National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 05 June 2022

6AM Playlist

20HoursAfterDawn – Sweetness Of Fake Pollution

Sundrenched – Car Commercial

Xky – Shapes

High Tides – Zolar

Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk

Tycho – From Home

Treetalking – Move With Purpose

flow.ctrl – Thumper

Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge

Peregrihn – Ambrosia

Rosentwig – Supergravity

Mint Julep – Blinded

Sitkah – No Good

7AM Playlist

Chemtrails – Pastel Eyes

Takeleave – Sabado

Freud – Cuban Episode

Pacific Coliseum – Home

wowflower – Someone Else

P.SUS – What We Feel

VIQ – With Me

ITO – The Cliff

C418 & Kuabee – Tingle

IG88 – Waving Goodbye

Deep Shoq – The Answer

Affelaye – This Isn’t You

8AM Playlist

Peter Bark – Take Care

Swimming TV – Spring

Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental

Lost Integrity – What You Want

Janelle Costa – Rain

Men I Trust – 5am Waltz

Giraffage – Girl

Dillard – Lust

Frameworks – Kings

il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)

Tycho – Dive (Radio Edit)

Tedium Cool – Random Magic

Tekvision – Lament

pijama land – Flavia

Flamingosis – Do It

Soft Static – Rose Bed

9AM Playlist

Lyli J – Agave

Mike Forst – Grateful Again

Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)

Giraffage – Visible

Arovane – Tides

Flaws & Pulsate & Scientific – Ambivalence

Little One – Awakening

Slow Magic – Feel Flows

Precept – Ascend

Chisari – Cycles (feat. Hello Meteor) [Pacific Coast Highway Mix] Space Ghost – Sim City (feat. Morgan)

Deep Shoq – Marathon

firephly – Know What I Need

Space Ghost – Lavender Oil

